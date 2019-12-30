CAN
Champagnie's 21 points help Pitt hold off Canisius 87-79

  • Dec 30, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Justin Champagnie scored 21 points and Pittsburgh held off Canisius 87-79 on Monday.

Champagnie, a freshman, got the game started with a personal 8-0 run and he finished by tying a career-high scoring output and six rebounds.

Champagnie was 5 of 6 from 3-point range, part of a two-pronged Pitt barrage from long range with guard Ryan Murphy, who had 16 points and was 4 for 7 from deep. The Panthers were 9 of 16 for 56.3% from 3-point range. Pitt's previous season best was 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Xavier Johnson also had 16 points and added eight assists for Pitt (10-3).

Canisius stayed in the game by dominating on the offensive glass. The Golden Griffins had 16 offensive rebounds, compared to six for Pitt and turned that into 18 second-chance points.

Majesty Brandon scored 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting while Jalanni White scored 14 points and cleaned up nine rebounds for Canisius (5-7).

BIG PICTURE

Canisius: Finished 5-6 in non-conference play, clinching the Griffins' third consecutive losing record out of league action.

Pitt: At 10-3, the Panthers finished the first half of their schedule with exactly the same record that they did last season. They then finished the regular season by dropping 15 of their final 18 games. But this year's early season schedule seems to have given the Panthers a tougher test, with games against Top 25 foes Florida State, Louisville and West Virginia and other major conference opponents in Northwestern, Kansas State and Rutgers.

UP NEXT

Canisius: Returns home after going 0-3 on a season-long, three-game road trip to face Manhattan on Friday. Canisius is 3-0 at home this season.

Pitt: Will host Wake Forest on Saturday. The Panthers are 1-1 in ACC play so far this season and have lost three straight to the Demon Deacons.

Key Players
M. Johnson
X. Johnson
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
38.7 Field Goal % 42.6
25.5 Three Point % 38.9
70.0 Free Throw % 71.1
  Lost ball turnover on Malik Johnson, stolen by Trey McGowens 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Canisius 16.0
  Majesty Brandon missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
  Lost ball turnover on Justin Champagnie, stolen by Jalanni White 22.0
+ 1 Malik Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Malik Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Shooting foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly 24.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Majesty Brandon 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson 41.0
Team Stats
Points 79 87
Field Goals 29-60 (48.3%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 26-33 (78.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 31
Offensive 15 11
Defensive 15 16
Team 4 4
Assists 15 12
Steals 8 14
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 21 17
Fouls 23 19
Technicals 0 0
15
M. Brandon G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
11
J. Champagnie G
21 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Canisius 5-7 364379
home team logo Pittsburgh 10-3 424587
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Canisius 5-7 70.9 PPG 36.7 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Pittsburgh 10-3 64.7 PPG 40.6 RPG 12.2 APG
Key Players
15
M. Brandon G 12.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.5 APG 45.4 FG%
11
J. Champagnie G 10.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.5 APG 38.3 FG%
Top Scorers
15
M. Brandon G 20 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
11
J. Champagnie G 21 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
48.3 FG% 50.0
36.4 3PT FG% 56.3
72.2 FT% 78.8
Canisius
Starters
M. Johnson
A. Harried
J. Fritz
S. Hitchon
A. Ahemed
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 14 4 7 5/10 0/2 4/5 4 40 2 0 4 0 4
A. Harried 12 6 0 4/11 3/5 1/2 3 30 0 0 4 4 2
J. Fritz 10 3 2 4/6 0/1 2/3 4 22 2 0 3 2 1
S. Hitchon 3 4 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 3 28 0 2 4 3 1
A. Ahemed 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
M. Brandon
J. White
C. Brown
D. St. Louis
M. Green
J. Henderson
S. Rautins
I. Hadzic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Brandon 20 4 2 8/16 4/10 0/0 4 33 2 0 4 0 4
J. White 16 9 2 5/8 0/0 6/8 2 31 2 1 1 6 3
C. Brown 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. St. Louis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Rautins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hadzic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 30 15 29/60 8/22 13/18 23 200 8 3 21 15 15
Pittsburgh
Starters
J. Champagnie
X. Johnson
T. McGowens
A. Toney
E. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Champagnie 21 6 0 7/9 5/6 2/2 3 33 3 0 4 1 5
X. Johnson 16 1 8 5/10 0/1 6/6 3 35 4 0 4 0 1
T. McGowens 14 3 1 4/9 0/0 6/11 4 37 3 0 3 0 3
A. Toney 13 3 0 3/4 0/0 7/7 2 30 1 0 0 3 0
E. Hamilton 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 1 1 1
Bench
R. Murphy
G. Drumgoole Jr.
T. Brown
A. Coulibaly
K. Chukwuka
S. George
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
I. Horton
O. Ezeakudo
K. Marshall
C. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Murphy 16 2 0 5/9 4/7 2/2 0 21 0 0 3 1 1
G. Drumgoole Jr. 4 2 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 4 0 0 2 1 1
T. Brown 3 4 1 1/5 0/1 1/2 3 21 2 4 0 2 2
A. Coulibaly 0 4 1 0/3 0/0 0/1 3 15 0 0 0 2 2
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Starzynski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Aiken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ezeakudo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Marshall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 27 12 26/52 9/16 26/33 19 200 14 4 17 11 16
NCAA BB Scores