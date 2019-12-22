Loyola Marymount rides Scott, Alipiev past CS Fullerton
LOS ANGELES (AP) Eli Scott poured in 26 points and sophomore Ivan Alipiev added his first-career double-double to guide Loyola Marymount to a 53-46 victory over Cal State Fullerton on Sunday.
Scott made 10 of 19 shots from the floor for the Lions (6-7), but the rest of his teammates sank just 9 of 36 (25%). Alipiev finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five steals.
Jackson Rowe paced the Titans (3-10) with 15 points, but he made just 4 of 9 free throws. Rowe added four blocks.
Cal State Fullerton shot just 34% from the floor, made just 5 of 20 from 3-point range and 11 of 19 at the free-throw line. LMU shot 34.5% overall, made just 1 of 11 from distance, but hit 14 of 20 free throws.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.4
|Min. Per Game
|32.4
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|41.7
|Field Goal %
|56.1
|11.5
|Three Point %
|42.9
|65.3
|Free Throw %
|65.9
|+ 1
|Jackson Rowe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Jackson Rowe made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Ivan Alipiev
|18.0
|+ 1
|Ivan Alipiev made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Ivan Alipiev made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Wayne Arnold
|25.0
|+ 1
|Austen Awosika made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Austen Awosika made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Erik Johansson
|26.0
|Offensive rebound by Austen Awosika
|26.0
|Wayne Arnold missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|53
|Field Goals
|15-44 (34.1%)
|19-55 (34.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|1-11 (9.1%)
|Free Throws
|11-19 (57.9%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|22
|19
|Team
|1
|8
|Assists
|13
|5
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|8
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|CSFullerton 3-10
|61.1 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|9.9 APG
|LMU 6-7
|70.2 PPG
|31 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|34.1
|FG%
|34.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|9.1
|
|
|57.9
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rowe
|15
|5
|1
|4/11
|3/6
|4/9
|2
|30
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|V. Lee
|9
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|30
|0
|2
|5
|1
|3
|D. Clare
|5
|5
|2
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Awosika
|4
|7
|8
|0/7
|0/2
|4/4
|1
|38
|3
|1
|5
|2
|5
|D. Venzant
|3
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Arnold
|5
|1
|0
|2/8
|1/7
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. San Antonio
|3
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Wang
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Kamga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pitts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Taban
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mojus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Torres
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|30
|13
|15/44
|5/20
|11/19
|17
|200
|5
|8
|17
|8
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Scott
|26
|2
|1
|10/19
|0/0
|6/7
|2
|38
|2
|0
|3
|2
|0
|I. Alipiev
|10
|10
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|6/7
|3
|29
|5
|1
|2
|1
|9
|J. Bell
|6
|4
|0
|3/8
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|E. Johansson
|5
|2
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|15
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Dos Anjos
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|P. Dortch
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|K. Leaupepe
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Nekic
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Seebold
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Quintana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Zivanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|28
|5
|19/55
|1/11
|14/20
|17
|200
|10
|2
|11
|9
|19
