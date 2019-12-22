LAFAY
Johnson guides Rutgers to 63-44 victory over Lafayette

  • Dec 22, 2019

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Any concern of a letdown for Rutgers a week after knocking off its biggest rival was quickly erased on Sunday. The Scarlet Knights jumped out to a huge lead, then cruised to a 63-44 victory over Lafayette behind a career-high 18 points from Myles Johnson.

Rutgers (9-3) kept the momentum going after recording a 68-48 win over interstate rival Seton Hall, ranked No. 22 at the time on Dec. 14. The Scarlet Knights jumped to a 17-0 lead on Sunday, with Lafayette missing 10 shots in that span.

''We talked a lot about it,'' said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell regarding the importance of starting strong after last week's big win. ''We're going to be mature and we're going to have that kind of maturity to come back from a game like that.

''We had a great crowd tonight, which was awesome. For our guys to come out and play the way they did to start the game was a great sign that we've matured. We were locked in.''

In its last three games, Rutgers has started with a combined 40-0 score, comprised of Sunday's 17-0 burst, 14-0 against Seton Hall and 9-0 against Wisconsin.

Johnson grabbed 14 rebounds for his third double-double of the season for the Scarlet Knights. The sophomore center, who was fifth in the country in field-goal percentage coming into the game at 73.2%, made 9 of his 11 shots.

''''He's (Johnson) getting better and better,'' said Pikiell. ''He's making some tough traffic points, too, but his rebounding always affects his point total. He's doing a great job of rebounding on both ends of the floor.''

Geo Baker and Paul Mulcahy added 10 points apiece for Rutgers, which received scoring contributions from 10 players in the wire-to-wire win.

Lafayette's Justin Jaworski, who entered the game averaging 20.7 points, scored just 13 as the Leopards (7-3) saw an end to their five-game win streak. Lafayette was averaging 83.6 points during the streak.

Rutgers took a decisive 51-21 edge with 11 minutes to play on a tip-in from Johnson.

The Scarlet Knights held Lafayette to 13 points in the opening half, the lowest points they have allowed in a half this season and the second time this season that they held an opponent to 15 points or less in a half

Lafayette coach Fran O'Hanlon said his team may have been intimidated by the surroundings as a reason for the sluggish start.

''I think it was more the moment, playing in front of this many people (5,692) and the magnitude of the game,'' said O'Hanlon. ''We came out, not everybody, but it doesn't take everybody as a couple people, more starstruck.

''You try to warn them that this is how it's going to be. Rutgers is a very good basketball team. We saw what they did to the 22nd-ranked team in the country (Seton Hall) . We've seen that. Did we come out a little bit intimidated? I don't know.''

Sunday was the 116th meeting between the two schools, dating back to 1917. Rutgers owns a 69-47 edge in the series.

BIG PICTURE

The offense for Lafayette has been potent, ranking first in the Patriot League in scoring, field-goal percentage, 3-point field-goal percentage and scoring margin. On Sunday it sputtered, shooting just 31 percent from the floor.

Rutgers held an opponent to under 50 points for the second straight game. It knocked off interstate rival Seton Hall 68-48 on Dec. 14. Sunday marked the eighth time this season that an opponent shot below 40 percent from the field against Rutgers. Lafayette shot 31.5 percent (17 of 54)

UP NEXT

Lafayette: The Leopards travel to Sacred Heart on Dec. 29.

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host Caldwell on Dec. 30

Key Players
J. Jaworski
G. Baker
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
50.5 Field Goal % 42.0
45.3 Three Point % 27.4
92.6 Free Throw % 84.0
+ 2 Jay Vaughan made layup, assist by Cal Reichwein 15.0
  Lost ball turnover on Nick Brooks, stolen by Cal Reichwein 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Nathan 38.0
  Leo O'Boyle missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Lost ball turnover on Caleb McConnell, stolen by Cal Reichwein 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Nathan 1:12
  Neal Quinn missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Neal Quinn made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Personal foul on Jacob Young 1:12
+ 2 Paul Mulcahy made layup 1:25
  Backcourt turnover on Tyrone Perry 1:37
Team Stats
Points 44 63
Field Goals 17-54 (31.5%) 30-63 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 7-25 (28.0%) 1-9 (11.1%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 28 45
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 21 30
Team 1 3
Assists 11 10
Steals 10 14
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 19 18
Fouls 12 12
Technicals 0 0
11
J. Jaworski G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
15
M. Johnson C
18 PTS, 14 REB
away team logo Lafayette 7-3 133144
home team logo Rutgers 9-3 333063
Team Stats
away team logo Lafayette 7-3 77.8 PPG 37.8 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo Rutgers 9-3 72.4 PPG 43.9 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
11
J. Jaworski G 20.7 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.7 APG 54.3 FG%
15
M. Johnson C 8.5 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.0 APG 73.2 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Jaworski G 13 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
15
M. Johnson C 18 PTS 14 REB 0 AST
31.5 FG% 47.6
28.0 3PT FG% 11.1
60.0 FT% 33.3
Rutgers
Starters
M. Johnson
G. Baker
R. Harper Jr.
A. Yeboah
M. Mathis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 18 14 0 9/11 0/0 0/2 0 24 1 2 0 8 6
G. Baker 10 0 2 5/13 0/2 0/0 0 25 3 1 3 0 0
R. Harper Jr. 4 4 1 1/4 1/2 1/2 2 24 1 0 1 0 4
A. Yeboah 2 6 0 1/9 0/1 0/0 2 25 0 0 2 1 5
M. Mathis 2 5 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 2 0 5
Starters
M. Johnson
G. Baker
R. Harper Jr.
A. Yeboah
M. Mathis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 18 14 0 9/11 0/0 0/2 0 24 1 2 0 8 6
G. Baker 10 0 2 5/13 0/2 0/0 0 25 3 1 3 0 0
R. Harper Jr. 4 4 1 1/4 1/2 1/2 2 24 1 0 1 0 4
A. Yeboah 2 6 0 1/9 0/1 0/0 2 25 0 0 2 1 5
M. Mathis 2 5 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 2 0 5
Bench
P. Mulcahy
C. McConnell
S. Carter
J. Young
M. Doucoure
J. Downes
L. Nathan
N. Brooks
P. Kiss
D. Lobach
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Mulcahy 10 1 5 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 25 4 0 0 0 1
C. McConnell 6 3 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 22 2 0 2 1 2
S. Carter 5 5 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 12 1 0 2 2 3
J. Young 4 1 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 18 1 0 4 0 1
M. Doucoure 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
J. Downes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Nathan 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2
N. Brooks 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
P. Kiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lobach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 42 10 30/63 1/9 2/6 12 200 14 3 18 12 30
NCAA BB Scores