No. 8 Auburn routs Lipscomb 86-59 to remain undefeated
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Bruce Pearl wants more of the same from Danjel Purifoy in Southeastern Conference games.
Purifoy had a season-high 17 points and nine rebounds to break out of a slump and No. 8 Auburn beat Lipscomb 86-59 on Sunday to improve to 12-0 heading into SEC play.
“We’ve talked about the fact that we need him to be good," said Pearl, the Tigers' coach. “We won’t win as many SEC games as we should unless he does what he did tonight. But I'm not asking him to do anything he's not capable of doing.
“He knows that. He absolutely knows it."
The Tigers remained one of two undefeated teams nationally after Liberty’s loss to LSU, joining No. 15 San Diego State.
Auburn got off to a slow start against Lipscomb (5-8), a team coming off a 23-point loss at Vermont, but dominated late.
Purifoy had only totaled 20 points and was 1 of 13 from 3-point range over the past four games. This time he made 3 of 5 3-pointers and grabbed six offensive rebounds.
“My whole process on my mind was just being aggressive throughout the whole game," Purifoy said.
Jamal Johnson matched his season high with 14 points on 4-of-6 from 3-point range after some lengthy shooting sessions with his father over the Christmas break in Birmingham.
“Me and my Dad would get in the gym every morning and we would get like 500 shots up and in the evening we’d get a lot of free throws and some more shots up," Johnson said.
Christian Okoro also scored 14 points.
Samir Doughty had 11 points and seven assists, and Austin Wiley added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
KJ Johnson led Lipscomb with 17 points. Ahsan Asadullah scored 12 points despite picking up his fourth foul with 12:43 remaining. Michael Buckland added 11.
Auburn, which trailed by eight points early, scored 17 points in a row at one point and took a 40-25 lead into halftime.
The closest Lipscomb came in the second half was 55-44 on three free throws by Johnson, who was fouled on a 3-point shot. Auburn answered with Okoro's layup and a 3-pointer by Devan Cambridge, both off passes from Doughty
“Ï thought it was a lot like our other guarantee games where we hang and hang, but we’re unable to make the plays late to get over the hill," Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff said. “If Auburn shoots it from three like they did today, they are going to be really hard to beat, especially in this place."
BIG PICTURE
Lipscomb: Jumped out to a 10-2 lead with hot shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers from Buckland. Shot just 38.6%.
Auburn: Started slowly after an eight-day layoff for the holidays. Made 31 of 60 shots. Dominated the boards 43-28.
“I don't think we were surprised," Pearl said about Lipscomb's fast start.
LAST UNBEATEN? Auburn is trying to be the nation's last unbeaten team. The last time that happened was in the 1998-99 season when the Tigers won their first 17 before falling to No. 7 Kentucky on Jan. 20.
HITTING 3s
Auburn made 12 of 32 3-pointers, and Pearl says that “adds a different dimension to our offense."
“I think that's a big part of our game," he said. “As we go up against bigger, more physical teams, it's got to be part of our arsenal."
UP NEXT Lipscomb faces its first Atlantic Sun Conference opponent of the season, at Stetson Thursday night.
Auburn opens Southeastern Conference Saturday at Mississippi State.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.8
|Min. Per Game
|29.8
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|5.8
|Ast. Per Game
|5.8
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|51.6
|Field Goal %
|40.5
|22.2
|Three Point %
|33.3
|40.7
|Free Throw %
|37.0
|+ 2
|Carson Cary made jump shot
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Kaleb Coleman
|16.0
|Tyrell Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|Bad pass turnover on Kaleb Coleman
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Jacob Hobbs
|37.0
|Jacob Hobbs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|41.0
|+ 1
|Jacob Hobbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|41.0
|Shooting foul on Babatunde Akingbola
|41.0
|+ 2
|Babatunde Akingbola made dunk, assist by Tyrell Jones
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams
|57.0
|Kaleb Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|86
|Field Goals
|22-57 (38.6%)
|31-60 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|12-32 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|43
|Offensive
|9
|16
|Defensive
|15
|23
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|10
|21
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|0
|9
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|20
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|K. Johnson G
|15.2 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|1.9 APG
|49.6 FG%
|
3
|D. Purifoy F
|8.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|1.5 APG
|38.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Johnson G
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|D. Purifoy F
|17 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|38.6
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|17
|4
|2
|5/13
|1/3
|6/7
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|A. Asadullah
|12
|4
|0
|6/11
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|24
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|M. Buckland
|11
|3
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|2/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Fleming
|8
|3
|0
|4/12
|0/5
|0/1
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|G. Jones
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|17
|4
|2
|5/13
|1/3
|6/7
|1
|34
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|A. Asadullah
|12
|4
|0
|6/11
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|24
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|M. Buckland
|11
|3
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|2/2
|2
|38
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Fleming
|8
|3
|0
|4/12
|0/5
|0/1
|4
|27
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|G. Jones
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Miller
|6
|2
|3
|2/8
|1/5
|1/1
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Hazen
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Cary
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hobbs
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Merritt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Strates
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Coleman
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Wolfe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Shulman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|24
|10
|22/57
|5/21
|10/15
|20
|200
|6
|0
|13
|9
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Purifoy
|17
|9
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|4/4
|3
|23
|0
|1
|2
|6
|3
|I. Okoro
|14
|4
|2
|5/9
|0/2
|4/5
|2
|30
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|S. Doughty
|11
|2
|7
|5/13
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|33
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Wiley
|10
|11
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|22
|0
|3
|1
|5
|6
|J. McCormick
|8
|2
|4
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Purifoy
|17
|9
|1
|5/9
|3/5
|4/4
|3
|23
|0
|1
|2
|6
|3
|I. Okoro
|14
|4
|2
|5/9
|0/2
|4/5
|2
|30
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|S. Doughty
|11
|2
|7
|5/13
|1/7
|0/0
|2
|33
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Wiley
|10
|11
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|4/6
|1
|22
|0
|3
|1
|5
|6
|J. McCormick
|8
|2
|4
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|14
|3
|1
|5/7
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Cambridge
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/2
|1
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|A. McLemore
|3
|6
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Akingbola
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jones
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Flanigan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. Franklin
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Berman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Leopard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|39
|21
|31/60
|12/32
|12/17
|16
|200
|6
|9
|13
|16
|23
-
ARKPB
WASHST35
33
2nd 15:39 PACN
-
WMICH
14MICHST24
48
1st 0.0 BTN
-
22WVU
2OHIOST67
59
Final
-
ALAM
ND56
82
Final
-
BRYANT
13MD70
84
Final
-
CORN
20PSU59
90
Final
-
NORFLK
STNYBRK65
81
Final
-
CONNCO
CCTST55
89
Final
-
NJTECH
UCONN47
69
Final
-
CUMBER
CHATT42
72
Final
-
LIB
LSU57
74
Final
-
KYCH
PRESBY56
81
Final
-
MARS
ETNST48
117
Final
-
IONA
COLO54
99
Final
-
TXAMCC
NEB52
73
Final
-
NCAT
ILL64
95
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO63
55
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA62
74
Final
-
LAFAY
SACHRT67
66
Final
-
MASLOW
11MICH60
86
Final
-
HART
BING45
98
Final
-
VMI
USCUP82
91
Final
-
SELOU
OKLAST31
82
Final
-
LINDENWB
SIUE48
96
Final
-
MTSTJ
TNMART72
92
Final
-
5KANSAS
STNFRD72
56
Final
-
DUQ
MRSHL61
83
Final
-
SAMHOU
RICE75
61
Final
-
ABIL
WICHST66
84
Final
-
CSBAK
23TXTECH58
73
Final
-
KENSAW
25IOWA51
93
Final
-
CPENN
RADFRD45
90
Final
-
ALST
6OREG59
98
Final
-
LPSCMB
8AUBURN59
86
Final
-
APPST
NCST60
72
Final
-
LEHIGH
PRINCE62
71
Final
-
NAVY
16UVA56
65
Final
-
TNTECH
MISS63
80
Final
-
HARTFD
NWEST67
66
Final
-
UCDAV
NMEX69
74
Final
-
RI
MTSU89
62
Final
-
MOUBP
SEMO59
74
Final
-
ALCORN
SNCLRA57
92
Final
-
LOYMD
VCU51
85
Final
-
FAU
SFLA58
60
Final
-
CHMPBTST
NWST61
101
Final
-
WHIT
USD67
93
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER66
55
Final
-
SDAK
WILL75
82
Final
-
SDAKST
NEBOM78
81
Final
-
ARK
IND71
64
Final
-
NDAK
OREGST66
83
Final
-
UMES
VATECH37
92
Final
-
BU
MERMAK69
67
Final
-
HARV
CAL71
63
Final
-
TULSA
KSTATE67
69
Final
-
NRTHRNMX
NMEXST30
104
Final
-
UCSB
LALAF85
77
Final
-
RICH
BAMA78
90
Final
-
BCU
STLOU67
77
Final
-
MAINE
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
-17
10:00pm
-
FGC
USC0
0137 O/U
-22.5
10:00pm PACN