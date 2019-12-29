BCU
STLOU

No Text

Perkins, Goodwin help Saint Louis beat Bethune-Cookman 77-67

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

ST, LOUIS (AP) Javonte Perkins scored 21 points, Jordan Goodwin had a double-double, and Saint Louis beat Bethune-Cookman 77-67 on Sunday night.

Goodwin finished with 14 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals. The 6-foot-3 junior guard has grabbed double-digit rebounds in seven of his last eight games - including a career-high 19 in a win over Southern Illinois on Dec. 1 - and is averaging 13.9 per game over that span.

Hasahn French had 15 points and three blocks for Saint Louis (11-2), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Wali Parks had 16 points for the Wildcats (6-8). Cletrell Pope added 11 points and 19 rebounds - his third game this season with 19 boards. Leon Redd had 11 points.

Isaiah Bailey, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Wildcats, tied his season low with four points on 1-of-9 shooting.

Saint Louis plays Duquesne on the road on Thursday. Bethune-Cookman faces Norfolk State on the road on Saturday.

Key Players
W. Parks
J. Goodwin
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
38.2 Field Goal % 47.7
10.0 Three Point % 29.6
71.4 Free Throw % 52.7
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin 18.0
  Joe French missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Preaster 27.0
+ 1 Wali Parks made 3rd of 3 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Wali Parks made 2nd of 3 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Wali Parks made 1st of 3 free throws 45.0
  Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin 45.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Preaster 50.0
  Jordan Preaster missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
Team Stats
Points 67 77
Field Goals 22-67 (32.8%) 23-63 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 5-20 (25.0%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 18-25 (72.0%) 27-38 (71.1%)
Total Rebounds 48 47
Offensive 15 13
Defensive 30 31
Team 3 3
Assists 8 16
Steals 3 8
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 24 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
W. Parks G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
3
J. Perkins G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Bethune-Cookman 6-8 283967
home team logo Saint Louis 11-2 354277
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Bethune-Cookman 6-8 72.9 PPG 42.5 RPG 13.0 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 11-2 72.8 PPG 43.8 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
3
W. Parks G 6.6 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.7 APG 42.0 FG%
3
J. Perkins G 9.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.7 APG 35.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
W. Parks G 16 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
3
J. Perkins G 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
32.8 FG% 36.5
25.0 3PT FG% 21.1
72.0 FT% 71.1
Bethune-Cookman
Starters
W. Parks
C. Pope
L. Redd
H. Smith
I. Bailey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Parks 16 6 4 5/10 1/3 5/7 4 35 0 0 3 2 4
C. Pope 11 19 1 4/11 0/0 3/4 4 32 0 2 2 7 12
L. Redd 11 2 1 4/10 2/5 1/2 4 33 1 0 0 0 2
H. Smith 10 5 0 4/11 0/2 2/2 3 27 2 0 0 3 2
I. Bailey 4 4 1 1/9 0/2 2/4 4 21 0 0 3 0 4
Bench
M. Maitland
J. Preaster
J. French
J. King
D. Harris Jr.
M. Mondesir
J. Coulanges
J. Gilyard
Z. Goodridge
A. Ismail
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Maitland 6 5 1 1/9 0/4 4/4 2 20 0 0 3 0 5
J. Preaster 5 3 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 2 1
J. French 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
J. King 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 1 0
D. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mondesir - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coulanges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Goodridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ismail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 45 8 22/67 5/20 18/25 24 200 3 2 11 15 30
Saint Louis
Starters
H. French
J. Goodwin
J. Bell Jr.
D. Jacobs
Y. Collins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 15 6 1 7/10 0/0 1/3 4 22 2 3 3 4 2
J. Goodwin 14 16 5 3/11 0/1 8/11 2 39 2 0 2 3 13
J. Bell Jr. 8 2 0 3/4 0/0 2/3 3 13 0 0 0 2 0
D. Jacobs 2 4 2 0/5 0/3 2/2 1 24 0 0 0 1 3
Y. Collins 2 3 5 0/4 0/1 2/2 3 18 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
J. Perkins
T. Weaver
T. Hargrove Jr.
K. Hankton
J. Hightower
J. Raboin
F. Thatch Jr.
B. Courtney
G. Jimerson
M. Diarra
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perkins 21 4 1 5/15 1/5 10/14 1 34 1 1 1 0 4
T. Weaver 9 5 1 3/6 3/6 0/1 1 21 2 0 0 0 5
T. Hargrove Jr. 6 3 0 2/6 0/1 2/2 2 23 0 2 0 2 1
K. Hankton 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Hightower 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thatch Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jimerson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 44 16 23/63 4/19 27/38 17 200 8 6 7 13 31
