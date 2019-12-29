Perkins, Goodwin help Saint Louis beat Bethune-Cookman 77-67
ST, LOUIS (AP) Javonte Perkins scored 21 points, Jordan Goodwin had a double-double, and Saint Louis beat Bethune-Cookman 77-67 on Sunday night.
Goodwin finished with 14 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals. The 6-foot-3 junior guard has grabbed double-digit rebounds in seven of his last eight games - including a career-high 19 in a win over Southern Illinois on Dec. 1 - and is averaging 13.9 per game over that span.
Hasahn French had 15 points and three blocks for Saint Louis (11-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory.
Wali Parks had 16 points for the Wildcats (6-8). Cletrell Pope added 11 points and 19 rebounds - his third game this season with 19 boards. Leon Redd had 11 points.
Isaiah Bailey, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Wildcats, tied his season low with four points on 1-of-9 shooting.
Saint Louis plays Duquesne on the road on Thursday. Bethune-Cookman faces Norfolk State on the road on Saturday.
---
---
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|10.6
|Reb. Per Game
|10.6
|38.2
|Field Goal %
|47.7
|10.0
|Three Point %
|29.6
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|52.7
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|18.0
|Joe French missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 1
|Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|27.0
|+ 1
|Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws
|27.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Preaster
|27.0
|+ 1
|Wali Parks made 3rd of 3 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Wali Parks made 2nd of 3 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Wali Parks made 1st of 3 free throws
|45.0
|Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Preaster
|50.0
|Jordan Preaster missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|77
|Field Goals
|22-67 (32.8%)
|23-63 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|4-19 (21.1%)
|Free Throws
|18-25 (72.0%)
|27-38 (71.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|47
|Offensive
|15
|13
|Defensive
|30
|31
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|8
|16
|Steals
|3
|8
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|24
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bethune-Cookman 6-8
|72.9 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Saint Louis 11-2
|72.8 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|W. Parks G
|6.6 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.7 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
3
|J. Perkins G
|9.8 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|0.7 APG
|35.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|W. Parks G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|J. Perkins G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|21.1
|
|
|72.0
|FT%
|71.1
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Maitland
|6
|5
|1
|1/9
|0/4
|4/4
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Preaster
|5
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. French
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. King
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mondesir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coulanges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Goodridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ismail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|45
|8
|22/67
|5/20
|18/25
|24
|200
|3
|2
|11
|15
|30
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. French
|15
|6
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|22
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|J. Goodwin
|14
|16
|5
|3/11
|0/1
|8/11
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|3
|13
|J. Bell Jr.
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|D. Jacobs
|2
|4
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Y. Collins
|2
|3
|5
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. French
|15
|6
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|1/3
|4
|22
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|J. Goodwin
|14
|16
|5
|3/11
|0/1
|8/11
|2
|39
|2
|0
|2
|3
|13
|J. Bell Jr.
|8
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|D. Jacobs
|2
|4
|2
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Y. Collins
|2
|3
|5
|0/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perkins
|21
|4
|1
|5/15
|1/5
|10/14
|1
|34
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|T. Weaver
|9
|5
|1
|3/6
|3/6
|0/1
|1
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|6
|3
|0
|2/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|K. Hankton
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hightower
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Thatch Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Jimerson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|44
|16
|23/63
|4/19
|27/38
|17
|200
|8
|6
|7
|13
|31
