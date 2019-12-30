Powell helps Seton Hall beat DePaul 74-66
CHICAGO (AP) Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard wanted to work Myles Powell back into the lineup.
Powell had another idea.
Powell scored 27 points in his return from a concussion, and Seton Hall beat DePaul 74-66 on Monday night in the Big East opener for each school.
''He is the toughest son of a gun there is out there,'' Willard said. ''Nothing he does, nothing when he comes back, surprises me. I was hoping to get 20 minutes out of him, and he wouldn't let me take him out.''
Powell missed two games after he got hurt during a 68-48 loss at Rutgers on Dec. 14. But the senior guard looked just fine against the Blue Demons, rallying the Pirates (9-4, 1-0) after a slow start.
Powell went 7 for 15 from the field and 11 for 15 at the line in 34-plus minutes. He had 18 points in the second half, repeatedly driving to the basket and showing no sign of any fear in the wake of what he said was his first concussion.
''Once I kind of got out there I wasn't really trying to think about that,'' he said. ''I was just trying to go out there and make winning plays for my teammates.''
Myles Cale had 16 points for Seton Hall, and Jared Rhoden finished with 10. The Pirates shot 52% (14 for 27) in the second half of their third straight victory.
Paul Reed had 17 points and nine rebounds for DePaul (12-2, 0-1), which won each of its meetings with Seton Hall last season by a combined five points. Charlie Moore had 13 points, but finished with eight turnovers.
''One of our critical areas of growth is how we execute on the offensive end and how we share the ball, how we move bodies and how we move the ball,'' DePaul coach Dave Leitao said. ''Particularly when it was needed I thought Seton Hall did a little bit better job of doing that.''
Moore's two free throws gave the Blue Demons a 66-65 lead with 2:36 left, but the Pirates closed the game with a 9-0 run. Powell sparked the winning sequence with three free throws after he was fouled by freshman Romeo Weems on a 3-point attempt.
''On that particular play he took Romeo's youthful energy and used it against (him),'' Leitao said.
Seton Hall committed 11 turnovers in the first half and trailed by as many as 10 before Powell made two foul shots with 4 seconds left to trim DePaul's lead to 37-31 at the break.
The Pirates then carried the momentum into the second half. Cale had a 3-pointer and a rebound basket during a 10-3 run that gave Seton Hall its first lead since the opening minutes at 48-45 with 14:21 left.
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: Romaro Gill and Ike Obiagu, a pair of 7-foot-2 centers, made life difficult on the Blue Demons inside. Gill blocked four shots, and Obiagu had one.
DePaul: The Blue Demons took some bad shots down the stretch and struggled when the Pirates turned up their intensity.
UP NEXT
Seton Hall hosts Georgetown on Friday night.
DePaul hosts Providence on Saturday.
---
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|16.5
|Pts. Per Game
|16.5
|6.7
|Ast. Per Game
|6.7
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|43.7
|Field Goal %
|39.7
|31.7
|Three Point %
|32.9
|84.8
|Free Throw %
|82.8
|Defensive rebound by Romaro Gill
|4.0
|Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Myles Powell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Myles Powell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Romeo Weems
|10.0
|Lost ball turnover on Charlie Moore, stolen by Myles Powell
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul Reed
|18.0
|Myles Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Shooting foul on Charlie Moore
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Quincy McKnight
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|66
|Field Goals
|23-50 (46.0%)
|22-64 (34.4%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|5-21 (23.8%)
|Free Throws
|21-30 (70.0%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|41
|Offensive
|6
|13
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|14
|7
|Steals
|9
|12
|Blocks
|7
|6
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|20
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seton Hall 9-4
|74.8 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|14.3 APG
|DePaul 12-2
|77.2 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|15.2 APG
|
|46.0
|FG%
|34.4
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|23.8
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|27
|5
|1
|7/15
|2/8
|11/15
|1
|34
|5
|0
|4
|0
|5
|M. Cale
|16
|6
|2
|6/9
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|33
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|T. Samuel
|7
|6
|0
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|R. Gill
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Q. McKnight
|4
|4
|7
|1/6
|1/2
|1/3
|4
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Powell
|27
|5
|1
|7/15
|2/8
|11/15
|1
|34
|5
|0
|4
|0
|5
|M. Cale
|16
|6
|2
|6/9
|1/3
|3/4
|2
|33
|2
|1
|3
|2
|4
|T. Samuel
|7
|6
|0
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|R. Gill
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|29
|0
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Q. McKnight
|4
|4
|7
|1/6
|1/2
|1/3
|4
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Rhoden
|10
|3
|0
|3/6
|2/3
|2/4
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|I. Obiagu
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|S. Reynolds, Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A. Nelson
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Molson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mamukelashvili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|31
|14
|23/50
|7/20
|21/30
|20
|200
|9
|7
|16
|6
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|17
|9
|0
|7/14
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|28
|3
|3
|0
|5
|4
|C. Moore
|13
|2
|4
|4/15
|1/7
|4/4
|4
|33
|2
|0
|8
|0
|2
|J. Coleman-Lands
|10
|3
|0
|2/9
|1/7
|5/7
|2
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Weems
|7
|6
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|J. Butz
|6
|11
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Reed
|17
|9
|0
|7/14
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|28
|3
|3
|0
|5
|4
|C. Moore
|13
|2
|4
|4/15
|1/7
|4/4
|4
|33
|2
|0
|8
|0
|2
|J. Coleman-Lands
|10
|3
|0
|2/9
|1/7
|5/7
|2
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Weems
|7
|6
|2
|3/8
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|34
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|J. Butz
|6
|11
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gage
|9
|0
|1
|4/7
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Hall
|4
|6
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|19
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|N. Ongenda
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Malonga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Cameron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Shreiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Menard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Lopez Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Favre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|37
|7
|22/64
|5/21
|17/20
|21
|200
|12
|6
|13
|13
|24
-
CAN
PITT79
87
Final
-
PSUYRK
UMBC57
89
Final
-
DART
NH56
70
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON75
67
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH52
119
Final
-
CONMI
EMICH53
88
Final
-
JACKST
6BAYLOR57
83
Final
-
STETSON
SC63
56
Final
-
HUSTON
PVAM77
92
Final
-
XAVIER
10NOVA62
68
Final
-
CLMBUN
DELST78
76
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI82
80
Final
-
CALDCO
RUT49
94
Final
-
YALE
UNC67
70
Final
-
WISGB
NKY73
59
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI70
64
Final
-
MACUM
NCCU63
108
Final
-
MGSC
GAST53
83
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLA72
91
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE58
52
Final
-
NEAST
JMAD88
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT70
82
Final
-
ALBANY
CLMB67
66
Final
-
STBON
BUFF79
84
Final
-
UMASS
AKRON79
85
Final
-
PENN
HOW81
62
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL75
63
Final
-
UNF
20DAYTON59
77
Final
-
PEAY
UGA48
78
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON74
73
Final
-
COPPST
FORD56
62
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL66
71
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM55
58
Final
-
LOYCHI
VALPO66
63
Final
-
DAVID
VANDY71
76
Final
-
HIGHPT
TEXAS58
89
Final
-
LATECH
USM80
49
Final
-
SILL
INDST56
68
Final
-
KENTST
MISSST68
96
Final
-
CHIST
MIZZOU33
91
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA50
52
Final
-
EWASH
IDST69
75
Final
-
GMASON
TCU53
87
Final
-
TULANE
9MEMP73
84
Final
-
DTROIT
1GONZAG72
93
Final
-
NAU
MONST61
63
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER68
69
Final
-
HARV
SANFRAN84
81
Final/OT
-
SUTAH
PORTST83
81
Final