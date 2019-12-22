'D' leads Xavier past TCU 67-59 in Big East-Big 12 finale
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Xavier coach Travis Steele likes to say his defense travels, and it certainly made the trip for Sunday’s finale of the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Steele’s Musketeers held TCU to a season-low 32.8% shooting and limited Horned Frogs' leading scorer Desmond Bane to two made free throws in the first half in a 67-59 victory. The final score was deceiving; the Musketeers led by 19 points with 3:44 to play before TCU closed on a 13-2 run. They never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in the second half.
Xavier’s win gave the Big East an 8-2 victory in its series against the Big 12.
“When you go on the road, you have to have something to hang your hat on,” Steele said. “Our defense was really good for about 35 minutes. We made them earn almost every one of their shots.”
The Musketeers are 9-0 when holding opponents below 70 points.
Xavier wasn’t too shabby offensively, either, shooting a season-best 52.9% from the field. Tyrique Jones had 18 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, and Quentin Goodin had a season-high 11 assists.
Bane and Kevin Samuel led TCU (8-3) with 14 points each. Samuel had 10 rebounds.
Bane went into play leading the Horned Frogs averaging 16.1 points per game. He went 0 for 6 during the first half, 0 for 4 on 3-pointers.
“Desmond not getting going early, it puts some added pressure on some guys to think they have to make a play,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “We’re relying on him as most teams are on their leading scorer. But that’s going to happen. What we need to be is consistent defensively, consistent in taking care of the ball.”
Bane was guarded primarily by Naji Marshall, Xavier’s leading scorer going into the game averaging 16.9 points. Marshall scored nine points, eight in the first half, after missing the Musketeers’ previous game because of illness.
Xavier bolted to a 15-4 lead six minutes in. Its largest first-half lead was 28-15 with 7:37 remaining after Zach Freemantle, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward, hit his first collegiate 3-pointer.
MILESTONES
Goodin moved into fourth on Xavier's career assists list. Bane moved into 10th place in career points at TCU.
A HOLIDAY THREE DAYS BEFORE CHRISTMAS
Xavier freshman guard KyKy Tandy celebrated his 19th birthday. Tandy scored eight points, all in the second half. The team sang “Happy Birthday” to him in the locker room after the game.
BIG PICTURE
Xavier: Having a huge lead throughout most of the second half contrasted with the Musketeers’ 13-point home win over Western Carolina last Wednesday, in which they had to rally from a seven-point deficit early in the second half.
TCU: Bane is searching for his 3-point shot. He has shot 21.7% (5 for 23) behind the arc in the past five games.
UP NEXT
Xavier: The Musketeers open Big East play on Dec. 30 at Villanova. They’re 2-16 in road games against the Wildcats, 0-6 there as conference foes, and haven’t beaten Villanova in Philadelphia since the 1955-56 season. “It's a great opportunity to start at Villanova,” Steele said.
TCU: The Frogs play at home on Dec. 30 against George Mason before beginning Big 12 play on Jan. 4 at home against Iowa State.
--- More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|27.9
|Three Point %
|37.9
|69.8
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones
|1.0
|RJ Nembhard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by RJ Nembhard
|9.0
|Paul Scruggs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Paul Scruggs made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Kevin Samuel
|9.0
|+ 3
|Edric Dennis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Desmond Bane
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by TCU
|19.0
|Desmond Bane missed jump shot
|21.0
|Offensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|21.0
|RJ Nembhard missed jump shot
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|59
|Field Goals
|27-51 (52.9%)
|19-58 (32.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-15 (46.7%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive
|8
|15
|Defensive
|25
|16
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|19
|14
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|20
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|52.9
|FG%
|32.8
|
|
|46.7
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|18
|14
|1
|9/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|3
|1
|1
|2
|12
|P. Scruggs
|10
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|35
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|N. Marshall
|8
|6
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|J. Carter
|7
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Q. Goodin
|4
|2
|11
|2/5
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jones
|18
|14
|1
|9/12
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|3
|1
|1
|2
|12
|P. Scruggs
|10
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|35
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|N. Marshall
|8
|6
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|J. Carter
|7
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|37
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Q. Goodin
|4
|2
|11
|2/5
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Freemantle
|9
|4
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|K. Tandy
|8
|0
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|0/1
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Moore
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|33
|19
|27/51
|7/15
|6/11
|20
|200
|8
|2
|19
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bane
|14
|10
|3
|5/16
|2/7
|2/2
|4
|39
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6
|K. Samuel
|14
|11
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|26
|2
|2
|2
|6
|5
|E. Dennis Jr.
|12
|1
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|4/8
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Nembhard
|8
|2
|6
|2/11
|0/3
|4/6
|0
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Grayer
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|22
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bane
|14
|10
|3
|5/16
|2/7
|2/2
|4
|39
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6
|K. Samuel
|14
|11
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|26
|2
|2
|2
|6
|5
|E. Dennis Jr.
|12
|1
|2
|3/7
|2/5
|4/8
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Nembhard
|8
|2
|6
|2/11
|0/3
|4/6
|0
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Grayer
|6
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|22
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fuller
|5
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. LeDee
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|F. Farabello
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Smith
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Arnette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Aschieris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Barlow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pearson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Todd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Easley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vasiljevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Uribe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lucenti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huelskamp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|31
|14
|19/58
|7/23
|14/21
|17
|200
|9
|2
|14
|15
|16
-
ALST
PEAY69
80
Final
-
STPETE
LIU69
58
Final
-
MANH
HOFSTRA51
63
Final
-
CLMB
COLG71
89
Final
-
SACHRT
HOLY89
68
Final
-
SFTRPA
WMMARY78
72
Final
-
IPFW
IOWAST59
89
Final
-
LAFAY
RUT44
63
Final
-
NH
UCONN62
88
Final
-
WOFF
KENSAW83
70
Final
-
DELST
STFRAN62
81
Final
-
KEAN
NJTECH46
74
Final
-
MRSHL
NIOWA80
88
Final
-
UMES
ODU52
76
Final
-
CORN
HARTFD76
80
Final
-
HARV
HOW60
55
Final
-
CHIST
INDST64
85
Final
-
FIU
STETSON83
67
Final
-
HOUBP
NMEX88
107
Final
-
UAB
DUQ77
68
Final
-
NMEXST
MISSST58
52
Final
-
HOU
PORT81
56
Final
-
SC
9UVA70
59
Final
-
DAVID
LOYCHI59
56
Final
-
RADFRD
RICH73
58
Final
-
CSFULL
LOYMRY46
53
Final
-
CHARLO
ECU56
60
Final
-
YALE
CLEM54
45
Final
-
UMKC
SDAK78
75
Final
-
PVAM
SETON55
75
Final
-
XAVIER
TCU67
59
Final
-
UCRIV
SJST80
65
Final
-
MERMAK
UCSB50
68
Final
-
GATECH
BOISE74
60
Final
-
SANFS
CSN50
85
Final
-
FAU
MERCER65
50
Final
-
CIT
NCST63
83
Final
-
BALLST
22WASH0
0134.5 O/U
-6.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
MVSU
CALBPTST0
0159 O/U
-25.5
10:00pm
-
UTEP
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-2
11:30pm ESP2