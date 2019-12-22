UIW
WASHST

No Text

Bonton leads Washington State past Incarnate Word, 87-59

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Isaac Bonton scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds for his first career double-double to lead Washington State to a 87-59 victory over Incarnate Word Saturday night.

Bonton went 7-of-16, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, after shooting just 1-of-10 in the Cougars last outing against Florida A&M. He also had six assists.

''I think this is the first near-triple-double day I've had in Division 1,'' Bonton said. ''All year, I've struggled a bit scoring and I feel like I have had the humility to confront that and my coaches have been stressing just to stay positive. There are a lot of thing you can't control so you just have to worry about the things you can.''

CJ Elleby scored 13 points and had seven rebounds, Aljaz Kunc scored 13 and had eight rebounds, Jeff Pollard added 11 points and six rebounds and Tony Miller added 10 for the Cougars.

Washington State (8-4) dominated the game on both ends of the floor, shooting 49% and holding Incarnate Word to a 33% field goal percentage.

''I think we played well. We had some rough spots and turned the ball over a bit but that's somewhat to be expected when we aren't going to have Jaylen Shead for a couple of weeks,'' said WSU coach Kyle Smith. ''I thought Isaac had a great performance. He had a little bit of a rough start but I said just to keep playing and make sure you are guarding and then when he gets penetration good things start happening.''

The Cougars went on a 12-0 run late in the first period after a back-and-forth start to the game and entered the half up 46-27.

Incarnate Word (3-9) cut the Washington State lead to 15 with 12:17 left in the second after forcing three consecutive turnovers but couldn't hang on against the bigger, more athletic Cougars. The Cardinals were out-rebounded 53-27 and lost the battle in the paint 46-26.

''Well, obviously Washington State shot really well, especially in the first half which made things difficult on us,'' said Incarnate Word coach Carson Cunningham. ''I thought we had a really good stretch at the start of the second half for the first 15 to 16 minutes. And we just have to learn from it and keep plugging.''

Drew Lutz scored 10 points and Augustine Ene, Dwight Murray, Keaston Willis and Vincent Miszkiewicz all had eight points for the Cardinals.

BIG PICTURE

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals have yet to pick up a Division I win this season, coming closest when they fell in overtime to Central Arkansas Wednesday.

Washington State: The Cougars are on a five-game win streak and have one more non-conference match-up before opening Pac-12 play.

UP NEXT

Incarnate Word: The Cardinals play at Nicholls State on Jan. 2.

Washington State: The Cougars play Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Saturday.

Key Players
D. Balentine
25 G
C. Elleby
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
36.4 Field Goal % 46.1
Three Point % 29.7
66.7 Free Throw % 79.7
  Defensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy 29.0
  Dwight Murray Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
+ 1 Ryan Rapp made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Ryan Rapp made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Corey Sato 33.0
  Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman 45.0
  Brandon Swaby missed jump shot 47.0
+ 2 Noah Williams made layup 55.0
  Bad pass turnover on Drew Lutz, stolen by Noah Williams 57.0
  Personal foul on Tony Miller 1:04
  Lost ball turnover on Volodymyr Markovetskyy 1:20
Team Stats
Points 59 87
Field Goals 22-64 (34.4%) 34-69 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 7-18 (38.9%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 53
Offensive 7 19
Defensive 17 28
Team 3 6
Assists 13 17
Steals 7 3
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 18
Fouls 23 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Murray Jr. G
10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
10
I. Bonton G
19 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Incarnate Word 3-9 273259
home team logo Washington St. 8-4 464187
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Incarnate Word 3-9 66.5 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Washington St. 8-4 72.7 PPG 41.1 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
3
D. Lutz G 9.4 PPG 1.7 RPG 2.7 APG 38.3 FG%
10
I. Bonton G 12.1 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.7 APG 29.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Lutz G 10 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
10
I. Bonton G 19 PTS 12 REB 6 AST
34.4 FG% 49.3
29.4 3PT FG% 38.9
90.9 FT% 75.0
Starters
D. Murray Jr.
D. Lutz
K. Willis
V. Miszkiewicz
B. Swaby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Murray Jr. 10 6 3 4/12 0/2 2/2 3 35 0 0 2 0 6
D. Lutz 10 2 3 2/6 1/3 5/5 1 32 2 0 3 1 1
K. Willis 8 3 3 2/12 2/5 2/2 4 33 0 0 2 0 3
V. Miszkiewicz 8 8 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 5 15 0 1 3 4 4
B. Swaby 7 0 0 3/8 0/1 1/2 4 23 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
A. Ene
M. Larsson
C. Sato
D. Van Vlerah
C. Graham
B. Davis
M. Taylor
A. Smith Jr.
D. Balentine
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ene 8 0 2 3/8 2/4 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 0
M. Larsson 6 3 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 4 28 4 0 0 1 2
C. Sato 2 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 17 1 0 0 1 1
D. Van Vlerah 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Balentine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 24 13 22/64 5/17 10/11 23 200 7 1 14 7 17
Starters
I. Bonton
A. Kunc
C. Elleby
J. Pollard
J. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Bonton 19 12 6 7/16 2/4 3/4 1 31 0 1 5 7 5
A. Kunc 13 8 2 4/12 3/6 2/2 0 30 0 1 2 3 5
C. Elleby 13 7 1 5/13 1/3 2/3 1 27 1 1 2 1 6
J. Pollard 11 6 1 5/6 1/2 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 4 2
J. Robinson 9 4 2 4/8 0/2 1/1 2 21 1 0 0 0 4
Bench
T. Miller
M. Cannon
N. Williams
R. Rapp
D. Rodman
V. Markovetskyy
J. Shead
D. James
D. Henson
C. Sonneborn
B. Chatfield
B. Olesen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Miller 10 2 0 5/7 0/1 0/1 3 18 0 1 3 2 0
M. Cannon 8 4 2 3/4 0/0 2/3 0 27 0 0 1 1 3
N. Williams 2 1 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 4 0 1
R. Rapp 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Rodman 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 1
V. Markovetskyy 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
J. Shead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sonneborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Chatfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Olesen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 47 17 34/69 7/18 12/16 12 200 3 4 18 19 28
