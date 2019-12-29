ALCORN
SNCLRA

No Text

Santa Clara continues winning ways drubbing Alcorn St.

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Keshawn Justice made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 24 points points and Santa Clara dismantled Alcorn State 92-57 on Sunday.

Justice was 9-of-13 shooting, Trey Wertz scored 17, DJ Mitchell scored 14 and Jalen Williams 11. Santa Clara shot 31 of 53 (58.5%) including 16 of 23 (69.6%) from distance. The Broncos built a 22-7 lead and never trailed.

Heading into the game, the Broncos (13-2) matched their best start since the 1977-78 season and opened 12-2 or better for only the second time in the last 51 years. The Broncos have won their last 15 home games. All of their wins have been at home.

Maurice Howard and Corey Tillery each led the Braves (4-7) with 11 points and Troymain Crosby scored 10. The Braves have lost all seven on the road.

Santa Clara begins West Coast Conference play when it hosts San Diego on Saturday.

The Braves start Southwestern Athletic Conference action Saturday at Prairie View A&M.

Key Players
M. Howard
J. Vrankic
27.2 Min. Per Game 27.2
9.9 Pts. Per Game 9.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
39.2 Field Goal % 46.7
34.5 Three Point % 38.1
71.4 Free Throw % 71.7
  Bad pass turnover on Arne Morris, stolen by Jaden Bediako 23.0
+ 3 Giordan Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Thompson 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy 47.0
  Dominic Brewton missed layup 49.0
  Offensive rebound by Dominic Brewton 58.0
  Dominic Brewton missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden Bediako 1:00
+ 1 David Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 David Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Dominic Brewton 1:08
+ 3 Dominic Brewton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Arne Morris 1:21
+ 3 Juan Ducasse made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by David Thompson 1:47
Team Stats
Points 57 92
Field Goals 21-64 (32.8%) 31-53 (58.5%)
3-Pointers 5-14 (35.7%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 14-17 (82.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 40
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 13 29
Team 4 2
Assists 6 21
Steals 11 3
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
M. Howard G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
14
K. Justice F
24 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Alcorn State 4-7 322557
home team logo Santa Clara 13-2 484492
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Alcorn State 4-7 78.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 13-2 79.4 PPG 38.4 RPG 17.7 APG
Key Players
3
C. Tillery G 12.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.9 APG 35.6 FG%
14
K. Justice F 6.8 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.4 APG 37.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Tillery G 11 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
14
K. Justice F 24 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
32.8 FG% 58.5
35.7 3PT FG% 69.6
83.3 FT% 82.4
Alcorn State
Starters
M. Howard
C. Tillery
T. Crosby
D. Andrews
A. Campbell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Howard 11 1 1 5/12 0/2 1/2 0 33 1 0 0 1 0
C. Tillery 11 3 1 3/9 2/4 3/3 0 30 1 0 3 3 0
T. Crosby 10 5 1 3/13 0/0 4/4 2 25 3 0 4 2 3
D. Andrews 8 1 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 3 14 2 0 1 0 1
A. Campbell 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 2 0 0 3
Bench
D. Brewton
M. Carter
K. Wilson
A. Fairley
E. Alsworth
A. Morris
D. Brewer
J. Scott
D. Thorn
I. Attles
D. Wade-Henderson
M. Nchekwube
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brewton 8 3 1 3/10 1/2 1/2 2 23 0 0 1 1 2
M. Carter 5 2 0 2/6 0/0 1/1 3 14 0 0 0 2 0
K. Wilson 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 20 3 0 0 1 3
A. Fairley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
E. Alsworth 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Morris 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 0 1
D. Brewer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Attles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade-Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Nchekwube - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 23 6 21/64 5/14 10/12 12 200 11 2 11 10 13
Santa Clara
Starters
K. Justice
T. Wertz
J. Williams
J. Vrankic
G. Caruso
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Justice 24 2 2 9/13 6/8 0/0 1 32 1 0 1 0 2
T. Wertz 17 8 3 6/7 5/6 0/0 3 29 0 0 2 2 6
J. Williams 11 1 4 3/3 1/1 4/4 2 20 0 0 1 0 1
J. Vrankic 5 9 7 0/3 0/0 5/6 1 30 0 2 1 2 7
G. Caruso 5 3 0 2/4 0/0 1/2 3 15 0 2 2 0 3
Bench
D. Mitchell
T. Eaddy
J. Ducasse
G. Williams
D. Thompson
J. Bediako
E. Richards
M. Dorward
M. Hayes
N. Lack
M. Tomley
J. Traina
E. Barry
C. Strambi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 14 3 1 6/9 0/2 2/3 1 20 0 0 3 1 2
T. Eaddy 6 3 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 18 0 0 3 0 3
J. Ducasse 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
G. Williams 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
D. Thompson 2 0 3 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 11 1 0 1 0 0
J. Bediako 2 8 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 3 1 4 4
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hayes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Lack - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Strambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 38 21 31/53 16/23 14/17 13 200 3 7 15 9 29
