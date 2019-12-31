FAMU
AMES, Iowa (AP) Rod Melton Jr. scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, D.J. Jones added 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, and Florida A&M beat Iowa State 70-68 on Tuesday night.

Melton made 9 of 13 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and Jones finished with seven rebounds and two blocks. M.J. Randolph had 13 points and Kamron Reaves scored 10 for Florida A&M. The Rattlers (2-9) have won back-to-back games after opening the season with nine consecutive losses.

Iowa State (7-5) led by as many as 13 points in the first half and took a 36-24 lead when Rasir Bolton hit a 3-pointer 22 seconds after halftime. Melton scored six points during a 13-2 run that gave FAMU a 44-42 lead with 12 minutes to play. Bolton made another 3 before George Conditt hit two free throws to give Cyclones a one-point lead with 48 seconds remaining but Melton made a jumper and, after an Iowa State turnover, Randolph made 1-of-2 free throws to seal it.

Bolton finished with a career-high 29 points, including 23 in the second half, for Iowa State. Conditt scored 12 points and Terrence Lewis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

After missing seven of their first nine from the field, the Cyclones hit 11 of their next 16 as they turned a four-point deficit to a 32-20 lead after Bolton made a layup with 4:31 left in the first half.

But Iowa State went cold once again, hitting just four of their next 18 as the Rattlers caught fire and took control of the game.

The Cyclones were without leading-scorer Tyrese Haliburton (17.3 points per game). The sophomore guard, who leads the Big 12 in assists (7.7) and steals (2.6) per game, missed the game due to a wrist injury suffered in practice and is expected to play in the Big 12 opener on Saturday. According to reports, Halliburton's absence was “primarily precautionary, against a team that’s 1-9 and hasn’t played a home game yet this season.”

HURTIN' WITHOUT 'BURTON

Iowa State struggled to find consistent offense in the absence of Halliburton's scoring and playmaking. Bolton made 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from behind the arc in the second half but the rest of the Cyclones combined for 6-of-15 shooting, including 0 for 5 from 3 after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M: The Rattlers, who were picked to finish ninth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, shot 57.6%, and scored 13 points off 10 Iowa State turnovers, in the second half.

Iowa State: The Cyclones have just one win over Power 5 teams. They did beat then-No. 16 Seton Hall on Dec. 8 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle but the Pirates have since fallen out of the rankings.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M opens MEAC play at North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Iowa State plays at TCU, which has won four in a row against the Cyclones, in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Saturday.

Key Players
M. Randolph
T. Haliburton
22 G
35.5 Min. Per Game 35.5
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
47.0 Field Goal % 54.1
33.3 Three Point % 42.4
63.9 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon 2.0
  MJ Randolph missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 MJ Randolph made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Zion Griffin 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Jamir Williams 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon 10.0
  Rod Melton Jr. missed free throw 10.0
  Shooting foul on George Conditt IV 10.0
+ 2 Rod Melton Jr. made jump shot 10.0
  Offensive rebound by MJ Randolph 27.0
  Rod Melton Jr. missed jump shot 29.0
Team Stats
Points 70 68
Field Goals 29-57 (50.9%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 4-7 (57.1%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-15 (53.3%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 34
Offensive 11 11
Defensive 16 21
Team 2 2
Assists 10 11
Steals 13 9
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 13 18
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
Florida A&M
Starters
R. Melton Jr.
D. Jones
M. Randolph
K. Reaves
B. Moragne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Melton Jr. 20 3 0 9/13 2/3 0/1 1 30 2 0 2 0 3
D. Jones 16 7 1 7/10 0/0 2/2 3 34 1 2 0 5 2
M. Randolph 13 5 3 5/11 1/1 2/4 4 29 2 0 3 1 4
K. Reaves 10 3 3 4/8 1/1 1/2 4 28 4 0 1 0 3
B. Moragne 6 5 2 2/6 0/0 2/2 2 32 3 1 1 3 2
Bench
B. Myles
E. Desir
J. Williams
N. Core
I. Umezurike
D. Smith
R. Leath Jr.
H. Murray Jr.
A. Dansoh
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Myles 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 3 1 1
E. Desir 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 2 1 1
J. Williams 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 6 1 0 0 0 0
N. Core 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
I. Umezurike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Leath Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Murray Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dansoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 27 10 29/57 4/7 8/15 16 200 13 3 13 11 16
Iowa State
Starters
R. Bolton
T. Lewis
P. Nixon
S. Young
M. Jacobson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 29 4 4 10/17 4/4 5/5 2 34 2 0 5 1 3
T. Lewis 10 8 0 4/10 1/2 1/2 2 36 1 0 3 5 3
P. Nixon 8 6 5 3/8 2/7 0/0 1 38 0 1 3 0 6
S. Young 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 19 0 0 1 1 2
M. Jacobson 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
G. Conditt IV
Z. Griffin
C. Grill
T. Jackson
J. Johnson
T. Haliburton
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
N. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Conditt IV 12 6 0 4/8 0/1 4/7 4 21 2 1 1 3 3
Z. Griffin 3 4 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 1 3
C. Grill 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jackson 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 11 3 0 4 0 0
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Haliburton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 32 11 25/54 8/20 10/14 15 200 9 2 18 11 21
NCAA BB Scores