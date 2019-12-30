Watson's hot shooting helps Missouri rout Chicago St, 91-33
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Torrence Watson broke out of a season-long shooting slump, scoring 24 points to lead Missouri to a 91-33 rout of Chicago State on Monday.
Dru Smith scored 14 points and Mark Smith added 13 for the Tigers (8-4).
Watson entered the game shooting 19.6% from 3-point range and averaging 3.2 points. He made 8 of 13 shots from beyond the arc against the Cougars (4-11). His eight 3-pointers were the most in the 15-year history of Mizzou Arena.
Missouri made its first three shots to take an 8-0 lead and was never threatened. Watson pulled up for a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Tigers a 45-14 lead.
The blowout win gave coach Cuonzo Martin a chance to give role players and rarely used reserves extended minutes. Walk-ons Evan Yerkes and Brooks Ford scored their first career points, finishing with five and three, respectively. Missouri yielded its fewest points since beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-25 on Dec. 29, 2015.
Rajeir Jones led Chicago State with seven points. The Cougars shot just 24.4% from the field.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: Jeremiah Tilmon sat out the game with a sore foot that has bothered him in recent weeks. A team spokesman described his status as day-to-day. Tilmon started the previous 11 games and averages 9.2 points.
Chicago State: The Cougars entered the game ranked 344th out of 350 Division I teams in assist-to-turnover ratio. They continued to struggle against Missouri, committing 24 turnovers with just four assists.
UP NEXT
Missouri: The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday at No. 17 Kentucky.
Chicago State: The Cougars open Western Athletic Conference play on Thursday against Utah Valley State at home.
|30.1
|Min. Per Game
|30.1
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|47.4
|40.0
|Three Point %
|34.8
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|87.8
|+ 2
|Noah Bigirumwami made jump shot
|7.0
|+ 3
|Brooks Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobe Brown
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|42.0
|Rajeir Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|+ 2
|Parker Braun made dunk, assist by Kobe Brown
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Parker Braun
|1:13
|Ke'Sean Davis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:13
|+ 1
|Ke'Sean Davis made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Personal foul on Kobe Brown
|1:13
|+ 3
|Evan Yerkes made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:33
|Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|1:49
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|91
|Field Goals
|11-45 (24.4%)
|33-62 (53.2%)
|3-Pointers
|2-17 (11.8%)
|16-31 (51.6%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|39
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|18
|27
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|4
|19
|Steals
|5
|14
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|24
|12
|Fouls
|14
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Chicago State 4-11
|68.4 PPG
|34.2 RPG
|11.1 APG
|Missouri 8-4
|65.9 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|11.7 APG
|
|24.4
|FG%
|53.2
|
|
|11.8
|3PT FG%
|51.6
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|3
|7
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|23
|0
|0
|4
|2
|5
|N. Bigirumwami
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|C. Marble
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Gholizadeh
|1
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Whitehead
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Witherspoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jacob
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Townsen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|26
|4
|11/45
|2/17
|9/14
|14
|200
|5
|2
|24
|8
|18
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watson
|24
|2
|0
|8/14
|8/13
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|X. Pinson
|7
|2
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Pickett
|6
|5
|3
|3/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
|E. Yerkes
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|P. Braun
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. McKinney Jr.
|4
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Ford
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Jackson
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Tilmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|38
|19
|33/62
|16/31
|9/10
|16
|200
|14
|3
|12
|11
|27
