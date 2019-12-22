XAVIER
TCU

No Text

'D' leads Xavier past TCU 67-59 in Big East-Big 12 finale

  • AP
  • Dec 22, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Xavier coach Travis Steele likes to say his defense travels, and it certainly made the trip for Sunday’s finale of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

Steele’s Musketeers held TCU to a season-low 32.8% shooting and limited Horned Frogs' leading scorer Desmond Bane to two made free throws in the first half in a 67-59 victory. The final score was deceiving; the Musketeers led by 19 points with 3:44 to play before TCU closed on a 13-2 run. They never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

Xavier’s win gave the Big East an 8-2 victory in its series against the Big 12.

“When you go on the road, you have to have something to hang your hat on,” Steele said. “Our defense was really good for about 35 minutes. We made them earn almost every one of their shots.”

The Musketeers are 9-0 when holding opponents below 70 points.

Xavier wasn’t too shabby offensively, either, shooting a season-best 52.9% from the field. Tyrique Jones had 18 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, and Quentin Goodin had a season-high 11 assists.

Bane and Kevin Samuel led TCU (8-3) with 14 points each. Samuel had 10 rebounds.

Bane went into play leading the Horned Frogs averaging 16.1 points per game. He went 0 for 6 during the first half, 0 for 4 on 3-pointers.

“Desmond not getting going early, it puts some added pressure on some guys to think they have to make a play,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We’re relying on him as most teams are on their leading scorer. But that’s going to happen. What we need to be is consistent defensively, consistent in taking care of the ball.”

Bane was guarded primarily by Naji Marshall, Xavier’s leading scorer going into the game averaging 16.9 points. Marshall scored nine points, eight in the first half, after missing the Musketeers’ previous game because of illness.

Xavier bolted to a 15-4 lead six minutes in. Its largest first-half lead was 28-15 with 7:37 remaining after Zach Freemantle, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward, hit his first collegiate 3-pointer.

MILESTONES

Goodin moved into fourth on Xavier's career assists list. Bane moved into 10th place in career points at TCU.

A HOLIDAY THREE DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Xavier freshman guard KyKy Tandy celebrated his 19th birthday. Tandy scored eight points, all in the second half. The team sang “Happy Birthday” to him in the locker room after the game.

BIG PICTURE

Xavier: Having a huge lead throughout most of the second half contrasted with the Musketeers’ 13-point home win over Western Carolina last Wednesday, in which they had to rally from a seven-point deficit early in the second half.

TCU: Bane is searching for his 3-point shot. He has shot 21.7% (5 for 23) behind the arc in the past five games.

UP NEXT

Xavier: The Musketeers open Big East play on Dec. 30 at Villanova. They’re 2-16 in road games against the Wildcats, 0-6 there as conference foes, and haven’t beaten Villanova in Philadelphia since the 1955-56 season. “It's a great opportunity to start at Villanova,” Steele said.

TCU: The Frogs play at home on Dec. 30 against George Mason before beginning Big 12 play on Jan. 4 at home against Iowa State.

--- More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Marshall
13 F
D. Bane
1 G
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
44.6 Field Goal % 44.8
27.9 Three Point % 37.9
69.8 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones 1.0
  RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard 9.0
  Paul Scruggs missed 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Kevin Samuel 9.0
+ 3 Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane 18.0
  Offensive rebound by TCU 19.0
  Desmond Bane missed jump shot 21.0
  Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane 21.0
  RJ Nembhard missed jump shot 23.0
Team Stats
Points 67 59
Field Goals 27-51 (52.9%) 19-58 (32.8%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 33
Offensive 8 15
Defensive 25 16
Team 3 2
Assists 19 14
Steals 8 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 20 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Jones F
18 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
D. Bane G
14 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Xavier 11-2 382967
home team logo TCU 8-3 273259
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Schollmaier Arena Fort Worth, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Xavier 11-2 74.0 PPG 42.6 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo TCU 8-3 73.7 PPG 40.8 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
4
T. Jones F 13.0 PPG 9.7 RPG 1.4 APG 49.6 FG%
21
K. Samuel C 11.5 PPG 8.4 RPG 0.5 APG 69.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Jones F 18 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
21
K. Samuel C 14 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
52.9 FG% 32.8
46.7 3PT FG% 30.4
54.5 FT% 66.7
Xavier
Starters
T. Jones
P. Scruggs
N. Marshall
J. Carter
Q. Goodin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 18 14 1 9/12 0/0 0/0 3 26 3 1 1 2 12
P. Scruggs 10 4 2 3/10 1/4 3/4 3 35 1 1 3 3 1
N. Marshall 8 6 2 3/7 2/3 0/0 4 32 0 0 5 0 6
J. Carter 7 3 3 3/5 0/0 1/2 3 37 0 0 3 1 2
Q. Goodin 4 2 11 2/5 0/2 0/1 3 30 3 0 3 0 2
Starters
T. Jones
P. Scruggs
N. Marshall
J. Carter
Q. Goodin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 18 14 1 9/12 0/0 0/0 3 26 3 1 1 2 12
P. Scruggs 10 4 2 3/10 1/4 3/4 3 35 1 1 3 3 1
N. Marshall 8 6 2 3/7 2/3 0/0 4 32 0 0 5 0 6
J. Carter 7 3 3 3/5 0/0 1/2 3 37 0 0 3 1 2
Q. Goodin 4 2 11 2/5 0/2 0/1 3 30 3 0 3 0 2
Bench
Z. Freemantle
K. Tandy
B. Moore
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
D. James
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
D. Miles
D. Ramsey
D. Bishop
S. Cody
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Freemantle 9 4 0 3/6 1/1 2/3 2 14 0 0 1 2 2
K. Tandy 8 0 0 3/4 2/3 0/1 1 10 1 0 1 0 0
B. Moore 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 2 0 0
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Cody - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 33 19 27/51 7/15 6/11 20 200 8 2 19 8 25
TCU
Starters
D. Bane
K. Samuel
E. Dennis Jr.
R. Nembhard
J. Grayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 14 10 3 5/16 2/7 2/2 4 39 3 0 2 4 6
K. Samuel 14 11 0 5/8 0/0 4/5 3 26 2 2 2 6 5
E. Dennis Jr. 12 1 2 3/7 2/5 4/8 3 23 1 0 1 0 1
R. Nembhard 8 2 6 2/11 0/3 4/6 0 35 0 0 3 0 2
J. Grayer 6 2 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 4 22 2 0 1 2 0
Starters
D. Bane
K. Samuel
E. Dennis Jr.
R. Nembhard
J. Grayer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bane 14 10 3 5/16 2/7 2/2 4 39 3 0 2 4 6
K. Samuel 14 11 0 5/8 0/0 4/5 3 26 2 2 2 6 5
E. Dennis Jr. 12 1 2 3/7 2/5 4/8 3 23 1 0 1 0 1
R. Nembhard 8 2 6 2/11 0/3 4/6 0 35 0 0 3 0 2
J. Grayer 6 2 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 4 22 2 0 1 2 0
Bench
P. Fuller
J. LeDee
F. Farabello
D. Smith
D. Arnette
O. Aschieris
R. Barlow
M. Pearson Jr.
T. Todd
K. Easley Jr.
N. Vasiljevic
Q. Uribe
A. Lucenti
J. Huelskamp
H. Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Fuller 5 2 1 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 21 0 0 3 1 1
J. LeDee 0 2 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 2 0
F. Farabello 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
D. Smith 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 14 1 0 1 0 1
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Barlow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pearson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Todd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Easley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vasiljevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Uribe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lucenti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Huelskamp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 31 14 19/58 7/23 14/21 17 200 9 2 14 15 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores