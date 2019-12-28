LVILLE
UK

No Text

No. 19 Kentucky outlasts rival No. 3 Louisville 78-70 in OT

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Nick Richards had 13 points, including seven consecutive ones in overtime, and No. 19 Kentucky scored the final eight points for a 78-70 victory over No. 3 Louisville on Saturday in a thrilling Bluegrass rivalry showdown.

Louisville led 68-65 on Jordan Nwora's 3-pointer with 2:20 left before Richards converted a 3-point play to make it 70-68. The junior forward added another layup and two more foul shots before Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey provided a six-point cushion from the line. Ashton Hagans' dunk with 4.9 seconds left sealed the tense win at Rupp Arena.

Maxey's free throws capped a career-best 27-point performance while Richards had 10 rebounds to end a two-game losing streak by the Wildcats (9-3). Quickley had 18 points for Kentucky, which shot 46% for its 10 win over Louisville in 13 meetings.

Steven Enoch had 18 points and Dwayne Sutton for the Cardinals (11-2). Louisville shot just 40% and made just 3 of 9 in overtime. The Cards were also dreadful from the line, making just 9 of 20.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals fought back from second-half deficits of 12 and six points to force OT but left a lot of points on the floor with misses from inside and outside the arc and especially at the line. High-scoring Jordan Nwora managed just eight points with one 3-pointer after entering the game averaging 21.2 points per contest.

Kentucky: Though coach John Calipari insisted this game wouldn't make or break the Wildcats' season, there was urgency to end the losing streak with SEC play starting next weekend. Richards provided needed strength in the post while Maxey supplied the offense, especially with clutch baskets after Louisville tightened the game and took the lead in overtime. Shutting down Nwora was a big help.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky avoided dropping out of the rankings with a much-needed win. Louisville might drop a couple of spots but remain in the Top 10.

UP NEXT

Louisville returns to Atlantic Coast Conference play seeking a 3-0 start when it hosts Florida State on Jan. 4.

Kentucky hosts Missouri on Jan. 4 in its Southeastern Conference opener.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Sutton
24 F
A. Hagans
0 G
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
7.2 Ast. Per Game 7.2
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
57.1 Field Goal % 47.2
37.9 Three Point % 30.8
71.9 Free Throw % 84.1
  Defensive rebound by Kentucky 0.0
  Steven Enoch missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Ashton Hagans made dunk 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ryan McMahon, stolen by Ashton Hagans 6.0
+ 1 Tyrese Maxey made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Tyrese Maxey made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Nwora 12.0
  Bad pass turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by Ashton Hagans 14.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Nwora 17.0
Team Stats
Points 70 78
Field Goals 27-67 (40.3%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 7-27 (25.9%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Free Throws 9-20 (45.0%) 21-25 (84.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 35
Offensive 13 9
Defensive 17 26
Team 4 0
Assists 12 12
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 25 22
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
23
S. Enoch C
18 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
3
T. Maxey G
27 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo 3 Louisville 11-2 2437970
home team logo 19 Kentucky 9-3 32291778
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Louisville 11-2 76.7 PPG 41.8 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo 19 Kentucky 9-3 74.5 PPG 39.9 RPG 15.5 APG
Key Players
23
S. Enoch C 11.1 PPG 7.3 RPG 0.4 APG 56.8 FG%
3
T. Maxey G 13.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.1 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
23
S. Enoch C 18 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
3
T. Maxey G 27 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
40.3 FG% 46.3
25.9 3PT FG% 46.7
45.0 FT% 84.0
Louisville
Starters
S. Enoch
D. Sutton
J. Nwora
D. Perry
R. McMahon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Enoch 18 5 0 8/17 1/4 1/1 4 25 0 0 3 1 4
D. Sutton 14 10 1 5/11 1/5 3/5 2 43 1 0 1 4 6
J. Nwora 8 4 0 2/10 1/6 3/6 3 39 0 0 3 3 1
D. Perry 5 3 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 34 0 0 0 1 2
R. McMahon 4 1 4 1/7 1/5 1/2 3 28 1 0 2 0 1
Starters
S. Enoch
D. Sutton
J. Nwora
D. Perry
R. McMahon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Enoch 18 5 0 8/17 1/4 1/1 4 25 0 0 3 1 4
D. Sutton 14 10 1 5/11 1/5 3/5 2 43 1 0 1 4 6
J. Nwora 8 4 0 2/10 1/6 3/6 3 39 0 0 3 3 1
D. Perry 5 3 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 3 34 0 0 0 1 2
R. McMahon 4 1 4 1/7 1/5 1/2 3 28 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
L. Kimble
M. Williams
D. Johnson
S. Williamson
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
G. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Kimble 12 0 4 5/9 2/3 0/2 3 28 2 0 0 0 0
M. Williams 9 7 0 4/9 0/2 1/4 4 20 1 0 1 4 3
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williamson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Slazinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nickelberry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Igiehon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 30 12 27/67 7/27 9/20 25 225 5 0 11 13 17
Kentucky
Starters
T. Maxey
N. Richards
A. Hagans
E. Montgomery
K. Brooks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Maxey 27 7 1 9/14 4/5 5/6 4 41 1 0 3 0 7
N. Richards 13 10 0 4/6 0/0 5/7 4 34 0 1 1 6 4
A. Hagans 8 5 8 3/8 1/1 1/2 1 43 2 1 2 0 5
E. Montgomery 4 5 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 25 0 2 1 0 5
K. Brooks Jr. 2 1 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 2 25 1 1 2 1 0
Starters
T. Maxey
N. Richards
A. Hagans
E. Montgomery
K. Brooks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Maxey 27 7 1 9/14 4/5 5/6 4 41 1 0 3 0 7
N. Richards 13 10 0 4/6 0/0 5/7 4 34 0 1 1 6 4
A. Hagans 8 5 8 3/8 1/1 1/2 1 43 2 1 2 0 5
E. Montgomery 4 5 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 4 25 0 2 1 0 5
K. Brooks Jr. 2 1 0 0/4 0/2 2/2 2 25 1 1 2 1 0
Bench
I. Quickley
N. Sestina
K. Whitney
J. Juzang
R. Welch
Z. Payne
D. Allen
B. Canada
B. Jordan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Quickley 18 3 1 4/11 2/6 8/8 2 37 0 0 1 0 3
N. Sestina 6 3 1 3/6 0/1 0/0 5 16 1 0 0 2 1
K. Whitney 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Juzang 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
R. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 35 12 25/54 7/15 21/25 22 225 5 5 10 9 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores