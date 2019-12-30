STBON
Graves lifts Buffalo over St. Bonaventure 84-79

  • AP
  • Dec 30, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Jayvon Graves had a career-high 28 points as Buffalo narrowly beat Saint Bonaventure 84-79 on Monday night.

Graves made two free throws for a five-point lead with 8.3 seconds remaining.

Josh Mballa had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Buffalo (9-4). Jeenathan Williams added 12 points and three blocks, and Davonta Jordan had five steals for the hosts.

After falling behind 38-35 at halftime, Buffalo outscored Saint Bonaventure 49-41 in the second half to earn the five-point victory. The Bulls' 49 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.

Kyle Lofton tied a career-high with 32 points and had eight assists for the Bonnies (8-5), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Dominick Welch added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jaren English had 13 points.

Buffalo plays Northern Illinois at home on Saturday to open Mid-American Conference play. Saint Bonaventure plays George Washington on the road on Sunday.

Key Players
K. Lofton
D. Jordan
28.9 Min. Per Game 28.9
13.4 Pts. Per Game 13.4
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
37.6 Field Goal % 48.6
23.7 Three Point % 43.4
90.0 Free Throw % 50.0
  Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Davonta Jordan 2.0
+ 1 Jayvon Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Jayvon Graves made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Alpha Okoli 8.0
+ 2 Kyle Lofton made layup 9.0
  Lost ball turnover on Davonta Jordan, stolen by Kyle Lofton 9.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Justin Winston 11.0
+ 1 Antwain Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Antwain Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Dominick Welch 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Buffalo 25.0
Team Stats
Points 79 84
Field Goals 34-77 (44.2%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 43
Offensive 15 12
Defensive 21 26
Team 1 5
Assists 11 19
Steals 6 9
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 14 18
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
0
K. Lofton G
32 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
3
J. Graves G
28 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 8-5 384179
home team logo Buffalo 9-4 354984
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
Alumni Arena Buffalo, NY
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bonaventure 8-5 67.7 PPG 39.5 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Buffalo 9-4 80.6 PPG 45.3 RPG 17.3 APG
Key Players
0
K. Lofton G 12.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 6.5 APG 35.9 FG%
3
J. Graves G 16.1 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.9 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Lofton G 32 PTS 5 REB 8 AST
3
J. Graves G 28 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
44.2 FG% 43.3
20.0 3PT FG% 42.9
77.8 FT% 76.7
St. Bonaventure
Starters
K. Lofton
D. Welch
J. English
O. Osunniyi
J. Winston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Lofton 32 5 8 15/30 2/6 0/1 1 38 1 0 5 2 3
D. Welch 14 8 0 6/11 2/6 0/0 5 38 2 1 3 2 6
J. English 13 5 2 4/9 0/1 5/6 2 33 0 0 1 3 2
O. Osunniyi 6 4 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 5 17 0 3 0 1 3
J. Winston 4 4 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 20 0 1 1 1 3
Bench
B. Planutis
A. Vasquez
A. Ikpeze
A. Okoli
M. Johnson
J. Adaway
R. Carpenter
M. Lacewell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Planutis 8 5 0 3/8 0/4 2/2 4 28 2 1 1 3 2
A. Vasquez 2 1 0 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 1
A. Ikpeze 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 3 1
A. Okoli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Adaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carpenter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lacewell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 36 11 34/77 4/20 7/9 22 200 6 6 14 15 21
Buffalo
Starters
J. Graves
J. Mballa
J. Williams
D. Jordan
A. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Graves 28 5 3 9/16 4/7 6/6 4 38 4 0 1 1 4
J. Mballa 14 15 3 4/9 0/0 6/11 3 34 0 0 2 5 10
J. Williams 12 5 1 5/11 1/3 1/1 1 30 0 3 2 2 3
D. Jordan 8 3 5 3/6 1/3 1/2 2 28 5 0 5 1 2
A. Johnson 8 2 1 1/9 1/4 5/6 1 30 0 0 2 1 1
Bench
R. Segu
G. Grant
D. Nickelberry
L. Hardnett
B. Bertram
J. Bivens
G. Davis
T. Fagan
P. Moore
D. Skogman
S. Gallion
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Segu 7 0 5 1/5 1/2 4/4 2 18 0 1 2 0 0
G. Grant 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 1 1
D. Nickelberry 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 1 2
L. Hardnett 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 3
B. Bertram - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bivens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fagan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skogman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Gallion - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 38 19 26/60 9/21 23/30 14 200 9 4 18 12 26
