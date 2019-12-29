WMICH
MICHST

Loyer scores 16 points, Michigan State rolls without Winston

  • AP
  • Dec 29, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Foster Loyer scored a career-high 16 points in his start for Michigan State and the No. 14 Spartans shook off a slow start without All-American Cassius Winston to rout Western Michigan 95-62 on Sunday night.

Loyer took over at point guard with Winston sidelined after bruising a bone in his left knee during practice Friday.

But when the Spartans (10-3) fell behind 14-8, coach Tom Izzo looked to walk-on point guard Jack Hoiberg, and he helped spark a 25-0 run.

Hoiberg, the son of Nebraska coach and former NBA player and coach Fred Hoiberg, scored four points and had a career-high six assists.

Xavier Tillman added 15 points and 11 rebounds, Aaron Henry also had 15 points, and Kyle Ahrens had 12.

Loyer scored 11 points in the second half and was 4 for 4 on 3-pointers. He had three 3-pointers during a stretch where the Spartans pushed the margin past 40 points, topping out at 89-44 with 4:44 remaining.

Michael Flowers and B. Artis White led Western Michigan (7-6) with 12 points apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Western Michigan: The Broncos need a bounce-back season in the Mid-American Conference for coach Steve Hawkins. They went 8-24 last season, the worst record in his first 16 seasons at Western Michigan.

Michigan State: Assuming Winston's absence was more precautionary, the Spartans are rounding into more of a typical Izzo team, unlike early on when they were embarrassed 87-75 by Duke at the Breslin Center.

RELAUNCH

Freshman Rocket Watts returned to the court for Izzo after missing four games with a leg injury. He scored nine points in 12 minutes.

UP NEXT

Western Michigan: It's MAC play the rest of the way for the Broncos, who open conference play Saturday at home against Ohio.

Michigan State: The Spartans host Illinois on Thursday and No. 11 Michigan on Jan. 5.

Key Players
B. Johnson
35 F
X. Tillman
23 F
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
43.8 Field Goal % 55.6
18.8 Three Point % 31.8
63.2 Free Throw % 63.5
  Defensive rebound by Conner George 4.0
  Patrick Emilien missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Turnover on Thomas Kithier 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Conner George 11.0
  Luke Toliver missed layup 13.0
  Defensive rebound by William Boyer-Richard 22.0
  Brock Washington missed jump shot 24.0
+ 3 Patrick Emilien made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by William Boyer-Richard 40.0
  Personal foul on Steven Izzo 48.0
+ 2 Conner George made layup, assist by Steven Izzo 55.0
+ 3 Adrian Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by William Boyer-Richard 1:09
Team Stats
Points 62 95
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 32-65 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 24 46
Offensive 7 16
Defensive 16 29
Team 1 1
Assists 19 28
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
12
M. Flowers G
12 PTS, 5 AST
home team logo
3
F. Loyer G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo W. Michigan 7-6 243862
home team logo 14 Michigan St. 10-3 484795
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logo W. Michigan 7-6 73.4 PPG 38.6 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo 14 Michigan St. 10-3 80.7 PPG 46.4 RPG 19.3 APG
Key Players
3
B. White G 7.0 PPG 2.1 RPG 0.8 APG 28.1 FG%
3
F. Loyer G 3.4 PPG 0.4 RPG 0.8 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
B. White G 12 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
3
F. Loyer G 16 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
41.9 FG% 49.2
26.9 3PT FG% 37.0
50.0 FT% 80.8
Starters
M. Flowers
B. White
T. Wright
J. Whitens
B. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flowers 12 0 5 5/12 1/5 1/2 3 30 0 0 3 0 0
B. White 12 4 6 5/11 2/8 0/0 1 29 1 0 2 0 4
T. Wright 8 1 0 3/4 0/0 2/4 2 26 0 0 0 0 1
J. Whitens 6 4 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 4 25 1 0 1 1 3
B. Johnson 4 5 2 2/9 0/3 0/0 3 24 0 0 3 3 2
Bench
P. Emilien
A. Martin
J. Printy
W. Boyer-Richard
C. Barrs
A. Ikongshul
L. Toliver
R. Cruz Jr.
K. Wilkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Emilien 7 0 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
A. Martin 5 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
J. Printy 3 1 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 1 0
W. Boyer-Richard 3 3 4 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 3
C. Barrs 2 3 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 2 1
A. Ikongshul 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
L. Toliver 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
R. Cruz Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
K. Wilkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 23 19 26/62 7/26 3/6 20 200 4 0 11 7 16
Michigan St.
Starters
F. Loyer
X. Tillman
A. Henry
G. Brown
M. Bingham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Loyer 16 3 6 5/7 4/4 2/2 1 21 0 0 0 1 2
X. Tillman 15 11 3 6/8 1/1 2/3 0 26 0 3 0 3 8
A. Henry 15 3 5 6/10 1/3 2/2 1 26 1 0 2 0 3
G. Brown 8 2 0 2/5 0/2 4/4 0 20 0 0 0 0 2
M. Bingham Jr. 3 8 0 1/4 0/1 1/2 1 18 1 0 0 4 4
Bench
K. Ahrens
M. Hall
R. Watts
J. Hoiberg
C. George
J. Marble
B. Washington
T. Kithier
S. Izzo
B. Burke
J. Langford
C. Winston
J. Hauser
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Ahrens 12 3 1 3/7 3/7 3/4 1 17 0 0 0 1 2
M. Hall 9 1 0 3/4 0/1 3/3 1 10 0 0 1 1 0
R. Watts 9 1 5 4/7 1/4 0/0 1 12 0 0 2 0 1
J. Hoiberg 4 0 6 0/3 0/1 4/6 1 13 1 0 1 0 0
C. George 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 3
J. Marble 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 2 0
B. Washington 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Kithier 0 7 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 18 0 0 1 3 4
S. Izzo 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Winston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 45 28 32/65 10/27 21/26 12 200 3 3 8 16 29
