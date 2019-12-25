BOISE
Alston scores 23 to lift Boise State over UTEP 72-67

  • Dec 25, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Boise State edged past UTEP 72-67 on Wednesday for fifth place in the Diamond Head Classic.

Alston made a baseline floater for a two-possession lead with 25 seconds left, and Marcus Dickinson stole it at the other end before making two free throws to seal it.

Abu Kigab had 11 points and nine rebounds for Boise State (8-5). Robin Jorch added 10 points and RJ Williams had nine rebounds.

Daryl Edwards had 14 points for the Miners (9-4). Kaden Archie and Souley Boum each had 11 points.

Boise State plays Cal State Northridge at home on Saturday. UTEP takes on Florida International on the road on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
D. Alston Jr.
D. Edwards
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
45.9 Field Goal % 41.9
39.1 Three Point % 34.8
83.5 Free Throw % 84.2
+ 2 Souley Boum made driving layup 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Vila 8.0
  RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Eric Vila 8.0
  Defensive rebound by RJ Williams 9.0
  Souley Boum missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Marcus Dickinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Marcus Dickinson made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Souley Boum 17.0
  Bad pass turnover on Souley Boum, stolen by Marcus Dickinson 17.0
Team Stats
Points 72 67
Field Goals 27-60 (45.0%) 27-61 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 30
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 28 20
Team 1 4
Assists 13 11
Steals 4 8
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 13 13
Fouls 11 20
Technicals 1 1
21
D. Alston Jr. G
23 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
24
D. Edwards G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Boise State 8-5 294372
home team logo Texas-El Paso 9-4 274067
Stan Sheriff Center Honolulu, HI
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 8-5 79.1 PPG 38 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Texas-El Paso 9-4 69.3 PPG 36.7 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
21
D. Alston Jr. G 21.7 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.2 APG 45.0 FG%
24
D. Edwards G 9.4 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.7 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
21
D. Alston Jr. G 23 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
24
D. Edwards G 14 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
45.0 FG% 44.3
20.0 3PT FG% 35.0
77.8 FT% 66.7
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
A. Kigab
R. Jorch
J. Jessup
M. Dickinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 23 9 6 8/14 1/5 6/7 1 37 0 0 5 1 8
A. Kigab 11 10 0 5/12 1/4 0/0 1 27 0 0 2 4 6
R. Jorch 10 3 0 3/4 0/0 4/5 5 20 0 0 1 1 2
J. Jessup 7 3 5 3/13 1/8 0/0 1 34 2 0 0 0 3
M. Dickinson 4 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 26 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
A. Hobbs
R. Williams
M. Rice
R. Abercrombie
R. Dennis
E. Akot
M. Armus
M. Shaver Jr.
B. Huang
C. Berry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 9 2 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 2 20 0 0 3 0 2
R. Williams 8 9 1 3/9 0/0 2/4 0 16 1 0 0 6 3
M. Rice 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
R. Abercrombie 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
R. Dennis 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
E. Akot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Armus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 40 13 27/60 4/20 14/18 11 200 4 0 13 12 28
Texas-El Paso
Starters
D. Edwards
S. Boum
J. Lathon
B. Williams
T. Verhoeven
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Edwards 14 1 1 6/9 2/4 0/0 1 36 0 0 0 0 1
S. Boum 11 2 1 3/9 2/7 3/3 4 22 1 0 3 0 2
J. Lathon 10 4 3 4/10 2/4 0/0 2 30 3 0 0 0 4
B. Williams 6 1 0 3/9 0/1 0/0 3 23 0 1 3 0 1
T. Verhoeven 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
K. Archie
E. Odigie
A. Tarke
E. Vila
N. Hawkins
G. Dekoninck
I. Rhyanes
K. Kennedy
O. Campbell
D. Stroud
J. Williamson
A. Medrano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Archie 11 2 1 4/5 1/1 2/4 2 19 1 0 1 1 1
E. Odigie 6 2 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 0 2
A. Tarke 5 8 1 2/7 0/2 1/2 3 23 1 1 4 3 5
E. Vila 4 5 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 2 3
N. Hawkins 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 1
G. Dekoninck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rhyanes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stroud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Medrano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 26 11 27/61 7/20 6/9 20 200 8 2 13 6 20
NCAA BB Scores