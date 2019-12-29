Ivey scores 23 to carry San Jose St. over Pepperdine 83-68
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Brae Ivey had a career-high 23 points as San Jose State ended its eight-game losing streak, defeating Pepperdine 83-68 on Saturday night.
Omari Moore had 12 points for San Jose State (4-10). Seneca Knight added 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Christian Anigwe had three blocks for the hosts.
Kameron Edwards had 19 points for the Waves (7-7), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Colbey Ross added 14 points and 11 assists. He also committed seven turnovers. Skylar Chavez had 13 points.
San Jose State plays New Mexico at home on Wednesday. Pepperdine plays Pacific at home on Thursday.
|27.7
|Min. Per Game
|27.7
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|41.6
|Field Goal %
|37.0
|35.5
|Three Point %
|25.0
|92.2
|Free Throw %
|68.9
|Defensive rebound by Seneca Knight
|20.0
|Colbey Ross missed jump shot
|22.0
|+ 1
|Brae Ivey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|26.0
|+ 1
|Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws
|26.0
|Personal foul on Sedrick Altman
|26.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws
|33.0
|+ 1
|Colbey Ross made 1st of 2 free throws
|33.0
|Personal foul on Omari Moore
|33.0
|+ 2
|Seneca Knight made layup, assist by Zach Chappell
|48.0
|Defensive rebound by San Jose State
|48.0
|Kameron Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|83
|Field Goals
|24-65 (36.9%)
|29-68 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|13-34 (38.2%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|42
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|25
|30
|Team
|11
|4
|Assists
|18
|19
|Steals
|2
|8
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|5
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pepperdine 7-7
|78.1 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|15.1 APG
|San Jose State 4-10
|66.9 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|Ka. Edwards F
|17.0 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.0 APG
|43.5 FG%
|
2
|B. Ivey G
|7.9 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.8 APG
|39.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Ka. Edwards F
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|B. Ivey G
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.9
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|38.2
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ka. Edwards
|19
|6
|1
|7/21
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|36
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|C. Ross
|14
|4
|11
|5/14
|0/5
|4/4
|3
|40
|0
|1
|7
|0
|4
|S. Chavez
|13
|3
|1
|4/8
|3/4
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Ke. Edwards
|8
|5
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|32
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|D. Polk Jr.
|5
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ka. Edwards
|19
|6
|1
|7/21
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|36
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|C. Ross
|14
|4
|11
|5/14
|0/5
|4/4
|3
|40
|0
|1
|7
|0
|4
|S. Chavez
|13
|3
|1
|4/8
|3/4
|2/2
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Ke. Edwards
|8
|5
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|1/2
|4
|32
|0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|D. Polk Jr.
|5
|2
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Zidek
|8
|5
|2
|3/5
|2/4
|0/1
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|S. Altman
|1
|7
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|V. Ohia Obioha
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wexler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Yoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Stormo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Perrot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Deng
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Skead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|32
|18
|24/65
|8/25
|12/15
|19
|200
|2
|4
|13
|7
|25
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Washington
|7
|3
|0
|3/9
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Chappell
|7
|6
|6
|3/6
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|K. Hammonds
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Japhet-Mathias
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. LeCesne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Nichols
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|38
|19
|29/68
|13/34
|12/16
|17
|200
|8
|4
|5
|8
|30
