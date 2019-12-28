BUCK
LSALLE

No Text

La Salle rolls to 5th straight win, beats Bucknell 71-59

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Jared Kimbrough scored 16 points off the La Salle bench and the Explorers won their fifth straight and eighth in nine games, knocking off Bucknell 71-59 on Saturday afternoon.

La Salle dropped two of its first three games, but its lone loss since has been to Villanova.

La Salle (9-3) built a 37-21 lead at intermission and amassed 13 assists and had 13 steals.

Isiah Deas has 15 points, David Beatty contributed 11 and Ed Crosswell had 10 points before fouling out for La Salle.

Jimmy Sotos had 17 points for Buckell (4-9), which was just 18 of 51 from the field (35.3%). Andrew Funk added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Sotos
S. Phiri
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
44.3 Field Goal % 38.4
39.6 Three Point % 43.1
96.0 Free Throw % 73.9
  Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Sotos, stolen by Isiah Deas 29.0
+ 1 Jared Kimbrough made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Jared Kimbrough made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Andrew Funk 35.0
+ 3 Walter Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Sotos 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk 54.0
  Saul Phiri missed 3-pt. jump shot 56.0
+ 3 Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot 1:28
+ 1 Isiah Deas made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:38
+ 1 Isiah Deas made 1st of 2 free throws 1:38
  Personal foul on Avi Toomer 1:38
Team Stats
Points 59 71
Field Goals 18-51 (35.3%) 25-53 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 5-19 (26.3%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 18-18 (100.0%) 14-23 (60.9%)
Total Rebounds 38 30
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 28 22
Team 6 3
Assists 7 13
Steals 11 13
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 22 16
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
J. Sotos G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
24
J. Kimbrough F
16 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Bucknell 4-9 213859
home team logo La Salle 9-3 373471
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Tom Gola Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Bucknell 4-9 69.5 PPG 34.9 RPG 11.7 APG
home team logo La Salle 9-3 71.8 PPG 39.9 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
4
J. Sotos G 13.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 4.1 APG 41.9 FG%
24
J. Kimbrough F 2.3 PPG 1.5 RPG 0.3 APG 35.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
J. Sotos G 17 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
24
J. Kimbrough F 16 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
35.3 FG% 47.2
26.3 3PT FG% 36.8
100.0 FT% 60.9
Bucknell
Starters
J. Sotos
A. Funk
B. Moore
A. Toomer
J. Meeks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sotos 17 3 4 5/9 1/4 6/6 3 30 1 0 7 1 2
A. Funk 10 8 1 4/12 0/3 2/2 4 32 3 0 4 1 7
B. Moore 7 8 0 2/6 0/2 3/3 5 23 1 0 2 2 6
A. Toomer 6 3 2 2/9 2/4 0/0 3 33 2 0 3 0 3
J. Meeks 5 3 0 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 33 0 0 2 0 3
Starters
J. Sotos
A. Funk
B. Moore
A. Toomer
J. Meeks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Sotos 17 3 4 5/9 1/4 6/6 3 30 1 0 7 1 2
A. Funk 10 8 1 4/12 0/3 2/2 4 32 3 0 4 1 7
B. Moore 7 8 0 2/6 0/2 3/3 5 23 1 0 2 2 6
A. Toomer 6 3 2 2/9 2/4 0/0 3 33 2 0 3 0 3
J. Meeks 5 3 0 2/8 1/4 0/0 1 33 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
P. Newman
W. Ellis
X. Rice
J. van der Heijden
B. Robertson
J. Sechan
K. Spear
A. Timmerman
M. Rhodes
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Newman 5 4 0 1/2 0/0 3/3 3 15 2 1 3 0 4
W. Ellis 5 1 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
X. Rice 4 2 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 1 15 2 0 1 0 2
J. van der Heijden 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Robertson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sechan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Spear - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Timmerman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rhodes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 32 7 18/51 5/19 18/18 22 200 11 1 22 4 28
La Salle
Starters
I. Deas
D. Beatty
E. Croswell
S. Phiri
S. Spencer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Deas 15 3 1 5/10 3/6 2/3 4 27 2 0 1 0 3
D. Beatty 11 3 1 4/10 1/3 2/5 3 26 1 0 1 0 3
E. Croswell 10 4 0 4/5 0/0 2/5 5 16 0 2 1 1 3
S. Phiri 5 5 3 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 31 1 0 3 0 5
S. Spencer 4 3 0 1/5 1/2 1/1 0 22 0 0 1 0 3
Starters
I. Deas
D. Beatty
E. Croswell
S. Phiri
S. Spencer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Deas 15 3 1 5/10 3/6 2/3 4 27 2 0 1 0 3
D. Beatty 11 3 1 4/10 1/3 2/5 3 26 1 0 1 0 3
E. Croswell 10 4 0 4/5 0/0 2/5 5 16 0 2 1 1 3
S. Phiri 5 5 3 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 31 1 0 3 0 5
S. Spencer 4 3 0 1/5 1/2 1/1 0 22 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
J. Kimbrough
A. Hikim
S. Kenney
C. Ray
C. Moore
M. Diagne
J. Clark
A. Lafond
B. Stone
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kimbrough 16 3 0 5/6 0/0 6/7 3 20 0 2 1 1 2
A. Hikim 5 3 7 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 27 5 0 5 1 2
S. Kenney 3 0 1 1/6 1/5 0/0 2 9 3 0 2 0 0
C. Ray 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 22 1 0 1 2 1
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diagne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 27 13 25/53 7/19 14/23 21 200 13 4 16 5 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores