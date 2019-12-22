UCRIV
UC Riverside adds to San Jose State's woes with 80-65 win

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Arinze Chidom scored 17 points and Dikymbe Martin scored 15 and UC Riverside beat San Jose State 80-65 on Sunday.

Chidom added eight rebounds, Zyon Pullin scored 14 points with six assists and George Willborn III had 12 points and six rebounds for the road team.

UC Riverside (8-5) put up 39 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Ralph Agee had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans (3-10), who have now lost eight straight games. Seneca Knight added 14 points.

Richard Washington, the Spartans' second leading scorer coming into the contest at eight points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

UC Riverside plays Fresno State on the road on Saturday. San Jose State faces Pepperdine at home on Saturday.

Key Players
D. Pickett
S. Knight
27.0 Min. Per Game 27.0
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
42.4 Field Goal % 39.2
45.9 Three Point % 26.1
93.3 Free Throw % 67.6
  Defensive rebound by Dragan Elkaz 21.0
  Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Omari Moore 40.0
  Dikymbe Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 42.0
  Defensive rebound by California Riverside 1:04
  Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Richard Washington 1:16
  George Willborn III missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee 1:18
  Bad pass turnover on Zach Chappell, stolen by Dikymbe Martin 1:35
  Offensive rebound by Ralph Agee 1:45
  Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:47
Team Stats
Points 80 65
Field Goals 30-63 (47.6%) 20-58 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 6-17 (35.3%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 46 35
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 31 23
Team 5 7
Assists 17 16
Steals 7 4
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
1
A. Chidom F
17 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
35
R. Agee F
15 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UC Riverside 8-5 394180
home team logo San Jose St. 3-10 372865
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo UC Riverside 8-5 63.8 PPG 39 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo San Jose St. 3-10 65.8 PPG 39.6 RPG 12.8 APG
Key Players
1
A. Chidom F 8.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.0 APG 44.4 FG%
35
R. Agee F 5.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 0.4 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Chidom F 17 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
35
R. Agee F 15 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
47.6 FG% 34.5
35.3 3PT FG% 34.6
70.0 FT% 76.2
UC Riverside
Starters
A. Chidom
G. Willborn III
C. McRae
D. Pickett
K. Kabellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Chidom 17 8 2 6/11 1/2 4/4 3 27 0 2 2 3 5
G. Willborn III 12 6 0 6/10 0/1 0/1 3 25 0 0 1 1 5
C. McRae 9 9 2 4/9 0/0 1/1 3 25 1 1 0 2 7
D. Pickett 2 1 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 1
K. Kabellis 1 5 3 0/4 0/2 1/2 1 20 1 0 0 1 4
Bench
D. Martin
Z. Pullin
A. McWilliam
D. Elkaz
Z. Watson
D. McDonald
Q. Ford
J. Cross
D. Mading
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Martin 15 0 1 5/10 4/7 1/2 1 25 2 0 1 0 0
Z. Pullin 14 3 6 5/6 0/1 4/5 2 26 1 0 1 0 3
A. McWilliam 4 4 0 1/3 0/0 2/3 3 10 0 2 1 2 2
D. Elkaz 4 2 1 1/4 1/3 1/2 1 22 1 0 1 0 2
Z. Watson 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 11 1 0 1 1 2
D. McDonald - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mading - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 41 17 30/63 6/17 14/20 20 200 7 5 9 10 31
San Jose St.
Starters
R. Agee
S. Knight
B. Ivey
O. Moore
C. Anigwe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Agee 15 9 1 5/11 1/4 4/4 3 26 1 1 1 2 7
S. Knight 14 2 3 5/13 1/2 3/5 3 35 0 0 2 0 2
B. Ivey 9 3 4 2/5 2/4 3/3 2 27 0 0 1 0 3
O. Moore 7 4 2 3/6 1/1 0/0 2 29 2 0 1 1 3
C. Anigwe 6 5 0 2/4 2/4 0/1 2 31 0 0 1 0 5
Bench
S. Japhet-Mathias
Z. Chappell
R. Washington
T. Smith
E. Lane
C. LeCesne
I. Nichols
C. Simmons
K. Hammonds
H. Dhaliwal
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Japhet-Mathias 6 1 1 1/3 1/3 3/4 4 10 0 0 1 0 1
Z. Chappell 5 2 5 1/9 0/4 3/4 1 25 1 0 4 1 1
R. Washington 3 1 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
T. Smith 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Lane 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
C. LeCesne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nichols - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 28 16 20/58 9/26 16/21 17 200 4 1 11 5 23
