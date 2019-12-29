LOYMD
VCU

No Text

VCU uses balanced attack to dump Loyola (MD) by 34 PTs

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nah'Shon Hyland and De'Riante Jenkins each scored 15 points and Virginia Commonwealth used the second half to run past Loyola (MD) 85-51 on Sunday.

Keshawn Curry scored 12 points and 12 of 13 Rams that saw action scored.

VCU (10-3) used an 8-2 run in the last three minutes of the first half for a 40-31 lead. They seized control and extended the lead to 50-35 on Marcus Santos-Silva's jumper with 14:54 left. Hyland's 3-pointer with 73 seconds to go made it 81-51.

The Rams begin Atlantic 10 Conference play on Thursday when they host Fordham.

Loyola (8-5), which had its five-game winning streak end, starts Patriot League play when it hosts Holy Cross on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Kostecka
M. Santos-Silva
25.4 Min. Per Game 25.4
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
51.5 Field Goal % 60.6
33.3 Three Point %
75.0 Free Throw % 54.5
  Defensive rebound by Jimmy Clark III 0.0
  Ethan Norton missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Jimmy Clark III made alley-oop shot, assist by Arnold Henderson VI 6.0
  Bad pass turnover on Daraun Gray, stolen by Jimmy Clark III 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Daraun Gray 9.0
  Brandon Bradsher missed jump shot 11.0
+ 2 Hason Ward made dunk, assist by Jimmy Clark III 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Vince Williams 53.0
  Markese Redding missed 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Vince Williams 53.0
  Markese Redding missed 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
Team Stats
Points 51 85
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 31-62 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-17 (29.4%) 14-34 (41.2%)
Free Throws 6-15 (40.0%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 40
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 22 30
Team 6 2
Assists 17 24
Steals 3 9
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 17 9
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
10
A. Kostecka G
30 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
D. Jenkins G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Loyola-Maryland 8-5 312051
home team logo VCU 10-3 404585
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Loyola-Maryland 8-5 73.8 PPG 36.8 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo VCU 10-3 71.5 PPG 35.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
10
A. Kostecka G 21.7 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.6 APG 50.8 FG%
5
N. Hyland G 5.5 PPG 1.7 RPG 1.2 APG 39.1 FG%
Top Scorers
10
A. Kostecka G 30 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
5
N. Hyland G 15 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
38.5 FG% 50.0
29.4 3PT FG% 41.2
40.0 FT% 60.0
Loyola-Maryland
Starters
A. Kostecka
C. Spencer
K. Scott
I. Hart
B. Holcombe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kostecka 30 8 3 11/20 3/6 5/7 1 37 0 0 4 2 6
C. Spencer 7 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 37 0 0 0 0 2
K. Scott 4 5 4 2/2 0/0 0/2 3 23 2 0 1 1 4
I. Hart 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 5 19 0 0 4 0 1
B. Holcombe 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
A. Kostecka
C. Spencer
K. Scott
I. Hart
B. Holcombe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kostecka 30 8 3 11/20 3/6 5/7 1 37 0 0 4 2 6
C. Spencer 7 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 37 0 0 0 0 2
K. Scott 4 5 4 2/2 0/0 0/2 3 23 2 0 1 1 4
I. Hart 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 5 19 0 0 4 0 1
B. Holcombe 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
G. Dike
C. Champion
L. Johnson
E. Norton
B. Bradsher
J. Andrews
M. Redding
D. Gray
K. Jones
C. Ochiaka
G. Davis
S. Aldama
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Dike 7 4 1 3/6 0/0 1/1 2 15 0 1 2 2 2
C. Champion 3 3 2 1/5 1/1 0/3 1 18 0 0 3 0 3
L. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
E. Norton 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Bradsher 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Andrews 0 3 2 0/7 0/4 0/0 0 32 1 0 0 0 3
M. Redding 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Gray 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ochiaka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Aldama - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 28 17 20/52 5/17 6/15 15 200 3 1 17 6 22
VCU
Starters
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
M. Evans
M. Simms
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jenkins 15 3 5 5/11 5/11 0/0 1 26 1 2 1 0 3
M. Santos-Silva 6 7 0 3/4 0/0 0/4 3 19 1 0 1 3 4
M. Evans 5 2 2 2/8 1/4 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 0 2
M. Simms 5 4 2 1/6 1/5 2/2 1 20 1 0 2 1 3
I. Vann 2 5 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 4
Starters
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
M. Evans
M. Simms
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jenkins 15 3 5 5/11 5/11 0/0 1 26 1 2 1 0 3
M. Santos-Silva 6 7 0 3/4 0/0 0/4 3 19 1 0 1 3 4
M. Evans 5 2 2 2/8 1/4 0/0 3 25 1 0 1 0 2
M. Simms 5 4 2 1/6 1/5 2/2 1 20 1 0 2 1 3
I. Vann 2 5 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 21 0 0 1 1 4
Bench
N. Hyland
K. Curry
C. Douglas
H. Ward
V. Williams
J. Clark III
J. McAllister
A. Henderson VI
M. Crowfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hyland 15 1 5 5/8 5/7 0/0 4 18 2 0 0 0 1
K. Curry 12 3 2 3/7 1/4 5/6 3 22 1 1 2 0 3
C. Douglas 8 4 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 1 3
H. Ward 7 0 0 3/4 0/0 1/1 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
V. Williams 6 5 2 2/3 1/2 1/2 1 20 1 0 1 0 5
J. Clark III 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
J. McAllister 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 2 1
A. Henderson VI 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Crowfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 38 24 31/62 14/34 9/15 17 200 9 3 9 8 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores