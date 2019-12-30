UMASS
AKRON

No Text

Jackson carries Akron over UMass 85-79

  • AP
  • Dec 30, 2019

Loren Cristian Jackson had 26 points as Akron beat UMass 85-79 on Monday night.

Dibaji Walker sank a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in the game to pull UMass to 81-79 but Tyler Cheese and Channel Banks combined to make four straight free throws to seal it.

Banks added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Tyler Cheese scored 14 for Akron (10-3). Camron Reece added eight rebounds. Christian Jackson made three straight 3-pointers to give Akron an early 27-13 lead.

Sean East II scored a season-high 26 points and had six assists for the Minutemen (6-7). Carl Pierre added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Tre Mitchell had 11 points.

Akron plays Eastern Michigan on the road on Saturday. UMass takes on Saint Louis on the road on Sunday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. East II
L. Jackson
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
14.8 Pts. Per Game 14.8
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
46.2 Field Goal % 45.5
42.3 Three Point % 35.1
80.8 Free Throw % 82.9
+ 1 Channel Banks made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Channel Banks made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Keon Clergeot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Channel Banks 4.0
  Carl Pierre missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Tyler Cheese made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Tyler Cheese made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Dibaji Walker 15.0
+ 3 Dibaji Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean East II 19.0
+ 2 Loren Cristian Jackson made driving layup 28.0
+ 2 Sean East II made floating jump shot 51.0
Team Stats
Points 79 85
Field Goals 28-71 (39.4%) 27-60 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 22-29 (75.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 45
Offensive 13 13
Defensive 23 30
Team 3 2
Assists 11 19
Steals 8 3
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 27 17
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
10
S. East II G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
1
L. Jackson G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 6-7 334679
home team logo Akron 10-3 404585
James A. Rhodes Arena Akron, OH
James A. Rhodes Arena Akron, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 6-7 70.6 PPG 34 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Akron 10-3 75.5 PPG 42.2 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
10
S. East II G 10.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.1 APG 46.2 FG%
1
L. Jackson G 14.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 4.9 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
S. East II G 26 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
1
L. Jackson G 26 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
39.4 FG% 45.0
33.3 3PT FG% 37.5
68.4 FT% 75.9
Massachusetts
Starters
S. East II
C. Pierre
T. Mitchell
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. East II 26 3 6 11/21 3/5 1/3 3 33 0 0 2 3 0
C. Pierre 23 10 0 8/18 5/11 2/3 2 35 3 0 2 4 6
T. Mitchell 11 2 1 4/11 1/5 2/2 4 19 1 0 1 0 2
K. Clergeot 9 5 2 2/6 0/2 5/7 4 28 2 0 2 1 4
S. Diallo 5 9 1 1/4 0/0 3/4 3 33 0 1 2 4 5
Starters
S. East II
C. Pierre
T. Mitchell
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. East II 26 3 6 11/21 3/5 1/3 3 33 0 0 2 3 0
C. Pierre 23 10 0 8/18 5/11 2/3 2 35 3 0 2 4 6
T. Mitchell 11 2 1 4/11 1/5 2/2 4 19 1 0 1 0 2
K. Clergeot 9 5 2 2/6 0/2 5/7 4 28 2 0 2 1 4
S. Diallo 5 9 1 1/4 0/0 3/4 3 33 0 1 2 4 5
Bench
D. Walker
D. Baptiste
P. Santos
C. Jackson
S. Chatman
K. Mitchell
J. Buggs III
T. Weeks
D. Higginbottom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Walker 3 2 0 1/7 1/6 0/0 4 16 0 0 2 0 2
D. Baptiste 2 5 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 20 1 2 0 1 4
P. Santos 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 0 0 0
C. Jackson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 0 0
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Buggs III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Weeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 36 11 28/71 10/30 13/19 27 199 8 4 12 13 23
Akron
Starters
L. Jackson
C. Banks
T. Cheese
D. Riak
X. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Jackson 26 3 3 7/14 5/8 7/8 4 36 0 0 4 3 0
C. Banks 21 7 1 5/10 4/8 7/9 2 30 3 0 2 0 7
T. Cheese 14 5 4 6/12 0/2 2/3 1 30 0 0 3 3 2
D. Riak 6 2 3 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 20 0 1 2 0 2
X. Williams 3 12 3 1/7 0/4 1/2 2 34 0 0 2 2 10
Starters
L. Jackson
C. Banks
T. Cheese
D. Riak
X. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Jackson 26 3 3 7/14 5/8 7/8 4 36 0 0 4 3 0
C. Banks 21 7 1 5/10 4/8 7/9 2 30 3 0 2 0 7
T. Cheese 14 5 4 6/12 0/2 2/3 1 30 0 0 3 3 2
D. Riak 6 2 3 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 20 0 1 2 0 2
X. Williams 3 12 3 1/7 0/4 1/2 2 34 0 0 2 2 10
Bench
C. Reece
G. Tribble
J. Sayles
A. Ali
M. Dawson
M. McIntyre
M. Dailey
B. Trimble Jr.
S. Walter
L. Toles
T. Edwards
E. Freeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Reece 9 8 0 4/6 0/0 1/1 3 16 0 0 2 3 5
G. Tribble 4 2 4 0/1 0/0 4/6 2 15 0 0 0 1 1
J. Sayles 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 1
A. Ali 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 2
M. Dawson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
M. McIntyre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Trimble Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Toles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 43 19 27/60 9/24 22/29 17 200 3 1 16 13 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores