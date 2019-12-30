Graves lifts Buffalo over St. Bonaventure 84-79
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Jayvon Graves had a career-high 28 points as Buffalo narrowly beat Saint Bonaventure 84-79 on Monday night.
Graves made two free throws for a five-point lead with 8.3 seconds remaining.
Josh Mballa had 14 points and 15 rebounds for Buffalo (9-4). Jeenathan Williams added 12 points and three blocks, and Davonta Jordan had five steals for the hosts.
After falling behind 38-35 at halftime, Buffalo outscored Saint Bonaventure 49-41 in the second half to earn the five-point victory. The Bulls' 49 points in the second half marked a season high for the team.
Kyle Lofton tied a career-high with 32 points and had eight assists for the Bonnies (8-5), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Dominick Welch added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jaren English had 13 points.
Buffalo plays Northern Illinois at home on Saturday to open Mid-American Conference play. Saint Bonaventure plays George Washington on the road on Sunday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.9
|Min. Per Game
|28.9
|13.4
|Pts. Per Game
|13.4
|5.5
|Ast. Per Game
|5.5
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|37.6
|Field Goal %
|48.6
|23.7
|Three Point %
|43.4
|90.0
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton, stolen by Davonta Jordan
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jayvon Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jayvon Graves made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Alpha Okoli
|8.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Lofton made layup
|9.0
|Lost ball turnover on Davonta Jordan, stolen by Kyle Lofton
|9.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Justin Winston
|11.0
|+ 1
|Antwain Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Antwain Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Dominick Welch
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Buffalo
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|84
|Field Goals
|34-77 (44.2%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-20 (20.0%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|43
|Offensive
|15
|12
|Defensive
|21
|26
|Team
|1
|5
|Assists
|11
|19
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|18
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|St. Bonaventure 8-5
|67.7 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Buffalo 9-4
|80.6 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|17.3 APG
|
|44.2
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|32
|5
|8
|15/30
|2/6
|0/1
|1
|38
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|D. Welch
|14
|8
|0
|6/11
|2/6
|0/0
|5
|38
|2
|1
|3
|2
|6
|J. English
|13
|5
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|O. Osunniyi
|6
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|J. Winston
|4
|4
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lofton
|32
|5
|8
|15/30
|2/6
|0/1
|1
|38
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|D. Welch
|14
|8
|0
|6/11
|2/6
|0/0
|5
|38
|2
|1
|3
|2
|6
|J. English
|13
|5
|2
|4/9
|0/1
|5/6
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|O. Osunniyi
|6
|4
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|17
|0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|J. Winston
|4
|4
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Planutis
|8
|5
|0
|3/8
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|28
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|A. Vasquez
|2
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ikpeze
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|A. Okoli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Adaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carpenter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lacewell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|36
|11
|34/77
|4/20
|7/9
|22
|200
|6
|6
|14
|15
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Graves
|28
|5
|3
|9/16
|4/7
|6/6
|4
|38
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Mballa
|14
|15
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|6/11
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|J. Williams
|12
|5
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|30
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|D. Jordan
|8
|3
|5
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|28
|5
|0
|5
|1
|2
|A. Johnson
|8
|2
|1
|1/9
|1/4
|5/6
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Graves
|28
|5
|3
|9/16
|4/7
|6/6
|4
|38
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Mballa
|14
|15
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|6/11
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|J. Williams
|12
|5
|1
|5/11
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|30
|0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|D. Jordan
|8
|3
|5
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|28
|5
|0
|5
|1
|2
|A. Johnson
|8
|2
|1
|1/9
|1/4
|5/6
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Segu
|7
|0
|5
|1/5
|1/2
|4/4
|2
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|G. Grant
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. Nickelberry
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|L. Hardnett
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Bertram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bivens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Fagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gallion
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|38
|19
|26/60
|9/21
|23/30
|14
|200
|9
|4
|18
|12
|26
-
CAN
PITT79
87
Final
-
PSUYRK
UMBC57
89
Final
-
DART
NH56
70
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON75
67
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH52
119
Final
-
CONMI
EMICH53
88
Final
-
JACKST
6BAYLOR57
83
Final
-
STETSON
SC63
56
Final
-
HUSTON
PVAM77
92
Final
-
XAVIER
10NOVA62
68
Final
-
CLMBUN
DELST78
76
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI82
80
Final
-
CALDCO
RUT49
94
Final
-
YALE
UNC67
70
Final
-
WISGB
NKY73
59
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI70
64
Final
-
MACUM
NCCU63
108
Final
-
MGSC
GAST53
83
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLA72
91
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE58
52
Final
-
NEAST
JMAD88
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT70
82
Final
-
ALBANY
CLMB67
66
Final
-
STBON
BUFF79
84
Final
-
UMASS
AKRON79
85
Final
-
PENN
HOW81
62
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL75
63
Final
-
UNF
20DAYTON59
77
Final
-
PEAY
UGA48
78
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON74
73
Final
-
COPPST
FORD56
62
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL66
71
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM55
58
Final
-
LOYCHI
VALPO66
63
Final
-
DAVID
VANDY71
76
Final
-
HIGHPT
TEXAS58
89
Final
-
LATECH
USM80
49
Final
-
SILL
INDST56
68
Final
-
KENTST
MISSST68
96
Final
-
CHIST
MIZZOU33
91
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA50
52
Final
-
EWASH
IDST69
75
Final
-
GMASON
TCU53
87
Final
-
TULANE
9MEMP73
84
Final
-
DTROIT
1GONZAG72
93
Final
-
NAU
MONST61
63
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER68
69
Final
-
HARV
SANFRAN84
81
Final/OT
-
SUTAH
PORTST83
81
Final