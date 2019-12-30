Robinson leads Tar Heels as Williams gets win No. 879
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) It wasn’t the cleanest game of Roy Williams’ career, but it was a milestone victory all the same.
Brandon Robinson scored a career-high 20 points and Williams tied his mentor on the all-time wins list as North Carolina beat Yale 70-67 on Monday night.
Justin Pierce added 14 points for the Tar Heels (8-5), who nearly squandered a 12-point lead with six minutes remaining.
Williams picked up his 879th career victory as a head coach, tying Dean Smith for the fourth most in Division I men’s basketball history. Williams worked as an assistant for Smith at North Carolina for 10 seasons from 1978-88.
“It’s a number,” Williams said. “It means I stayed around a long time, probably longer than some people wanted me to stay at places.”
Garrison Brooks had 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Tar Heels, and Jeremiah Francis had 10 points.
Azar Swain’s 30-foot 3-point attempt misfired at the buzzer for Yale (10-4).
“It’s not too often that’s Carolina is going to lose a nonconference game in this building,�� Yale coach James Jones said. “It just doesn’t happen very often. And we were as close as you can possibly be.”
Swain battled through a sore ankle to score 21 points for Yale, whose seven-game winning streak ended. Jordan Bruner had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Paul Atkinson added 10 points.
North Carolina answered a 7-0 run by Yale to open the second half with a 20-4 spurt, taking a 52-39 lead with 9:27 remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Yale: Fresh off a 54-45 win at Clemson on Dec. 22, the Bulldogs missed their opportunity for a second consecutive road win against an Atlantic Coast Conference foe. But their prospects remain promising. Yale has experience (six upperclassmen in its top seven, including all five starters) and plays stingy defense, a combination that could help the team repeat as Ivy League champion and return to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
North Carolina: Freshman point guard Cole Anthony, the team’s leading scorer, is scheduled to miss 2-4 more weeks in his recovery from an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. Without him, the Tar Heels are ordinary at best. But their schedule over the next month is manageable, giving them a chance to stay in postseason contention as Anthony works his way back.
POSTGAME CEREMONY
The school honored Williams on the court immediately after the game, with Robinson and Brooks joining Smith’s son Scott in presenting Williams a framed piece picture of Smith and Williams together. Williams became emotional as he discussed the milestone in his postgame press conference.
“Scott Smith came out and said one thing, and I think he’s right,” Williams said. “He said, ‘Dad would have been really happy.’ And I think he would be.”
INJURY UPDATE
North Carolina freshman guard Anthony Harris went down with just more than three minutes to play after his right knee buckled. Harris missed the team’s first eight games of the season while recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee. “Our hopes and prayers are that there’s nothing seriously wrong, but we won’t know until they do all the tests and things like that,” Williams said. “My team is hurting for him right now.”
WILD FINISH
The Tar Heels gave up a 3-pointer and a conventional three-point play, fouled a 3-point shooter, and missed the front end of a one-and-one in the final 43.7 seconds. “We’re happy that we sneaked by,” Williams said. “We didn’t make the plays we’d like to make down the stretch.”
STAR WATCH
Robinson scored 14 points and made four of his career-high five 3-pointers in the second half. His final 3-pointer gave the Tar Heels a 65-57 lead with 2:07 to play. “I credit my teammates,” Robinson said. “I wasn’t shooting the ball good early, and they were just telling me and staying in my ear to keep shooting.”
UP NEXT
Yale: The Bulldogs play at home for the first time since Dec. 1 when they take on Division III Johnson & Wales on Jan. 12.
North Carolina: The Tar Heels host Georgia Tech, a team they haven’t lost to at home since 2010, on Saturday night.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|48.6
|Field Goal %
|36.8
|35.3
|Three Point %
|35.5
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|67.9
|Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|1.0
|Azar Swain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Bruner
|7.0
|Jeremiah Francis missed free throw
|7.0
|Personal foul on Paul Atkinson
|7.0
|+ 1
|Eric Monroe made free throw
|9.0
|Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson
|9.0
|+ 2
|Eric Monroe made layup
|9.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Jeremiah Francis made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Azar Swain
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|70
|Field Goals
|20-54 (37.0%)
|26-71 (36.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-27 (29.6%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|48
|Offensive
|1
|15
|Defensive
|33
|30
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|8
|Fouls
|17
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Yale 10-4
|73.5 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|16.1 APG
|North Carolina 8-5
|69.9 PPG
|49.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|A. Swain G
|15.2 PPG
|4.2 RPG
|2.1 APG
|37.1 FG%
|
4
|B. Robinson G
|9.1 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.9 APG
|35.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Swain G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|B. Robinson G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.0
|FG%
|36.6
|
|
|29.6
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Swain
|21
|3
|2
|5/16
|4/10
|7/7
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Bruner
|17
|15
|5
|6/10
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|36
|2
|4
|0
|0
|15
|P. Atkinson
|10
|7
|0
|4/9
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|33
|1
|2
|0
|0
|7
|E. Monroe
|8
|3
|4
|3/4
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Gabbidon
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Swain
|21
|3
|2
|5/16
|4/10
|7/7
|2
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Bruner
|17
|15
|5
|6/10
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|36
|2
|4
|0
|0
|15
|P. Atkinson
|10
|7
|0
|4/9
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|33
|1
|2
|0
|0
|7
|E. Monroe
|8
|3
|4
|3/4
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Gabbidon
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cotton
|7
|2
|1
|2/6
|1/5
|2/3
|1
|21
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|A. Williams
|4
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Alausa
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W. Yess
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Dike
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Mahoney
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|I. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Feinberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lanford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Jarvis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|34
|12
|20/54
|8/27
|19/22
|17
|200
|5
|7
|10
|1
|33
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Robinson
|20
|3
|3
|7/18
|5/12
|1/1
|5
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|G. Brooks
|11
|11
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|35
|0
|2
|1
|2
|9
|J. Francis
|10
|4
|5
|3/9
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|L. Black
|5
|9
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5
|A. Bacot
|2
|6
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Robinson
|20
|3
|3
|7/18
|5/12
|1/1
|5
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|G. Brooks
|11
|11
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|35
|0
|2
|1
|2
|9
|J. Francis
|10
|4
|5
|3/9
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|L. Black
|5
|9
|1
|2/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5
|A. Bacot
|2
|6
|0
|0/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Pierce
|14
|7
|1
|6/11
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|A. Harris
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|14
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Keeling
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Smith
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Manley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Platek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. O'Han
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|45
|14
|26/71
|6/19
|12/17
|19
|200
|4
|4
|8
|15
|30
-
CAN
PITT79
87
Final
-
PSUYRK
UMBC57
89
Final
-
DART
NH56
70
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON75
67
Final
-
WILBER
MIAOH52
119
Final
-
CONMI
EMICH53
88
Final
-
JACKST
6BAYLOR57
83
Final
-
STETSON
SC63
56
Final
-
HUSTON
PVAM77
92
Final
-
XAVIER
10NOVA62
68
Final
-
CLMBUN
DELST78
76
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI82
80
Final
-
CALDCO
RUT49
94
Final
-
YALE
UNC67
70
Final
-
WISGB
NKY73
59
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI70
64
Final
-
MACUM
NCCU63
108
Final
-
MGSC
GAST53
83
Final
-
TEXPA
OKLA72
91
Final
-
SCST
JVILLE58
52
Final
-
NEAST
JMAD88
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT70
82
Final
-
ALBANY
CLMB67
66
Final
-
STBON
BUFF79
84
Final
-
UMASS
AKRON79
85
Final
-
PENN
HOW81
62
Final
-
CHARLS
DEL75
63
Final
-
UNF
20DAYTON59
77
Final
-
PEAY
UGA48
78
Final
-
WMMARY
ELON74
73
Final
-
COPPST
FORD56
62
Final
-
NCWILM
DREXEL66
71
Final
-
TEXSO
TEXAM55
58
Final
-
LOYCHI
VALPO66
63
Final
-
DAVID
VANDY71
76
Final
-
HIGHPT
TEXAS58
89
Final
-
LATECH
USM80
49
Final
-
SILL
INDST56
68
Final
-
KENTST
MISSST68
96
Final
-
CHIST
MIZZOU33
91
Final
-
SETON
DEPAUL74
66
Final
-
SACST
MNTNA50
52
Final
-
EWASH
IDST69
75
Final
-
GMASON
TCU53
87
Final
-
TULANE
9MEMP73
84
Final
-
DTROIT
1GONZAG72
93
Final
-
NAU
MONST61
63
Final
-
IDAHO
WEBER68
69
Final
-
HARV
SANFRAN84
81
Final/OT
-
SUTAH
PORTST83
81
Final