No Text

Toppin scores 20, No. 20 Dayton eases past La Salle 84-58

  • AP
  • Jan 02, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Obi Toppin scored 20 points as No. 20 Dayton used a big first-half run to cruise past La Salle 84-58 in its Atlantic 10 opener on Thursday night.

Toppin was one of five Dayton players to score in double figures as the Flyers clamped down defensively on the Explorers, holding them without a 3-pointer until midway through the second half.

The Flyers (12-2, 1-0) broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch that moved their lead to 38-14. Dayton carried a 46-24 advantage into halftime after shooting 68% (17 for 25) from the floor in the opening half.

Jalen Crutcher had 15 points, Ryan Mikesell scored 11 and Trey Landers and Ibi Watson each had 10.

Ed Croswell led La Salle (9-4, 0-1) with 14 points while Isiah Dees added 10. The Explorers struggled from the floor, shooting 35.4% (23 for 65) overall and 17.6% (3 of 17) from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers look like the best team in the Atlantic Ten and a potentially tough NCAA Tournament opponent.

La Salle: The Explorers have progressed noticeably in the second year under coach Ashley Howard. However, they are still a few steps behind the top teams in the Atlantic Ten.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Will stay in Philadelphia to play at St. Joseph's on Sunday.

La Salle: At Fordham on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Dayton
Starters
O. Toppin
J. Crutcher
R. Mikesell
T. Landers
R. Chatman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 20 7 4 7/9 1/1 5/5 1 28 2 0 2 1 6
J. Crutcher 15 1 4 4/7 1/2 6/6 1 30 1 0 1 0 1
R. Mikesell 11 7 3 5/6 0/1 1/1 0 21 2 0 2 1 6
T. Landers 10 8 6 5/9 0/2 0/1 2 29 1 3 3 2 6
R. Chatman 9 1 3 3/6 1/3 2/2 3 23 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
D. Cohill
C. Greer
J. Matos
C. Wilson
C. Johnson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
J. Becker
S. Loughran
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Watson 10 2 1 4/8 2/4 0/0 2 23 0 1 1 2 0
J. Tshimanga 7 2 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 3 17 1 2 1 1 1
D. Cohill 2 1 0 0/5 0/1 2/3 2 16 0 2 0 1 0
C. Greer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
J. Matos 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 2 0 2
C. Wilson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 32 22 31/58 5/15 17/20 14 200 9 8 14 8 24
La Salle
Starters
E. Croswell
I. Deas
S. Spencer
S. Phiri
D. Beatty
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Croswell 14 7 0 6/11 0/0 2/2 2 21 0 0 2 5 2
I. Deas 10 1 2 3/8 2/4 2/2 3 15 1 0 5 0 1
S. Spencer 6 0 1 2/9 0/4 2/2 4 32 1 2 1 0 0
S. Phiri 2 2 2 0/7 0/4 2/2 1 27 1 1 0 1 1
D. Beatty 2 1 0 1/7 0/1 0/0 0 17 1 0 2 0 1
Bench
A. Hikim
C. Ray
M. Diagne
B. Stone
J. Kimbrough
C. Moore
J. Clark
A. Lafond
S. Kenney
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hikim 9 2 4 4/9 0/1 1/2 4 25 0 1 5 2 0
C. Ray 7 7 2 3/4 1/1 0/0 1 25 1 0 0 1 6
M. Diagne 4 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 0
B. Stone 4 5 1 2/6 0/2 0/1 1 18 0 0 0 3 2
J. Kimbrough 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 2 1 0 2
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 27 12 23/66 3/17 9/11 19 200 5 7 16 12 15
