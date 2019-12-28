ORAL
BYU

No Text

Childs lifts BYU over Oral Roberts 79-73

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Yoeli Childs had 23 points as Brigham Young topped Oral Roberts 79-73 on Saturday night. Jake Toolson added 22 points for the Cougars.

TJ Haws had 14 points for Brigham Young (11-4), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 23 points and 17 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-6), whose four-game win streak was broken. Kevin Obanor added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Brigham Young takes on Loyola Marymount at home next Saturday. Oral Roberts plays South Dakota State on the road on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Burns
J. Toolson
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
41.2 Field Goal % 45.5
24.1 Three Point % 42.5
77.4 Free Throw % 88.9
+ 2 Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi 2.0
  Deondre Burns missed jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Dalton Nixon made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Dalton Nixon made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Kevin Obanor 5.0
+ 2 Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi 5.0
  Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi 12.0
  Ty Lazenby missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
Team Stats
Points 73 79
Field Goals 30-74 (40.5%) 28-61 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 37
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 29 27
Team 4 3
Assists 14 21
Steals 4 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 18 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
E. Nzekwesi F
23 PTS, 17 REB
home team logo
23
Y. Childs F
23 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Oral Roberts 7-6 304373
home team logo Brigham Young 11-4 324779
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Oral Roberts 7-6 78.8 PPG 44.9 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 11-4 77.8 PPG 36.3 RPG 17.1 APG
Key Players
23
E. Nzekwesi F 16.1 PPG 8.7 RPG 0.9 APG 57.3 FG%
23
Y. Childs F 20.8 PPG 10.4 RPG 1.6 APG 60.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
E. Nzekwesi F 23 PTS 17 REB 0 AST
23
Y. Childs F 23 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
40.5 FG% 45.9
29.6 3PT FG% 30.0
71.4 FT% 70.0
Oral Roberts
Starters
E. Nzekwesi
K. Obanor
M. Abmas
S. Kearns
D. Burns
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Nzekwesi 23 17 0 10/16 0/1 3/4 2 35 0 0 1 6 11
K. Obanor 12 10 1 4/13 2/6 2/2 2 28 0 2 3 3 7
M. Abmas 9 3 2 4/14 1/8 0/0 2 35 1 0 1 0 3
S. Kearns 8 1 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 3 26 1 0 1 0 1
D. Burns 4 2 8 2/10 0/2 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 0 2
Starters
E. Nzekwesi
K. Obanor
M. Abmas
S. Kearns
D. Burns
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Nzekwesi 23 17 0 10/16 0/1 3/4 2 35 0 0 1 6 11
K. Obanor 12 10 1 4/13 2/6 2/2 2 28 0 2 3 3 7
M. Abmas 9 3 2 4/14 1/8 0/0 2 35 1 0 1 0 3
S. Kearns 8 1 1 3/7 2/4 0/0 3 26 1 0 1 0 1
D. Burns 4 2 8 2/10 0/2 0/0 3 32 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
T. Lazenby
E. Lufile
F. Lacis
A. Saunders
R. Fuqua
D. Weaver
C. Jurgens
D. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lazenby 6 2 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 0 2
E. Lufile 6 5 0 3/5 0/0 0/1 1 9 0 0 2 4 1
F. Lacis 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 0 1 0 0 1
A. Saunders 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 1
R. Fuqua - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Weaver - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jurgens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 42 14 30/74 8/27 5/7 18 200 4 3 10 13 29
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
J. Toolson
T. Haws
D. Nixon
A. Barcello
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Childs 23 7 3 10/14 0/1 3/5 3 32 2 2 2 1 6
J. Toolson 22 6 8 7/11 4/8 4/4 2 36 2 0 3 0 6
T. Haws 14 1 6 5/12 1/7 3/4 0 38 1 1 1 0 1
D. Nixon 3 8 0 0/3 0/1 3/4 1 23 0 1 0 3 5
A. Barcello 2 6 0 1/8 0/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 3 3
Starters
Y. Childs
J. Toolson
T. Haws
D. Nixon
A. Barcello
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Childs 23 7 3 10/14 0/1 3/5 3 32 2 2 2 1 6
J. Toolson 22 6 8 7/11 4/8 4/4 2 36 2 0 3 0 6
T. Haws 14 1 6 5/12 1/7 3/4 0 38 1 1 1 0 1
D. Nixon 3 8 0 0/3 0/1 3/4 1 23 0 1 0 3 5
A. Barcello 2 6 0 1/8 0/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 0 3 3
Bench
Z. Seljaas
C. Harding
K. Lee
E. Troy
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
T. Knell
B. Nield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Seljaas 6 2 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 2
C. Harding 6 4 4 2/6 1/4 1/3 2 28 0 0 0 0 4
K. Lee 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Knell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 34 21 28/61 9/30 14/20 10 200 5 4 7 7 27
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores