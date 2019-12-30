DAVID
VANDY

Pippen, Nesmith lift Vanderbilt over Davidson 76-71

  AP
  Dec 30, 2019

NASHVILLE (AP) Vanderbilt used a balanced offensive attack to get a win over Davidson on Monday night.

Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 18 points, while Aaron Nesmith added 17 as Vanderbilt (8-4) beat Davidson 76-71.

Nesmith matched his career high of 34 in the Commodores' last game, an 88-73 win over UNC-Wilmington, but that didn't sit well with coach Jerry Stackhouse, even though it was a victory.

''We're trying to find more contributions,'' Stackhouse said. ''We're talking about having a couple more guys step up. It was a great win, but I was really happy with the way Aaron approached the game. He didn't come in trying to force things.''

Nesmith knows that if the Commodores are going to have any success the rest of the season, they're going to have to find more options on offense.

''If we want to be successful down the road that's how we're going to have to play,'' Nesmith said. ''It takes five people to win a basketball game.''

Saben Lee scored 11 points and Dylan Disu had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Vanderbilt.

Kellen Grady scored 16 points and Carter Collins had 13 for Davidson (6-6). Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 12 and pulled down a team-high six rebounds, while Mike Jones and Hyunjung Lee each added 10 points.

Vanderbilt started the game on an 11-2 run with all five starters attempting at least one shot, a sign that the Commodores were trying to find some balance early.

The Commodores used a 23-4 run late in the first half to build a 44-27 halftime lead. This was done largely without Nesmith, who was the Southeastern Conference's leading scorer entering the contest averaging 23.5 points per game. He didn't score his first basket until 3:37 left in the first half. He made a layup then and followed it with a dunk to finish the first half with four points.

Davidson coach Bob McKillop saw flashes of greatness from his team, but ultimately the night ended in frustration for the veteran, who is in his 31st season with the Wildcats.

''There were so many moments tonight where we played great, great, great basketball,'' McKillop said. ''And then there were so many moments where we played just not very good basketball. The consistency was lacking and that's the disappointment.''

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores built their largest lead of the game at 56-32 with 15:48 to go. After that they went cold, including a spell of more than 13 minutes without a field goal. Vanderbilt countered that by going 21-for-29 from the free throw line in the second half.

Davidson: The Wildcats shot only 33% from the field in the first half (9 of 27), which helped Vanderbilt extend its lead.

OTHER STATS

Vanderbilt: The Commodores forced 15 Davidson turnovers, but committed 14 of their own.

Davidson: Grady and Gudmundsson, the Wildcats' two leading scorers, were a combined 9-for-23 from the field.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt hosts SMU on Saturday, the Commodores' final game before opening SEC play.

Davidson opens Atlantic 10 C onference play on Sunday in Pittsburgh against Duquesne.

Key Players
K. Grady
S. Pippen Jr.
44.5 Min. Per Game 44.5
10.4 Pts. Per Game 10.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
45.6 Field Goal % 39.8
25.5 Three Point % 35.5
79.5 Free Throw % 72.3
+ 3 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kellan Grady 5.0
+ 1 Aaron Nesmith made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Aaron Nesmith made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Malcolm Wynter 11.0
+ 2 Kellan Grady made layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Bates Jones 24.0
  Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Bates Jones 32.0
  Dylan Disu missed 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
  Dylan Disu missed 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Personal foul on Hyunjung Lee 32.0
Team Stats
Points 71 76
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 22-47 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 14-31 (45.2%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 25-37 (67.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 35
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 20 22
Team 4 4
Assists 15 11
Steals 6 8
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 27 15
Technicals 0 0
31
K. Grady G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
2
S. Pippen Jr. G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 6-6 70.2 PPG 31.8 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Vanderbilt 8-4 79.4 PPG 38.4 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
31
K. Grady G 16.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 2.5 APG 47.3 FG%
2
S. Pippen Jr. G 10.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.6 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
31
K. Grady G 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
2
S. Pippen Jr. G 18 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
42.1 FG% 46.8
45.2 3PT FG% 41.2
64.3 FT% 67.6
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
C. Collins
J. Gudmundsson
M. Jones
L. Brajkovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 16 4 2 5/13 3/7 3/4 4 36 1 0 2 0 4
C. Collins 13 2 2 5/11 2/6 1/1 5 32 0 1 4 0 2
J. Gudmundsson 12 6 4 4/10 4/9 0/1 4 30 1 0 1 2 4
M. Jones 10 1 0 3/4 3/4 1/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 1
L. Brajkovic 8 5 1 4/11 0/1 0/0 5 28 1 1 2 1 4
Bench
H. Lee
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Wynter
B. Jones
D. Kristensen
K. Pritchett
C. Freundlich
L. Frampton
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
D. Dibble
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Lee 10 5 3 2/4 2/4 4/4 4 29 2 1 3 2 3
N. Boachie-Yiadom 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/2 1 12 1 0 0 1 1
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jones 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 2 1
D. Kristensen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Pritchett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dibble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 28 15 24/57 14/31 9/14 27 200 6 3 13 8 20
Vanderbilt
Starters
S. Pippen Jr.
A. Nesmith
D. Disu
M. Evans
J. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Pippen Jr. 18 5 3 3/9 0/2 12/16 2 33 1 0 1 1 4
A. Nesmith 17 2 2 5/9 1/2 6/6 3 38 2 0 1 1 1
D. Disu 10 10 0 2/4 1/2 5/9 3 28 1 0 2 3 7
M. Evans 8 6 2 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 29 1 1 2 2 4
J. Wright 7 0 0 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 17 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
S. Lee
E. Obinna
M. Moyer
C. Brown
I. Rice
Q. Millora-Brown
O. Jankovic
B. Albert
D. Harvey
D. Weikert
T. Arbuckle
J. Jossell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Lee 11 4 4 4/8 2/4 1/3 2 28 1 0 3 0 4
E. Obinna 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 12 1 0 0 2 1
M. Moyer 1 1 0 0/3 0/2 1/3 1 15 1 1 1 0 1
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Millora-Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Jankovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Albert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Weikert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Arbuckle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jossell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 31 11 22/47 7/17 25/37 15 200 8 2 11 9 22
