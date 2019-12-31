HARV
Juzang, Lewis lead Harvard past San Francisco 84-81 in OT

  • Dec 31, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Christian Juzang scored five of his 17 points in overtime, including a go-ahead jumper, and Harvard beat San Francisco 84-81 on Monday night to win its fifth straight.

Juzang's jumper put the Crimson up 75-74 with 2:29 to go in OT and he added a 3-pointer on the next possession, but the Dons closed to 82-81 on Jamaree Bouyea's 3 with 22 seconds left. Noah Kirkwood's two free throws iced it to the final score and Bouyea's 3 with 2 seconds left missed.

The Dons rallied from 15 points down in the second half to tie it at 71 at the end of regulation on Bouyea's 3.

Chris Lewis had 14 points and nine rebounds, Chris Ledlum added 11 points and Kirkwood had 10 for the Crimson (10-4).

Charles Minlend scored 19 points and Jimbo Lull had 17 with nine rebounds for San Francisco (11-4). Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points apiece and Jordan Ratinho had 13.

Harvard faces UC Irvine at home on Saturday. San Francisco faces Saint Mary's at home on Thursday.

Key Players
N. Kirkwood
J. Bouyea
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
47.5 Field Goal % 56.7
36.8 Three Point % 37.9
72.0 Free Throw % 60.5
  Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Rio Haskett 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend 1.0
  Christian Juzang missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Christian Juzang missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Noah Kirkwood 2.0
  Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Noah Kirkwood made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Noah Kirkwood made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz 14.0
+ 3 Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
Team Stats
Points 84 81
Field Goals 34-60 (56.7%) 30-63 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 9-17 (52.9%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 39 25
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 29 18
Team 5 1
Assists 13 11
Steals 6 11
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
C. Juzang G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
14
C. Minlend G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Harvard 10-4 30411384
home team logo San Francisco 11-4 28431081
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Harvard 10-4 74.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo San Francisco 11-4 82.1 PPG 40 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
22
C. Juzang G 4.6 PPG 1.9 RPG 2.0 APG 32.8 FG%
14
C. Minlend G 14.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.1 APG 41.1 FG%
Top Scorers
22
C. Juzang G 17 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
14
C. Minlend G 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
56.7 FG% 47.6
52.9 3PT FG% 30.4
77.8 FT% 73.7
Harvard
Starters
C. Juzang
C. Lewis
N. Kirkwood
J. Bassey
M. Forbes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Juzang 17 2 5 7/10 3/5 0/2 2 33 0 0 5 0 2
C. Lewis 14 9 1 7/10 0/0 0/0 4 36 1 1 3 3 6
N. Kirkwood 10 6 1 3/9 0/1 4/4 3 35 0 0 5 0 6
J. Bassey 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 2
M. Forbes 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
C. Ledlum
R. Haskett
R. Baker
D. Djuricic
H. Welsh
L. Sakota
B. Aiken
S. Towns
R. Farley
S. Freedman
K. Catchings
T. O'Neil
C. Brayboy
I. Tretout
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ledlum 12 4 1 5/12 0/2 2/2 3 22 0 3 0 2 2
R. Haskett 11 5 3 4/7 3/4 0/0 1 28 2 0 0 0 5
R. Baker 8 3 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 17 2 0 2 0 3
D. Djuricic 8 0 1 3/4 1/2 1/1 1 12 0 0 0 0 0
H. Welsh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
L. Sakota 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
B. Aiken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Farley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freedman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Catchings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. O'Neil - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brayboy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Tretout - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 34 13 34/60 9/17 7/9 18 225 6 4 19 5 29
San Francisco
Starters
C. Minlend
J. Lull
J. Bouyea
J. Ratinho
T. Jurkatamm
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Minlend 19 5 1 7/13 1/5 4/8 2 36 4 2 0 0 5
J. Lull 17 9 2 5/8 1/1 6/6 2 35 0 1 3 4 5
J. Bouyea 16 5 2 7/17 2/6 0/0 3 43 2 0 4 2 3
J. Ratinho 13 0 0 5/9 1/4 2/2 1 35 0 0 1 0 0
T. Jurkatamm 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
K. Shabazz
R. Raitanen
D. Ryuny
J. Kunen
D. Milstead
T. Anderson
J. Bieker
I. Hawthorne
J. Visser
E. Nwabueze
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Shabazz 16 1 4 6/9 2/4 2/3 5 27 3 0 1 0 1
R. Raitanen 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 12 2 0 0 0 1
D. Ryuny 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Kunen 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 20 0 0 3 0 3
D. Milstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Visser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 24 11 30/63 7/23 14/19 18 225 11 3 13 6 18
NCAA BB Scores