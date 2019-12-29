PEPPER
SJST

Ivey scores 23 to carry San Jose St. over Pepperdine 83-68

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Brae Ivey had a career-high 23 points as San Jose State ended its eight-game losing streak, defeating Pepperdine 83-68 on Saturday night.

Omari Moore had 12 points for San Jose State (4-10). Seneca Knight added 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Christian Anigwe had three blocks for the hosts.

Kameron Edwards had 19 points for the Waves (7-7), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Colbey Ross added 14 points and 11 assists. He also committed seven turnovers. Skylar Chavez had 13 points.

San Jose State plays New Mexico at home on Wednesday. Pepperdine plays Pacific at home on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
C. Ross
S. Knight
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
41.6 Field Goal % 37.0
35.5 Three Point % 25.0
92.2 Free Throw % 68.9
  Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight 20.0
  Colbey Ross missed jump shot 22.0
+ 1 Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Sedrick Altman 26.0
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Omari Moore 33.0
+ 2 Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Zach Chappell 48.0
  Defensive rebound by San Jose State 48.0
  Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
Team Stats
Points 68 83
Field Goals 24-65 (36.9%) 29-68 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 13-34 (38.2%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 42
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 25 30
Team 11 4
Assists 18 19
Steals 2 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 13 5
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
20
Ka. Edwards F
19 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
B. Ivey G
23 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Pepperdine 7-7 323668
home team logo San Jose State 4-10 424183
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Event Center Arena San Jose, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Pepperdine 7-7 78.1 PPG 36.7 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo San Jose State 4-10 66.9 PPG 40.2 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
20
Ka. Edwards F 17.0 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.0 APG 43.5 FG%
2
B. Ivey G 7.9 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.8 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
20
Ka. Edwards F 19 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
2
B. Ivey G 23 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
36.9 FG% 42.6
32.0 3PT FG% 38.2
80.0 FT% 75.0
Pepperdine
Starters
Ka. Edwards
C. Ross
S. Chavez
Ke. Edwards
D. Polk Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ka. Edwards 19 6 1 7/21 1/4 4/4 3 36 1 0 2 3 3
C. Ross 14 4 11 5/14 0/5 4/4 3 40 0 1 7 0 4
S. Chavez 13 3 1 4/8 3/4 2/2 3 31 0 0 2 0 3
Ke. Edwards 8 5 2 3/9 1/4 1/2 4 32 0 3 0 2 3
D. Polk Jr. 5 2 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 24 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
J. Zidek
S. Altman
V. Ohia Obioha
K. Smith
J. Smith
M. Wexler
A. Ball
J. Yoon
J. Stormo
E. Perrot
M. Deng
R. Skead
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Zidek 8 5 2 3/5 2/4 0/1 0 16 0 0 0 1 4
S. Altman 1 7 0 0/3 0/0 1/2 5 19 0 0 1 1 6
V. Ohia Obioha 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Stormo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Skead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 32 18 24/65 8/25 12/15 19 200 2 4 13 7 25
San Jose State
Starters
B. Ivey
S. Knight
O. Moore
R. Agee
C. Anigwe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ivey 23 7 3 8/13 5/8 2/2 1 35 1 0 0 1 6
S. Knight 12 10 6 3/15 1/6 5/6 4 32 1 1 1 3 7
O. Moore 12 2 2 4/7 1/3 3/4 1 27 2 0 0 1 1
R. Agee 9 6 2 3/9 2/3 1/2 3 34 1 0 2 2 4
C. Anigwe 8 4 0 3/6 1/4 1/1 3 25 0 3 0 1 3
Bench
R. Washington
Z. Chappell
K. Hammonds
S. Japhet-Mathias
C. LeCesne
I. Nichols
C. Simmons
T. Smith
H. Dhaliwal
E. Lane
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Washington 7 3 0 3/9 1/7 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 3
Z. Chappell 7 6 6 3/6 1/1 0/1 2 19 1 0 2 0 6
K. Hammonds 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 0
S. Japhet-Mathias 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. LeCesne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Nichols - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 38 19 29/68 13/34 12/16 17 200 8 4 5 8 30
NCAA BB Scores