CSFULL
LOYMRY

No Text

Loyola Marymount rides Scott, Alipiev past CS Fullerton

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Eli Scott poured in 26 points and sophomore Ivan Alipiev added his first-career double-double to guide Loyola Marymount to a 53-46 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.

Scott made 10 of 19 shots from the floor for the Lions (6-7), but the rest of his teammates sank just 9 of 36 (25%). Alipiev finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five steals.

Jackson Rowe paced the Titans (3-10) with 15 points, but he made just 4 of 9 free throws. Rowe added four blocks.

Cal State Fullerton shot just 34% from the floor, made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range and 11 of 19 at the free-throw line. LMU shot 34.5% overall, made just 1 of 11 from distance, but hit 14 of 20 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Awosika
E. Scott
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
41.7 Field Goal % 56.1
11.5 Three Point % 42.9
65.3 Free Throw % 65.9
+ 1 Jackson Rowe made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Jackson Rowe made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev 18.0
+ 1 Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Wayne Arnold 25.0
+ 1 Austen Awosika made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Austen Awosika made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Erik Johansson 26.0
  Offensive rebound by Austen Awosika 26.0
  Wayne Arnold missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
Team Stats
Points 46 53
Field Goals 15-44 (34.1%) 19-55 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 1-11 (9.1%)
Free Throws 11-19 (57.9%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 22 19
Team 1 8
Assists 13 5
Steals 5 10
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
J. Rowe F
15 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
E. Scott G
26 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo CSFullerton 3-10 232346
home team logo LMU 6-7 173653
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Gersten Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo CSFullerton 3-10 61.1 PPG 35.4 RPG 9.9 APG
home team logo LMU 6-7 70.2 PPG 31 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
34
J. Rowe F 4.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.0 APG 40.0 FG%
0
E. Scott G 16.6 PPG 7.0 RPG 5.8 APG 56.6 FG%
Top Scorers
34
J. Rowe F 15 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
0
E. Scott G 26 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
34.1 FG% 34.5
25.0 3PT FG% 9.1
57.9 FT% 70.0
CSFullerton
Starters
J. Rowe
V. Lee
D. Clare
A. Awosika
D. Venzant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rowe 15 5 1 4/11 3/6 4/9 2 30 0 4 2 2 3
V. Lee 9 4 1 4/6 0/0 1/2 1 30 0 2 5 1 3
D. Clare 5 5 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 5 34 0 0 1 2 3
A. Awosika 4 7 8 0/7 0/2 4/4 1 38 3 1 5 2 5
D. Venzant 3 3 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 23 0 1 3 0 3
Starters
J. Rowe
V. Lee
D. Clare
A. Awosika
D. Venzant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Rowe 15 5 1 4/11 3/6 4/9 2 30 0 4 2 2 3
V. Lee 9 4 1 4/6 0/0 1/2 1 30 0 2 5 1 3
D. Clare 5 5 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 5 34 0 0 1 2 3
A. Awosika 4 7 8 0/7 0/2 4/4 1 38 3 1 5 2 5
D. Venzant 3 3 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 23 0 1 3 0 3
Bench
W. Arnold
T. San Antonio
J. Wang
B. Kamga
J. Pitts
D. Bradley
E. Taban
J. Jones Jr.
M. Mojus
R. Torres
C. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Arnold 5 1 0 2/8 1/7 0/0 5 21 1 0 1 0 1
T. San Antonio 3 3 0 1/4 0/2 1/2 2 14 1 0 0 0 3
J. Wang 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 1
B. Kamga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pitts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Taban - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mojus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Torres - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 30 13 15/44 5/20 11/19 17 200 5 8 17 8 22
LMU
Starters
E. Scott
I. Alipiev
J. Bell
E. Johansson
S. Sisoho Jawara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Scott 26 2 1 10/19 0/0 6/7 2 38 2 0 3 2 0
I. Alipiev 10 10 2 2/8 0/3 6/7 3 29 5 1 2 1 9
J. Bell 6 4 0 3/8 0/3 0/0 4 28 0 1 1 1 3
E. Johansson 5 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 1 1
S. Sisoho Jawara 0 1 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 1
Starters
E. Scott
I. Alipiev
J. Bell
E. Johansson
S. Sisoho Jawara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Scott 26 2 1 10/19 0/0 6/7 2 38 2 0 3 2 0
I. Alipiev 10 10 2 2/8 0/3 6/7 3 29 5 1 2 1 9
J. Bell 6 4 0 3/8 0/3 0/0 4 28 0 1 1 1 3
E. Johansson 5 2 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 1 1
S. Sisoho Jawara 0 1 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
D. Williams
J. Dos Anjos
P. Dortch
K. Leaupepe
L. Nekic
R. Seebold
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
L. Zivanovic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 3 2 1 1/4 0/0 1/4 2 15 2 0 1 0 2
J. Dos Anjos 2 4 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 3 1
P. Dortch 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 11 0 0 2 1 1
K. Leaupepe 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 1
L. Nekic 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
R. Seebold 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Zivanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 28 5 19/55 1/11 14/20 17 200 10 2 11 9 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores