Jack, Potter lead George Washington past Longwood 78-65

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Maceo Jack hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Armel Potter added a double-double to propel George Washington to a 78-65 victory over Longwood on Saturday.

Jack sank 7 of 15 shots from the floor, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range, for the Colonials (6-6). Potter had 13 points and a career-high 12 assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds, while sophomore Amir Harris came off the bench to contribute 11 points and eight boards.

Jashaun Smith hit four 3-pointers and topped the Lancers (5-8) with 17 points. Shabooty Phillips finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jaylon Wilson scored 15.

George Washington shot 48% from the floor and 45.5% from beyond the arc (10 of 22). Longwood made 36.5% overall but just 30% from distance (8 of 27).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
S. Phillips
J. Battle
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
42.1 Field Goal % 38.1
36.4 Three Point % 37.1
100.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  Lost ball turnover on JaShaun Smith, stolen by Armel Potter 27.0
  Offensive rebound by JaShaun Smith 30.0
  Jaylon Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
+ 2 Amir Harris made dunk, assist by Jamison Battle 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Armel Potter 51.0
  Heru Bligen missed jump shot 53.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jamison Battle, stolen by Heru Bligen 55.0
+ 2 Shabooty Phillips made jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade 1:00
  Armel Potter missed layup 1:02
  Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle 1:30
Team Stats
Points 65 78
Field Goals 23-63 (36.5%) 30-62 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 39
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 23 31
Team 3 0
Assists 10 16
Steals 10 7
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 12 11
Technicals 0 1
21
J. Smith F
17 PTS, 3 REB
14
M. Jack G
20 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Longwood 5-8 382765
home team logo George Wash. 6-6 433578
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Longwood 5-8 68.8 PPG 40.1 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo George Wash. 6-6 67.7 PPG 37.2 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
21
J. Smith F 7.4 PPG 2.2 RPG 0.7 APG 44.6 FG%
14
M. Jack G 10.7 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.7 APG 36.7 FG%
Top Scorers
21
J. Smith F 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
14
M. Jack G 20 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
36.5 FG% 48.4
29.6 3PT FG% 45.5
68.8 FT% 80.0
NCAA BB Scores