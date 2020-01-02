Toppin scores 20, No. 20 Dayton eases past La Salle 84-58
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Obi Toppin scored 20 points as No. 20 Dayton used a big first-half run to cruise past La Salle 84-58 in its Atlantic 10 opener on Thursday night.
Toppin was one of five Dayton players to score in double figures as the Flyers clamped down defensively on the Explorers, holding them without a 3-pointer until midway through the second half.
The Flyers (12-2, 1-0) broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch that moved their lead to 38-14. Dayton carried a 46-24 advantage into halftime after shooting 68% (17 for 25) from the floor in the opening half.
Jalen Crutcher had 15 points, Ryan Mikesell scored 11 and Trey Landers and Ibi Watson each had 10.
Ed Croswell led La Salle (9-4, 0-1) with 14 points while Isiah Dees added 10. The Explorers struggled from the floor, shooting 35.4% (23 for 65) overall and 17.6% (3 of 17) from 3-point range.
BIG PICTURE
Dayton: The Flyers look like the best team in the Atlantic Ten and a potentially tough NCAA Tournament opponent.
La Salle: The Explorers have progressed noticeably in the second year under coach Ashley Howard. However, they are still a few steps behind the top teams in the Atlantic Ten.
UP NEXT
Dayton: Will stay in Philadelphia to play at St. Joseph's on Sunday.
La Salle: At Fordham on Sunday.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|58
|Field Goals
|31-58 (53.4%)
|23-66 (34.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|3-17 (17.6%)
|Free Throws
|17-20 (85.0%)
|9-11 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|35
|Offensive
|8
|12
|Defensive
|24
|15
|Team
|6
|8
|Assists
|22
|12
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|8
|7
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|14
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|O. Toppin F
|19.8 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|2.2 APG
|61.9 FG%
|
11
|E. Croswell F
|10.5 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|0.5 APG
|63.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Toppin F
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|E. Croswell F
|14 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|53.4
|FG%
|34.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|17.6
|
|
|85.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|20
|7
|4
|7/9
|1/1
|5/5
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|J. Crutcher
|15
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|6/6
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Mikesell
|11
|7
|3
|5/6
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|21
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|T. Landers
|10
|8
|6
|5/9
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|29
|1
|3
|3
|2
|6
|R. Chatman
|9
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|20
|7
|4
|7/9
|1/1
|5/5
|1
|28
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|J. Crutcher
|15
|1
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|6/6
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Mikesell
|11
|7
|3
|5/6
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|21
|2
|0
|2
|1
|6
|T. Landers
|10
|8
|6
|5/9
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|29
|1
|3
|3
|2
|6
|R. Chatman
|9
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Watson
|10
|2
|1
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|J. Tshimanga
|7
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|17
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D. Cohill
|2
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|2/3
|2
|16
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C. Greer
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Matos
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Wilson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sissoko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swerlein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Becker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Loughran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|32
|22
|31/58
|5/15
|17/20
|14
|200
|9
|8
|14
|8
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Croswell
|14
|7
|0
|6/11
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|I. Deas
|10
|1
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|15
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|S. Spencer
|6
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|32
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S. Phiri
|2
|2
|2
|0/7
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|27
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D. Beatty
|2
|1
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Croswell
|14
|7
|0
|6/11
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|I. Deas
|10
|1
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|15
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|S. Spencer
|6
|0
|1
|2/9
|0/4
|2/2
|4
|32
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S. Phiri
|2
|2
|2
|0/7
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|27
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|D. Beatty
|2
|1
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hikim
|9
|2
|4
|4/9
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|1
|5
|2
|0
|C. Ray
|7
|7
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|M. Diagne
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B. Stone
|4
|5
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|J. Kimbrough
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lafond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kenney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|27
|12
|23/66
|3/17
|9/11
|19
|200
|5
|7
|16
|12
|15
