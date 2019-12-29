VCU uses balanced attack to dump Loyola (MD) by 34 PTs
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nah'Shon Hyland and De'Riante Jenkins each scored 15 points and Virginia Commonwealth used the second half to run past Loyola (MD) 85-51 on Sunday.
Keshawn Curry scored 12 points and 12 of 13 Rams that saw action scored.
VCU (10-3) used an 8-2 run in the last three minutes of the first half for a 40-31 lead. They seized control and extended the lead to 50-35 on Marcus Santos-Silva's jumper with 14:54 left. Hyland's 3-pointer with 73 seconds to go made it 81-51.
The Rams begin Atlantic 10 Conference play on Thursday when they host Fordham.
Loyola (8-5), which had its five-game winning streak end, starts Patriot League play when it hosts Holy Cross on Thursday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|25.4
|Min. Per Game
|25.4
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|1.2
|Ast. Per Game
|1.2
|8.7
|Reb. Per Game
|8.7
|51.5
|Field Goal %
|60.6
|33.3
|Three Point %
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|54.5
|Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III
|0.0
|Ethan Norton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Jimmy Clark III made alley-oop shot, assist by Arnold Henderson VI
|6.0
|Bad pass turnover on Daraun Gray, stolen by Jimmy Clark III
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Daraun Gray
|9.0
|Brandon Bradsher missed jump shot
|11.0
|+ 2
|Hason Ward made dunk, assist by Jimmy Clark III
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Vince Williams
|53.0
|Markese Redding missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Vince Williams
|53.0
|Markese Redding missed 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|85
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|31-62 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|14-34 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|6-15 (40.0%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|40
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|22
|30
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|17
|24
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|9
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Loyola-Maryland 8-5
|73.8 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|17.3 APG
|VCU 10-3
|71.5 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|A. Kostecka G
|21.7 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.6 APG
|50.8 FG%
|
5
|N. Hyland G
|5.5 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|39.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Kostecka G
|30 PTS
|8 REB
|3 AST
|N. Hyland G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
