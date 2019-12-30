Jackson carries Akron over UMass 85-79
Loren Cristian Jackson had 26 points as Akron beat UMass 85-79 on Monday night.
Dibaji Walker sank a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game to pull UMass to 81-79 but Tyler Cheese and Channel Banks combined to make four straight free throws to seal it.
Banks added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Tyler Cheese scored 14 for Akron (10-3). Camron Reece added eight rebounds. Christian Jackson made three straight 3-pointers to give Akron an early 27-13 lead.
Sean East II scored a season-high 26 points and had six assists for the Minutemen (6-7). Carl Pierre added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Tre Mitchell had 11 points.
Akron plays Eastern Michigan on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on Saint Louis on the road on Sunday.
---
---
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|42.3
|Three Point %
|35.1
|80.8
|Free Throw %
|82.9
|+ 1
|Channel Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Channel Banks made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Keon Clergeot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Channel Banks
|4.0
|Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Cheese made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Tyler Cheese made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Dibaji Walker
|15.0
|+ 3
|Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II
|19.0
|+ 2
|Loren Cristian Jackson made driving layup
|28.0
|+ 2
|Sean East II made floating jump shot
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|79
|85
|Field Goals
|28-71 (39.4%)
|27-60 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|10-30 (33.3%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|22-29 (75.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|45
|Offensive
|13
|13
|Defensive
|23
|30
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|19
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|4
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|27
|17
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 6-7
|70.6 PPG
|34 RPG
|13.4 APG
|Akron 10-3
|75.5 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|S. East II G
|10.4 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|5.1 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
1
|L. Jackson G
|14.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|4.9 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. East II G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|L. Jackson G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|39.4
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|75.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. East II
|26
|3
|6
|11/21
|3/5
|1/3
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|C. Pierre
|23
|10
|0
|8/18
|5/11
|2/3
|2
|35
|3
|0
|2
|4
|6
|T. Mitchell
|11
|2
|1
|4/11
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Clergeot
|9
|5
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|5/7
|4
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|S. Diallo
|5
|9
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|33
|0
|1
|2
|4
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Jackson
|26
|3
|3
|7/14
|5/8
|7/8
|4
|36
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0
|C. Banks
|21
|7
|1
|5/10
|4/8
|7/9
|2
|30
|3
|0
|2
|0
|7
|T. Cheese
|14
|5
|4
|6/12
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|D. Riak
|6
|2
|3
|3/7
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|X. Williams
|3
|12
|3
|1/7
|0/4
|1/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
-
CAN
PITT79
87
Final
-
PSUYRK
UMBC57
89
Final
-
DART
NH56
70
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON75
67
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH52
119
Final
-
CONMI
EMICH53
88
Final
-
JACKST
6BAYLOR57
83
Final
-
STETSON
SC63
56
Final
-
HUSTON
PVAM77
92
Final
-
XAVIER
10NOVA62
68
Final
-
CLMBUN
DELST78
76
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI82
80
Final
-
CALDCO
RUT49
94
Final
-
YALE
UNC67
70
Final
-
WISGB
NKY73
59
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI70
64
Final
-
MACUM
NCCU63
108
Final
-
MGSC
GAST53
83
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLA72
91
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE58
52
Final
-
NEAST
JMAD88
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT70
82
Final
-
ALBANY
CLMB67
66
Final
-
STBON
BUFF79
84
Final
-
UMASS
AKRON79
85
Final
-
PENN
HOW81
62
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL75
63
Final
-
UNF
20DAYTON59
77
Final
-
PEAY
UGA48
78
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON74
73
Final
-
COPPST
FORD56
62
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL66
71
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM55
58
Final
-
LOYCHI
VALPO66
63
Final
-
DAVID
VANDY71
76
Final
-
HIGHPT
TEXAS58
89
Final
-
LATECH
USM80
49
Final
-
SILL
INDST56
68
Final
-
KENTST
MISSST68
96
Final
-
CHIST
MIZZOU33
91
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA50
52
Final
-
EWASH
IDST69
75
Final
-
GMASON
TCU53
87
Final
-
TULANE
9MEMP73
84
Final
-
DTROIT
1GONZAG72
93
Final
-
NAU
MONST61
63
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER68
69
Final
-
HARV
SANFRAN84
81
Final/OT
-
SUTAH
PORTST83
81
Final