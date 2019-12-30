Champagnie's 21 points help Pitt hold off Canisius 87-79
PITTSBURGH (AP) Justin Champagnie scored 21 points and Pittsburgh held off Canisius 87-79 on Monday.
Champagnie, a freshman, got the game started with a personal 8-0 run and he finished by tying a career-high scoring output and six rebounds.
Champagnie was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, part of a two-pronged Pitt barrage from long range with guard Ryan Murphy, who had 16 points and was 4 for 7 from deep. The Panthers were 9 of 16 for 56.3% from 3-point range. Pitt's previous season best was 41.7% from beyond the arc.
Xavier Johnson also had 16 points and added eight assists for Pitt (10-3).
Canisius stayed in the game by dominating on the offensive glass. The Golden Griffins had 16 offensive rebounds, compared to six for Pitt and turned that into 18 second-chance points.
Majesty Brandon scored 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting while Jalanni White scored 14 points and cleaned up nine rebounds for Canisius (5-7).
BIG PICTURE
Canisius: Finished 5-6 in non-conference play, clinching the Griffins' third consecutive losing record out of league action.
Pitt: At 10-3, the Panthers finished the first half of their schedule with exactly the same record that they did last season. They then finished the regular season by dropping 15 of their final 18 games. But this year's early season schedule seems to have given the Panthers a tougher test, with games against Top 25 foes Florida State, Louisville and West Virginia and other major conference opponents in Northwestern, Kansas State and Rutgers.
UP NEXT
Canisius: Returns home after going 0-3 on a season-long, three-game road trip to face Manhattan on Friday. Canisius is 3-0 at home this season.
Pitt: Will host Wake Forest on Saturday. The Panthers are 1-1 in ACC play so far this season and have lost three straight to the Demon Deacons.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|11.7
|Pts. Per Game
|11.7
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|38.7
|Field Goal %
|42.6
|25.5
|Three Point %
|38.9
|70.0
|Free Throw %
|71.1
|Lost ball turnover on Malik Johnson, stolen by Trey McGowens
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Canisius
|16.0
|Majesty Brandon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Lost ball turnover on Justin Champagnie, stolen by Jalanni White
|22.0
|+ 1
|Malik Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Malik Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Shooting foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly
|24.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Personal foul on Majesty Brandon
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|87
|Field Goals
|29-60 (48.3%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|26-33 (78.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|31
|Offensive
|15
|11
|Defensive
|15
|16
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|8
|14
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|21
|17
|Fouls
|23
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Canisius 5-7
|70.9 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Pittsburgh 10-3
|64.7 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|12.2 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|M. Brandon G
|12.6 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|45.4 FG%
|
11
|J. Champagnie G
|10.1 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|38.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Brandon G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|J. Champagnie G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|56.3
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|78.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|14
|4
|7
|5/10
|0/2
|4/5
|4
|40
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Harried
|12
|6
|0
|4/11
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|J. Fritz
|10
|3
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|22
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|S. Hitchon
|3
|4
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|A. Ahemed
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|14
|4
|7
|5/10
|0/2
|4/5
|4
|40
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|A. Harried
|12
|6
|0
|4/11
|3/5
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2
|J. Fritz
|10
|3
|2
|4/6
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|22
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|S. Hitchon
|3
|4
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|28
|0
|2
|4
|3
|1
|A. Ahemed
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Brandon
|20
|4
|2
|8/16
|4/10
|0/0
|4
|33
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4
|J. White
|16
|9
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|6/8
|2
|31
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|C. Brown
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. St. Louis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Rautins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hadzic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|30
|15
|29/60
|8/22
|13/18
|23
|200
|8
|3
|21
|15
|15
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Champagnie
|21
|6
|0
|7/9
|5/6
|2/2
|3
|33
|3
|0
|4
|1
|5
|X. Johnson
|16
|1
|8
|5/10
|0/1
|6/6
|3
|35
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|T. McGowens
|14
|3
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|6/11
|4
|37
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Toney
|13
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|7/7
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|E. Hamilton
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Champagnie
|21
|6
|0
|7/9
|5/6
|2/2
|3
|33
|3
|0
|4
|1
|5
|X. Johnson
|16
|1
|8
|5/10
|0/1
|6/6
|3
|35
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|T. McGowens
|14
|3
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|6/11
|4
|37
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Toney
|13
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|7/7
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|E. Hamilton
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Murphy
|16
|2
|0
|5/9
|4/7
|2/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|4
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Brown
|3
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|21
|2
|4
|0
|2
|2
|A. Coulibaly
|0
|4
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|K. Chukwuka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Starzynski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Aiken Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ezeakudo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|27
|12
|26/52
|9/16
|26/33
|19
|200
|14
|4
|17
|11
|16
-
DART
NH43
46
2nd 8:54 ESP+
-
WILBER
MIAOH33
93
2nd 8:34
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON50
48
2nd 12:21
-
CONMI
EMICH36
75
2nd 9:06
-
JACKST
6BAYLOR10
16
1st 9:55 ESP+
-
STETSON
SC14
13
1st 7:47 SECN
-
CAN
PITT79
87
Final
-
PSUYRK
UMBC57
89
Final
-
HUSTON
PVAM0
0
5:30pm
-
XAVIER
10NOVA0
0139.5 O/U
-6.5
6:30pm FS1
-
CLMBUN
DELST0
0
6:30pm
-
CLEVST
IUPUI0
0138 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
CALDCO
RUT0
0
7:00pm
-
YALE
UNC0
0133 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
WISGB
NKY0
0155 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI0
0140 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
MACUM
NCCU0
0
7:00pm
-
MGSC
GAST0
0
7:00pm
-
TEXPA
OKLA0
0146.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
SCST
JVILLE0
0137.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
NEAST
JMAD0
0148.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
MILW
WRIGHT0
0145 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ALBANY
CLMB0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STBON
BUFF0
0145 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UMASS
AKRON0
0143.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
PENN
HOW0
0153 O/U
+19.5
7:00pm
-
CHARLS
DEL0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNF
20DAYTON0
0152 O/U
-20
7:00pm
-
PEAY
UGA0
0154 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
WMMARY
ELON0
0140 O/U
+6
7:00pm CBSSN
-
COPPST
FORD0
0130.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DREXEL0
0140 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
TEXSO
TEXAM0
0140 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
LOYCHI
VALPO0
0137 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
DAVID
VANDY0
0141.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm SECN
-
HIGHPT
TEXAS0
0126 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
LATECH
USM0
0135.5 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SILL
INDST0
0130.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm
-
KENTST
MISSST0
0138 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm SECN
-
CHIST
MIZZOU0
0137 O/U
-33
8:00pm SECN
-
SETON
DEPAUL0
0136.5 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm FS1
-
SACST
MNTNA0
0124 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
EWASH
IDST0
0153 O/U
+7.5
9:00pm
-
GMASON
TCU0
0130 O/U
-11
9:00pm
-
TULANE
9MEMP0
0144 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
DTROIT
1GONZAG0
0159.5 O/U
-33.5
9:00pm ATSN
-
NAU
MONST0
0141.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
IDAHO
WEBER0
0135 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
HARV
SANFRAN0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
SUTAH
PORTST0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
10:05pm