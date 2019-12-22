NMEXST
MISSST

No Text

McCants, Gilyard help N.M. St. rebuff Mississippi St. 58-52

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) New Mexico State hasn’t had a signature win all season.

They for sure do now, and on the road.

Johnny McCants scored a game-high 18 points, including the go-ahead jumper with two minutes left as New Mexico State turned aside a Mississippi State rally to secure a 58-52 win at the Mississippi Coliseum on Sunday.

“The game was a defensive struggle early and for us to win we had to grind it out and be a low possession game,” said New Mexico State coach Chris Jans. “We needed that win and we had to be real aggressive on defense and to keep them out of the paint as much as we could. Our guys are scrappy and it helped us down the stretch."

Mississippi State came from 14 points down to edge ahead 52-51 on Reggie Perry's dunk. McCants answered with a jumper at 2:02 to put the Aggies back in the lead and, after a Mississippi State miss, Evan Gilyard's basket in the paint pushed the New Mexico State lead to 55-52.

Mississippi State turned the ball over three times in the last 1:07.

McCants was 7-of-10 shooting, including 3-for-6 from behind the arc. He also had three rebounds, two blocked shots and his steal with just under a minute left in the game helped seal it for the Aggies (8-6).

“I was at the right place at the right time because my man I was guarding ran past me,” McCants said. “We played our hearts out the whole game and never gave up. Got sloppy with the ball in the second half and today I felt different and teammates kept giving the ball and I had to score.”

The New Mexico State defense held Mississippi State without a field goal in the last 2:35.

The Aggies never trailed the entire first half holding a 23-21 lead at halftime and then opened the second half on a 9-0 run to go up 32-21 with 18:03 remaining.

In a six-minute span, Mississippi State would go on a 19-6 run to cut the Aggie lead to 51-50 and would take a 52-51 lead on a transition dunk by Perry with 2:36 left. Gilyard and McCants came up with two big steals, C.J. Bobbitt made one free throw and Jabari Rice would hit two down the stretch.

Gilyard had 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-4 from three-point range and made all four free throws.

Perry had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Mississippi State, while Tyson Carter added 11 points for Bulldogs (8-3).

“They really took it to us with their defense and their pressure bothered us,” said Mississippi State coach Ben Howland. “We had way too many turnovers to beat a good team like that.”

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico State: The Aggies bench outscored Mississippi State's 23-3 and shot 59% in the second half (13-of-22). NMSU also had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half that turned into eight second chance points. NMSU is now 3-9 all-time against teams from the Southeastern Conference with the last win coming on Dec. 29, 1994 against Alabama.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs had 17 turnovers and also went 3-for-16 from three-point for the game and just 1-for-8 in the second half.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State hosts Northern New Mexico on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Mississippi State hosts Kent State on Monday, Dec. 30.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Queen
T. Carter
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
40.0 Field Goal % 38.0
30.2 Three Point % 32.1
75.0 Free Throw % 83.0
+ 1 Jabari Rice made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Jabari Rice made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Tyson Carter 6.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tyson Carter, stolen by Jabari Rice 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Woodard II 12.0
  C.J. Bobbitt missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 C.J. Bobbitt made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr. 12.0
  Personal foul on D.J. Stewart Jr. 15.0
  Bad pass turnover on Reggie Perry, stolen by Trevelin Queen 19.0
  Bad pass turnover on Evan Gilyard II, stolen by D.J. Stewart Jr. 44.0
Team Stats
Points 58 52
Field Goals 20-50 (40.0%) 21-51 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 3-16 (18.8%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 20 18
Team 4 5
Assists 10 10
Steals 6 10
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 14 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
J. McCants F
18 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
R. Perry F
17 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo N. Mex. St. 8-6 233558
home team logo Miss. State 8-3 213152
Mississippi Coliseum Jackson, MS
Mississippi Coliseum Jackson, MS
Team Stats
away team logo N. Mex. St. 8-6 66.9 PPG 37.6 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Miss. State 8-3 73.6 PPG 40.8 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
35
J. McCants F 7.2 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.1 APG 52.7 FG%
1
R. Perry F 14.2 PPG 9.1 RPG 2.8 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
35
J. McCants F 18 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
1
R. Perry F 17 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
40.0 FG% 41.2
39.1 3PT FG% 18.8
69.2 FT% 63.6
N. Mex. St.
Starters
J. McCants
J. Rice
T. Queen
I. Aurrecoechea
S. Buchanan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCants 18 3 1 7/10 3/6 1/2 0 32 1 2 1 2 1
J. Rice 8 6 2 2/8 2/4 2/2 2 36 3 0 2 2 4
T. Queen 6 10 2 3/7 0/2 0/1 3 33 1 0 2 2 8
I. Aurrecoechea 3 6 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 21 0 0 4 1 5
S. Buchanan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
J. McCants
J. Rice
T. Queen
I. Aurrecoechea
S. Buchanan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCants 18 3 1 7/10 3/6 1/2 0 32 1 2 1 2 1
J. Rice 8 6 2 2/8 2/4 2/2 2 36 3 0 2 2 4
T. Queen 6 10 2 3/7 0/2 0/1 3 33 1 0 2 2 8
I. Aurrecoechea 3 6 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 4 21 0 0 4 1 5
S. Buchanan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
E. Gilyard II
C. Bobbitt
A. Harris
T. Brown
W. McNair
S. Williams
D. Joseph
R. Brown
C. Henry
T. Owens
R. Agee
J. Westbrook
W. Likayi
B. Rewalt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gilyard II 14 1 3 4/7 2/4 4/4 2 20 0 0 3 0 1
C. Bobbitt 6 1 0 2/4 1/2 1/2 2 20 1 0 2 1 0
A. Harris 3 0 2 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 0
T. Brown 0 2 0 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1
W. McNair 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Agee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Likayi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rewalt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 29 10 20/50 9/23 9/13 14 200 6 2 16 9 20
Miss. State
Starters
R. Perry
T. Carter
R. Woodard II
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Perry 17 10 1 8/15 0/3 1/2 1 34 2 0 1 3 7
T. Carter 11 2 3 4/11 1/5 2/3 1 33 1 0 2 1 1
R. Woodard II 9 5 1 3/6 2/4 1/2 0 36 4 2 3 1 4
N. Weatherspoon 8 1 0 4/8 0/1 0/0 5 18 2 1 3 0 1
A. Ado 4 7 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 27 0 0 3 4 3
Starters
R. Perry
T. Carter
R. Woodard II
N. Weatherspoon
A. Ado
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Perry 17 10 1 8/15 0/3 1/2 1 34 2 0 1 3 7
T. Carter 11 2 3 4/11 1/5 2/3 1 33 1 0 2 1 1
R. Woodard II 9 5 1 3/6 2/4 1/2 0 36 4 2 3 1 4
N. Weatherspoon 8 1 0 4/8 0/1 0/0 5 18 2 1 3 0 1
A. Ado 4 7 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 27 0 0 3 4 3
Bench
I. Molinar
K. Feazell
P. Oduro
D. Stewart Jr.
E. Datcher
T. Clayton
M. Storm
T. Smith
A. Junkin
E. King
D. Butts
R. Miller
I. Stansbury
J. Rumph
Q. Post
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Molinar 3 0 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
K. Feazell 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
P. Oduro 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 1
D. Stewart Jr. 0 0 4 0/6 0/2 0/0 4 31 1 0 2 0 0
E. Datcher - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clayton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Storm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Junkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Butts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Stansbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rumph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Post - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 27 10 21/51 3/16 7/11 18 200 10 3 17 9 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores