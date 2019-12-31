Juzang, Lewis lead Harvard past San Francisco 84-81 in OT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Christian Juzang scored five of his 17 points in overtime, including a go-ahead jumper, and Harvard beat San Francisco 84-81 on Monday night to win its fifth straight.
Juzang's jumper put the Crimson up 75-74 with 2:29 to go in OT and he added a 3-pointer on the next possession, but the Dons closed to 82-81 on Jamaree Bouyea's 3 with 22 seconds left. Noah Kirkwood's two free throws iced it to the final score and Bouyea's 3 with 2 seconds left missed.
The Dons rallied from 15 points down in the second half to tie it at 71 at the end of regulation on Bouyea's 3.
Chris Lewis had 14 points and nine rebounds, Chris Ledlum added 11 points and Kirkwood had 10 for the Crimson (10-4).
Charles Minlend scored 19 points and Jimbo Lull had 17 with nine rebounds for San Francisco (11-4). Bouyea and Khalil Shabazz scored 16 points apiece and Jordan Ratinho had 13.
Harvard faces UC Irvine at home on Saturday. San Francisco faces Saint Mary's at home on Thursday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|14.4
|Pts. Per Game
|14.4
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|56.7
|36.8
|Three Point %
|37.9
|72.0
|Free Throw %
|60.5
|Lost ball turnover on Jamaree Bouyea, stolen by Rio Haskett
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Charles Minlend
|1.0
|Christian Juzang missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Christian Juzang missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jamaree Bouyea
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Noah Kirkwood
|2.0
|Jamaree Bouyea missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Noah Kirkwood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Noah Kirkwood made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Khalil Shabazz
|14.0
|+ 3
|Jamaree Bouyea made 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|81
|Field Goals
|34-60 (56.7%)
|30-63 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-17 (52.9%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|25
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|29
|18
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|13
|11
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|13
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Harvard 10-4
|74.0 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|San Francisco 11-4
|82.1 PPG
|40 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|C. Juzang G
|4.6 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|2.0 APG
|32.8 FG%
|
14
|C. Minlend G
|14.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.1 APG
|41.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Juzang G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|C. Minlend G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|56.7
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|52.9
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Juzang
|17
|2
|5
|7/10
|3/5
|0/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|C. Lewis
|14
|9
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|36
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|N. Kirkwood
|10
|6
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|J. Bassey
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Forbes
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Juzang
|17
|2
|5
|7/10
|3/5
|0/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|5
|0
|2
|C. Lewis
|14
|9
|1
|7/10
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|36
|1
|1
|3
|3
|6
|N. Kirkwood
|10
|6
|1
|3/9
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|35
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|J. Bassey
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Forbes
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ledlum
|12
|4
|1
|5/12
|0/2
|2/2
|3
|22
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|R. Haskett
|11
|5
|3
|4/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|R. Baker
|8
|3
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Djuricic
|8
|0
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Welsh
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Sakota
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Aiken
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Farley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Freedman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Catchings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. O'Neil
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brayboy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Tretout
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|34
|13
|34/60
|9/17
|7/9
|18
|225
|6
|4
|19
|5
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Minlend
|19
|5
|1
|7/13
|1/5
|4/8
|2
|36
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|J. Lull
|17
|9
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|6/6
|2
|35
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|J. Bouyea
|16
|5
|2
|7/17
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|43
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3
|J. Ratinho
|13
|0
|0
|5/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Jurkatamm
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Minlend
|19
|5
|1
|7/13
|1/5
|4/8
|2
|36
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|J. Lull
|17
|9
|2
|5/8
|1/1
|6/6
|2
|35
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|J. Bouyea
|16
|5
|2
|7/17
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|43
|2
|0
|4
|2
|3
|J. Ratinho
|13
|0
|0
|5/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Jurkatamm
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Shabazz
|16
|1
|4
|6/9
|2/4
|2/3
|5
|27
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Raitanen
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Ryuny
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Kunen
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|D. Milstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bieker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hawthorne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Visser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Nwabueze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|24
|11
|30/63
|7/23
|14/19
|18
|225
|11
|3
|13
|6
|18
-
CAN
PITT79
87
Final
-
PSUYRK
UMBC57
89
Final
-
DART
NH56
70
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON75
67
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH52
119
Final
-
CONMI
EMICH53
88
Final
-
JACKST
6BAYLOR57
83
Final
-
STETSON
SC63
56
Final
-
HUSTON
PVAM77
92
Final
-
XAVIER
10NOVA62
68
Final
-
CLMBUN
DELST78
76
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI82
80
Final
-
CALDCO
RUT49
94
Final
-
YALE
UNC67
70
Final
-
WISGB
NKY73
59
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI70
64
Final
-
MACUM
NCCU63
108
Final
-
MGSC
GAST53
83
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLA72
91
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE58
52
Final
-
NEAST
JMAD88
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT70
82
Final
-
ALBANY
CLMB67
66
Final
-
STBON
BUFF79
84
Final
-
UMASS
AKRON79
85
Final
-
PENN
HOW81
62
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL75
63
Final
-
UNF
20DAYTON59
77
Final
-
PEAY
UGA48
78
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON74
73
Final
-
COPPST
FORD56
62
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL66
71
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM55
58
Final
-
LOYCHI
VALPO66
63
Final
-
DAVID
VANDY71
76
Final
-
HIGHPT
TEXAS58
89
Final
-
LATECH
USM80
49
Final
-
SILL
INDST56
68
Final
-
KENTST
MISSST68
96
Final
-
CHIST
MIZZOU33
91
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA50
52
Final
-
EWASH
IDST69
75
Final
-
GMASON
TCU53
87
Final
-
TULANE
9MEMP73
84
Final
-
DTROIT
1GONZAG72
93
Final
-
NAU
MONST61
63
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER68
69
Final
-
HARV
SANFRAN84
81
Final/OT
-
SUTAH
PORTST83
81
Final