Greene scores 19 off bench, Radford topples Richmond 73-58
WASHINGTON (AP) Cle'von Greene came off the bench to score 19 points, hitting a career-high four 3-pointers, lifting Radford to a 73-58 upset win over Richmond in the D.C. Holiday Hoopfest on Sunday.
Travis Fields scored 17 points and Carlik Jones 14 as Radford (4-7) took the lead for good, 16-13, on back-to-back scores by Greene - a fast-break bucket off a turnover and 3-pointer from the right wing.
The loss ended a five-game win streak for Richmond (10-2).
Jones double-doubled with 11 assists and also pulled down six rebounds. Devonnte Holland had 13 rebounds for Radford, which held a 38-29 edge on the boards.
Blake Francis scored 18 points for the Spiders, Jacob Gilyard added 10 points and six assists and Grant Golden had nine points and seven rebounds. Richmond scored a season-low 24 first-half points, hampered by seven turnovers on five Radford steals.
Radford plays Central Pennsylvania College at home next Sunday. Richmond takes on Alabama on the road next Sunday.
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|6.3
|Ast. Per Game
|6.3
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|48.0
|Field Goal %
|53.4
|48.7
|Three Point %
|46.0
|73.4
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland
|20.0
|Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|22.0
|+ 1
|Travis Fields, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Travis Fields, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Personal foul on Andre Gustavson
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.
|36.0
|Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|+ 1
|Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Andre Gustavson
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr.
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|58
|Field Goals
|23-50 (46.0%)
|20-55 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|19-23 (82.6%)
|11-15 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|27
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|31
|21
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
3
|C. Greene G
|5.4 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|37.7 FG%
|
1
|B. Francis G
|18.2 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.1 APG
|43.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Greene G
|19 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|B. Francis G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.0
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|82.6
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Fields, Jr.
|17
|5
|2
|4/7
|3/4
|6/8
|2
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|C. Jones
|14
|6
|11
|3/11
|0/3
|8/8
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|D. Holland
|8
|13
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|3
|3
|10
|D. Hicks
|7
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L. Butts IV
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Greene
|19
|2
|0
|6/7
|4/4
|3/4
|2
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Walker
|6
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Eke
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|13
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Hutchinson
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Caldwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Djonkam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jeffers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mangum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hemphill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Morton-Robertson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Tigney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|37
|15
|23/50
|8/18
|19/23
|14
|200
|6
|1
|12
|6
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Francis
|18
|1
|1
|6/17
|2/9
|4/6
|4
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Gilyard
|10
|3
|6
|3/10
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|G. Golden
|9
|7
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|25
|1
|1
|2
|0
|7
|N. Sherod
|8
|3
|1
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|N. Cayo
|3
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|23
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Burton
|8
|3
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|S. Koureissi
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|J. Wojcik
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Grace
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Gustavson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Crabtree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|26
|11
|20/55
|7/24
|11/15
|19
|200
|6
|1
|10
|5
|21
