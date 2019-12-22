RADFRD
Greene scores 19 off bench, Radford topples Richmond 73-58

  • Dec 22, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Cle'von Greene came off the bench to score 19 points, hitting a career-high four 3-pointers, lifting Radford to a 73-58 upset win over Richmond in the D.C. Holiday Hoopfest on Sunday.

Travis Fields scored 17 points and Carlik Jones 14 as Radford (4-7) took the lead for good, 16-13, on back-to-back scores by Greene - a fast-break bucket off a turnover and 3-pointer from the right wing.

The loss ended a five-game win streak for Richmond (10-2).

Jones double-doubled with 11 assists and also pulled down six rebounds. Devonnte Holland had 13 rebounds for Radford, which held a 38-29 edge on the boards.

Blake Francis scored 18 points for the Spiders, Jacob Gilyard added 10 points and six assists and Grant Golden had nine points and seven rebounds. Richmond scored a season-low 24 first-half points, hampered by seven turnovers on five Radford steals.

Radford plays Central Pennsylvania College at home next Sunday. Richmond takes on Alabama on the road next Sunday.

Key Players
C. Jones
J. Gilyard
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
48.0 Field Goal % 53.4
48.7 Three Point % 46.0
73.4 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by Devonnte Holland 20.0
  Blake Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Travis Fields, Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Travis Fields, Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Personal foul on Andre Gustavson 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr. 36.0
  Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
+ 1 Carlik Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 38.0
+ 1 Carlik Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 38.0
  Personal foul on Andre Gustavson 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Travis Fields, Jr. 46.0
Team Stats
Points 73 58
Field Goals 23-50 (46.0%) 20-55 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 19-23 (82.6%) 11-15 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 39 27
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 31 21
Team 2 1
Assists 15 11
Steals 6 6
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 12 10
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
3
C. Greene G
19 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
1
B. Francis G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Radford 4-7 314273
home team logo Richmond 10-2 243458
Team Stats
away team logo Radford 4-7 68.4 PPG 37.9 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Richmond 10-2 77.8 PPG 35.3 RPG 17.8 APG
Key Players
3
C. Greene G 5.4 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.8 APG 37.7 FG%
1
B. Francis G 18.2 PPG 2.4 RPG 3.1 APG 43.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Greene G 19 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
1
B. Francis G 18 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
46.0 FG% 36.4
44.4 3PT FG% 29.2
82.6 FT% 73.3
Radford
Starters
T. Fields, Jr.
C. Jones
D. Holland
D. Hicks
L. Butts IV
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Fields, Jr. 17 5 2 4/7 3/4 6/8 2 34 0 0 3 0 5
C. Jones 14 6 11 3/11 0/3 8/8 0 35 1 0 1 1 5
D. Holland 8 13 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 24 0 0 3 3 10
D. Hicks 7 2 1 2/5 1/2 2/2 3 28 0 0 0 0 2
L. Butts IV 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
C. Greene
C. Walker
D. Eke
D. Hutchinson
J. Caldwell
L. Djonkam
J. Jeffers
D. Mangum
J. Hemphill
Q. Morton-Robertson
M. Jones
K. Tigney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Greene 19 2 0 6/7 4/4 3/4 2 19 1 0 2 0 2
C. Walker 6 2 0 3/6 0/2 0/0 2 23 1 1 0 0 2
D. Eke 2 5 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 2 13 2 0 1 2 3
D. Hutchinson 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 0
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Djonkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jeffers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mangum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hemphill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Morton-Robertson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tigney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 37 15 23/50 8/18 19/23 14 200 6 1 12 6 31
Richmond
Starters
B. Francis
J. Gilyard
G. Golden
N. Sherod
N. Cayo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 18 1 1 6/17 2/9 4/6 4 37 2 0 2 0 1
J. Gilyard 10 3 6 3/10 2/6 2/2 3 39 1 0 4 1 2
G. Golden 9 7 1 4/10 0/0 1/2 0 25 1 1 2 0 7
N. Sherod 8 3 1 3/10 2/7 0/0 2 29 0 0 0 0 3
N. Cayo 3 5 0 0/2 0/0 3/4 4 23 2 0 0 1 4
Bench
T. Burton
S. Koureissi
J. Wojcik
M. Grace
A. Gustavson
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
C. Crabtree
G. Arizin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Burton 8 3 1 3/4 1/2 1/1 1 15 0 0 1 1 2
S. Koureissi 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 2 0
J. Wojcik 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Grace 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
A. Gustavson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 0 0 0 1
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 26 11 20/55 7/24 11/15 19 200 6 1 10 5 21
