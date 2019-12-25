Alston scores 23 to lift Boise State over UTEP 72-67
HONOLULU (AP) Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Boise State edged past UTEP 72-67 on Wednesday for fifth place in the Diamond Head Classic.
Alston made a baseline floater for a two-possession lead with 25 seconds left, and Marcus Dickinson stole it at the other end before making two free throws to seal it.
Abu Kigab had 11 points and nine rebounds for Boise State (8-5). Robin Jorch added 10 points and RJ Williams had nine rebounds.
Daryl Edwards had 14 points for the Miners (9-4). Kaden Archie and Souley Boum each had 11 points.
Boise State plays Cal State Northridge at home on Saturday. UTEP takes on Florida International on the road on Jan. 2.
|33.2
|Min. Per Game
|33.2
|9.4
|Pts. Per Game
|9.4
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|45.9
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|39.1
|Three Point %
|34.8
|83.5
|Free Throw %
|84.2
|+ 2
|Souley Boum made driving layup
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Vila
|8.0
|RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Eric Vila
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|9.0
|Souley Boum missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Dickinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Dickinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Souley Boum
|17.0
|Bad pass turnover on Souley Boum, stolen by Marcus Dickinson
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|67
|Field Goals
|27-60 (45.0%)
|27-61 (44.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|6-9 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|30
|Offensive
|12
|6
|Defensive
|28
|20
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|11
|20
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Boise State 8-5
|79.1 PPG
|38 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Texas-El Paso 9-4
|69.3 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|13.1 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|D. Alston Jr. G
|21.7 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|3.2 APG
|45.0 FG%
|
24
|D. Edwards G
|9.4 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.7 APG
|39.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Alston Jr. G
|23 PTS
|9 REB
|6 AST
|D. Edwards G
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|44.3
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston Jr.
|23
|9
|6
|8/14
|1/5
|6/7
|1
|37
|0
|0
|5
|1
|8
|A. Kigab
|11
|10
|0
|5/12
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6
|R. Jorch
|10
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|4/5
|5
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Jessup
|7
|3
|5
|3/13
|1/8
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Dickinson
|4
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|9
|2
|0
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Williams
|8
|9
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|M. Rice
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Abercrombie
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Dennis
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Akot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Armus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shaver Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Berry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|40
|13
|27/60
|4/20
|14/18
|11
|200
|4
|0
|13
|12
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edwards
|14
|1
|1
|6/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Boum
|11
|2
|1
|3/9
|2/7
|3/3
|4
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Lathon
|10
|4
|3
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|30
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Williams
|6
|1
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|T. Verhoeven
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Archie
|11
|2
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. Odigie
|6
|2
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Tarke
|5
|8
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|23
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|E. Vila
|4
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|N. Hawkins
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Dekoninck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rhyanes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kennedy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Stroud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Medrano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|26
|11
|27/61
|7/20
|6/9
|20
|200
|8
|2
|13
|6
|20