UC Riverside adds to San Jose State's woes with 80-65 win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Arinze Chidom scored 17 points and Dikymbe Martin scored 15 and UC Riverside beat San Jose State 80-65 on Sunday.
Chidom added eight rebounds, Zyon Pullin scored 14 points with six assists and George Willborn III had 12 points and six rebounds for the road team.
UC Riverside (8-5) put up 39 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Ralph Agee had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Spartans (3-10), who have now lost eight straight games. Seneca Knight added 14 points.
Richard Washington, the Spartans' second leading scorer coming into the contest at eight points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).
UC Riverside plays Fresno State on the road on Saturday. San Jose State faces Pepperdine at home on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|27.0
|Min. Per Game
|27.0
|12.5
|Pts. Per Game
|12.5
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|39.2
|45.9
|Three Point %
|26.1
|93.3
|Free Throw %
|67.6
|Defensive rebound by Dragan Elkaz
|21.0
|Ralph Agee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Omari Moore
|40.0
|Dikymbe Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by California Riverside
|1:04
|Richard Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:06
|Defensive rebound by Richard Washington
|1:16
|George Willborn III missed layup, blocked by Ralph Agee
|1:18
|Bad pass turnover on Zach Chappell, stolen by Dikymbe Martin
|1:35
|Offensive rebound by Ralph Agee
|1:45
|Zach Chappell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|65
|Field Goals
|30-63 (47.6%)
|20-58 (34.5%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|9-26 (34.6%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|35
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|31
|23
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|17
|16
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|UC Riverside 8-5
|63.8 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.4 APG
|San Jose St. 3-10
|65.8 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|12.8 APG
|
|47.6
|FG%
|34.5
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|34.6
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Chidom
|17
|8
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|G. Willborn III
|12
|6
|0
|6/10
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|C. McRae
|9
|9
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|25
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|D. Pickett
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Kabellis
|1
|5
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Chidom
|17
|8
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|4/4
|3
|27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|G. Willborn III
|12
|6
|0
|6/10
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|C. McRae
|9
|9
|2
|4/9
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|25
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|D. Pickett
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Kabellis
|1
|5
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Martin
|15
|0
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|1/2
|1
|25
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Z. Pullin
|14
|3
|6
|5/6
|0/1
|4/5
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. McWilliam
|4
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|10
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|D. Elkaz
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Watson
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. McDonald
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mading
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|41
|17
|30/63
|6/17
|14/20
|20
|200
|7
|5
|9
|10
|31
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|6
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|3/4
|4
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Z. Chappell
|5
|2
|5
|1/9
|0/4
|3/4
|1
|25
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|R. Washington
|3
|1
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Lane
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. LeCesne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hammonds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|28
|16
|20/58
|9/26
|16/21
|17
|200
|4
|1
|11
|5
|23
-
ALST
PEAY69
80
Final
-
STPETE
LIU69
58
Final
-
MANH
HOFSTRA51
63
Final
-
CLMB
COLG71
89
Final
-
SACHRT
HOLY89
68
Final
-
SFTRPA
WMMARY78
72
Final
-
IPFW
IOWAST59
89
Final
-
LAFAY
RUT44
63
Final
-
NH
UCONN62
88
Final
-
WOFF
KENSAW83
70
Final
-
DELST
STFRAN62
81
Final
-
KEAN
NJTECH46
74
Final
-
MRSHL
NIOWA80
88
Final
-
UMES
ODU52
76
Final
-
CORN
HARTFD76
80
Final
-
HARV
HOW60
55
Final
-
CHIST
INDST64
85
Final
-
FIU
STETSON83
67
Final
-
HOUBP
NMEX88
107
Final
-
UAB
DUQ77
68
Final
-
NMEXST
MISSST58
52
Final
-
HOU
PORT81
56
Final
-
SC
9UVA70
59
Final
-
DAVID
LOYCHI59
56
Final
-
RADFRD
RICH73
58
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY46
53
Final
-
CHARLO
ECU56
60
Final
-
YALE
CLEM54
45
Final
-
UMKC
SDAK78
75
Final
-
PVAM
SETON55
75
Final
-
XAVIER
TCU67
59
Final
-
UCRIV
SJST80
65
Final
-
MERMAK
UCSB50
68
Final
-
GATECH
BOISE74
60
Final
-
SANFS
CSN50
85
Final
-
FAU
MERCER65
50
Final
-
CIT
NCST63
83
Final
-
BALLST
22WASH0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0159 O/U
-26
10:00pm
-
UTEP
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP2