Watson's hot shooting helps Missouri rout Chicago St, 91-33

  • AP
  • Dec 30, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Torrence Watson broke out of a season-long shooting slump, scoring 24 points to lead Missouri to a 91-33 rout of Chicago State on Monday.

Dru Smith scored 14 points and Mark Smith added 13 for the Tigers (8-4).

Watson entered the game shooting 19.6% from 3-point range and averaging 3.2 points. He made 8 of 13 shots from beyond the arc against the Cougars (4-11). His eight 3-pointers were the most in the 15-year history of Mizzou Arena.

Missouri made its first three shots to take an 8-0 lead and was never threatened. Watson pulled up for a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Tigers a 45-14 lead.

The blowout win gave coach Cuonzo Martin a chance to give role players and rarely used reserves extended minutes. Walk-ons Evan Yerkes and Brooks Ford scored their first career points, finishing with five and three, respectively. Missouri yielded its fewest points since beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-25 on Dec. 29, 2015.

Rajeir Jones led Chicago State with seven points. The Cougars shot just 24.4% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Jeremiah Tilmon sat out the game with a sore foot that has bothered him in recent weeks. A team spokesman described his status as day-to-day. Tilmon started the previous 11 games and averages 9.2 points.

Chicago State: The Cougars entered the game ranked 344th out of 350 Division I teams in assist-to-turnover ratio. They continued to struggle against Missouri, committing 24 turnovers with just four assists.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday at No. 17 Kentucky.

Chicago State: The Cougars open Western Athletic Conference play on Thursday against Utah Valley State at home.

Key Players
I. Lewis
D. Smith
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
40.0 Field Goal % 47.4
40.0 Three Point % 34.8
50.0 Free Throw % 87.8
+ 2 Noah Bigirumwami made jump shot 7.0
+ 3 Brooks Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobe Brown 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown 42.0
  Rajeir Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
+ 2 Parker Braun made dunk, assist by Kobe Brown 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Parker Braun 1:13
  Ke'Sean Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Ke'Sean Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
  Personal foul on Kobe Brown 1:13
+ 3 Evan Yerkes made 3-pt. jump shot 1:33
  Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown 1:49
Team Stats
Points 33 91
Field Goals 11-45 (24.4%) 33-62 (53.2%)
3-Pointers 2-17 (11.8%) 16-31 (51.6%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 39
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 18 27
Team 3 1
Assists 4 19
Steals 5 14
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 24 12
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
R. Jones G
7 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
T. Watson G
24 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Chicago State 4-11 141933
home team logo Missouri 8-4 454691
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Chicago State 4-11 68.4 PPG 34.2 RPG 11.1 APG
home team logo Missouri 8-4 65.9 PPG 40.5 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
0
R. Jones G 4.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.3 APG 30.5 FG%
0
T. Watson G 3.2 PPG 1.3 RPG 0.4 APG 20.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
R. Jones G 7 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
0
T. Watson G 24 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
24.4 FG% 53.2
11.8 3PT FG% 51.6
64.3 FT% 90.0
Chicago State
Starters
R. Jones
I. Lewis
S. Hunt
A. Lewis
J. Colley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jones 7 2 1 3/9 1/3 0/0 1 25 0 0 3 1 1
I. Lewis 6 1 0 2/9 1/5 1/2 1 32 1 0 3 0 1
S. Hunt 5 3 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 4 17 1 0 2 0 3
A. Lewis 4 4 0 0/7 0/3 4/4 2 27 1 1 4 0 4
J. Colley 3 1 1 1/4 0/0 1/2 2 18 1 0 3 1 0
Bench
K. Davis
N. Bigirumwami
C. Marble
A. Gholizadeh
M. Johnson
K. Whitehead
E. Witherspoon
C. Jacob
L. Townsen
X. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davis 3 7 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 23 0 0 4 2 5
N. Bigirumwami 2 6 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 21 1 1 1 3 3
C. Marble 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 1 0
A. Gholizadeh 1 1 0 0/4 0/2 1/2 0 18 0 0 3 0 1
M. Johnson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
K. Whitehead 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Witherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jacob - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Townsen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 26 4 11/45 2/17 9/14 14 200 5 2 24 8 18
Missouri
Bench
T. Watson
X. Pinson
J. Pickett
E. Yerkes
P. Braun
M. McKinney Jr.
B. Ford
T. Jackson
J. Tilmon
A. Okongo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Watson 24 2 0 8/14 8/13 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 0 2
X. Pinson 7 2 3 2/3 1/2 2/2 2 19 0 0 2 1 1
J. Pickett 6 5 3 3/9 0/1 0/0 2 22 1 0 2 3 2
E. Yerkes 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0
P. Braun 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 3
M. McKinney Jr. 4 0 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 2 12 0 0 0 0 0
B. Ford 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
T. Jackson 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
J. Tilmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 38 19 33/62 16/31 9/10 16 200 14 3 12 11 27
NCAA BB Scores