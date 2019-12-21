UNF
Syracuse has 5 in double figures, beats North Florida 82-70

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

SYRACUSE, NY (AP) Elijah Hughes scored 18 points to lead a quintet of Syracuse players in double figures, and the Orange took control with an 11-0 spurt in the second half to defeat North Florida 82-70 Saturday.

Marek Dolezaj had 17 points and eight assists, and Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 16 points for Syracuse (7-5, 1-1 ACC). Joe Girard III had 14 points and six assists and Quincy Guerrier had 10 points and seven rebounds in just 14 minutes as the Orange withstood North Florida's barrage from beyond the arc. North Florida (7-7), which led the country with 162 made 3-pointers before the game, hit 17 of 46 from beyond the arc. The Ospreys have now made 10 or more 3s in 12 games this season. The 3-point attempts were the most ever against the Orange.

J.T. Escobar led North Florida with 19 points, 16 coming in the first half when he hit 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. Carter Hendricksen added 17 points, all in the second half. Ivan Gandia-Rosa and Garrett Sams each had 11.

The game was tied at 54 when the Orange went on an 11-0 run in a span of three minutes capped off with a finger roll by Hughes with 9:06 to go that gave Syracuse a 65-54 lead.

Syracuse shot 46% from the field for the game and 10 of 26 from 3. North Florida was 22 of 55. The Orange capitalized on North Florida's 12 turnovers, scoring 18 points off the Ospreys' miscues. Syracuse dominated in the paint, outscoring the Ospreys 30-10 inside.

BIG PICTURE

North Florida: The Ospreys put up a valiant effort and their 3-point shooting will keep them in many games.

Syracuse: Quincy Guerrier had his best game for the Orange and could be a big key in ACC play.

UP NEXT

The Ospreys have nine days off before their fifth game of a seven-game road swing at No. 13 Dayton on Dec. 30.

The Orange have a week off before hosting Niagara Saturday. The Purple Eagles first-year coach Greg Paulus quarterbacked the Orange for a year after transferring from Duke.

Key Players
I. Gandia-Rosa
E. Hughes
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
43.3 Field Goal % 45.5
38.4 Three Point % 42.3
87.2 Free Throw % 76.3
+ 2 Bourama Sidibe made alley-oop shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes 48.0
  Carter Hendricksen missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Joseph Girard III made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Ivan Gandia-Rosa 59.0
+ 3 Carter Hendricksen made 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Wajid Aminu 1:25
  Quincy Guerrier missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:25
+ 1 Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws 1:25
  Personal foul on Garrett Sams 1:25
Team Stats
Points 70 82
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 17-46 (37.0%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 35
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 18 21
Team 9 3
Assists 19 22
Steals 2 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 12 4
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Escobar G
19 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
33
E. Hughes F
18 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo North Florida 7-7 333770
home team logo Syracuse 7-5 354782
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Carrier Dome Syracuse, NY
Team Stats
away team logo North Florida 7-7 80.1 PPG 39.5 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo Syracuse 7-5 72.9 PPG 38.4 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
3
J. Escobar G 12.3 PPG 1.6 RPG 1.1 APG 41.0 FG%
33
E. Hughes F 20.0 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.4 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Escobar G 19 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
33
E. Hughes F 18 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
40.0 FG% 45.8
37.0 3PT FG% 38.5
75.0 FT% 75.0
North Florida
Starters
J. Escobar
C. Hendricksen
G. Sams
I. Gandia-Rosa
W. Aminu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Escobar 19 1 4 6/13 6/12 1/1 2 33 0 0 2 0 1
C. Hendricksen 17 5 2 6/14 5/12 0/1 3 38 0 1 1 1 4
G. Sams 11 4 1 4/12 3/11 0/0 4 29 0 0 1 0 4
I. Gandia-Rosa 11 3 5 3/10 3/10 2/2 3 36 0 0 1 0 3
W. Aminu 6 10 4 1/2 0/0 4/4 4 28 2 1 3 5 5
Syracuse
Starters
E. Hughes
M. Dolezaj
B. Boeheim
J. Girard III
B. Sidibe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Hughes 18 3 4 6/13 1/5 5/7 1 40 1 1 1 0 3
M. Dolezaj 17 5 8 5/10 0/0 7/7 5 34 3 0 0 2 3
B. Boeheim 16 6 4 6/13 4/10 0/0 2 40 2 0 1 2 4
J. Girard III 14 3 6 4/13 4/10 2/2 2 40 2 0 1 0 3
B. Sidibe 4 8 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 22 0 2 0 3 5
