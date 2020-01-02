ILL
MICHST

No Text

No. 14 Michigan St. tops Illinois 76-56, stays atop Big Ten

  • AP
  • Jan 02, 2020

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston had 21 points and Xavier Tillman scored 19, leading No. 14 Michigan State to a 76-56 win over Illinois on Thursday night.

The Spartans (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) have won six straight and have won their first three conference games to stay alone in first place.

Michigan State led the entire game, but had just a six-point edge at halftime. The Spartans pulled away early in the second half with a 15-3 run.

The Fighting Illini (9-4, 1-2) lost a lopsided game in Big Ten play for the first time this season. They had a one-point loss at then-No. 3 Maryland and beat then-No. 5 Michigan last month.

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half and Alan Griffin finished with 17 points.

Gabe Brown scored 12 points and Aaron Henry added 10 points for the Spartans.

Michigan State led Illinois 36-30 after a feisty, foul-filled first half.

Both teams had a key player, Winston and Kofi Cockburn, limited by foul trouble and combined to have seven players called for two fouls in the opening 20 minutes.

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was called for a technical for arguing with officials in the first half. He nearly was called a second technical after Trent Frazier was whistled for a block when he appeared to draw a charge on Kyle Ahrens' 35-foot heave just before the half.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: Underwood averaged 13 wins during his first two seasons and should be able to surpass that clip with his physical team, which has three players averaging double digits.

Michigan State: The preseason No. 1 team had the kind of balanced contributions it will need to live up to expectations.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Spartans can make a jump in the poll if they also win against No. 12 Michigan.

INJURY REPORT

Ahrens, whose career has been stunted by injuries, left the court in the second half and went toward his team's locker room. He returned to the court, but did not play after having a point and a rebound in nine minutes.

UP NEXT

Illinois: Hosts Purdue on Sunday night.

Michigan State: Plays the rival Wolverines on Sunday at home.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Dosunmu
11 G
X. Tillman
23 F
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
46.8 Field Goal % 56.7
26.7 Three Point % 34.8
79.3 Free Throw % 66.1
  Defensive rebound by Conner George 7.0
  Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Illinois 26.0
  Brock Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
  Turnover on Tevian Jones 48.0
  Offensive foul on Tevian Jones 48.0
+ 1 Foster Loyer made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:10
+ 1 Foster Loyer made 1st of 2 free throws 1:10
  Shooting foul on Tevian Jones 1:10
+ 1 Alan Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
+ 1 Alan Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws 1:19
Team Stats
Points 56 76
Field Goals 22-75 (29.3%) 26-60 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 3-28 (10.7%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 48 48
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 25 36
Team 10 2
Assists 14 20
Steals 2 2
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois 9-5 302656
home team logo 14 Michigan State 11-3 364076
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois 9-5 80.5 PPG 44.8 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 14 Michigan State 11-3 81.8 PPG 46.5 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
11
A. Dosunmu G 15.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.0 APG 49.1 FG%
5
C. Winston G 17.6 PPG 2.0 RPG 6.1 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Dosunmu G 18 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
5
C. Winston G 21 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
29.3 FG% 43.3
10.7 3PT FG% 31.8
60.0 FT% 70.8
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
T. Frazier
G. Bezhanishvili
K. Cockburn
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 18 8 1 8/20 0/3 2/3 0 34 0 0 2 1 7
T. Frazier 6 2 4 2/9 2/8 0/1 3 32 0 0 0 0 2
G. Bezhanishvili 6 5 3 3/12 0/4 0/3 3 29 0 0 3 3 2
K. Cockburn 5 9 1 2/10 0/0 1/2 3 21 0 2 0 6 3
D. Williams 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
A. Dosunmu
T. Frazier
G. Bezhanishvili
K. Cockburn
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 18 8 1 8/20 0/3 2/3 0 34 0 0 2 1 7
T. Frazier 6 2 4 2/9 2/8 0/1 3 32 0 0 0 0 2
G. Bezhanishvili 6 5 3 3/12 0/4 0/3 3 29 0 0 3 3 2
K. Cockburn 5 9 1 2/10 0/0 1/2 3 21 0 2 0 6 3
D. Williams 0 1 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
A. Griffin
K. Nichols
A. Feliz
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
Z. Griffith
T. Jones
J. Hamlin
J. Grandison
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Griffin 17 9 1 5/9 1/5 6/6 0 25 1 0 0 3 6
K. Nichols 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 0 1
A. Feliz 2 3 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 17 1 1 0 0 3
T. Underwood 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Oladimeji 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Griffith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 4 11 0 0 1 0 0
J. Hamlin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 38 14 22/75 3/28 9/15 18 200 2 3 8 13 25
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
G. Brown
A. Henry
M. Bingham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 21 4 6 7/14 3/5 4/4 4 25 1 0 2 1 3
X. Tillman 19 7 6 7/10 1/1 4/4 1 33 1 4 0 0 7
G. Brown 12 4 0 3/6 2/5 4/4 2 24 0 0 1 2 2
A. Henry 10 9 2 5/12 0/3 0/3 1 34 0 0 4 2 7
M. Bingham Jr. 0 12 1 0/2 0/2 0/2 2 20 0 5 1 3 9
Starters
C. Winston
X. Tillman
G. Brown
A. Henry
M. Bingham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 21 4 6 7/14 3/5 4/4 4 25 1 0 2 1 3
X. Tillman 19 7 6 7/10 1/1 4/4 1 33 1 4 0 0 7
G. Brown 12 4 0 3/6 2/5 4/4 2 24 0 0 1 2 2
A. Henry 10 9 2 5/12 0/3 0/3 1 34 0 0 4 2 7
M. Bingham Jr. 0 12 1 0/2 0/2 0/2 2 20 0 5 1 3 9
Bench
F. Loyer
R. Watts
K. Ahrens
C. George
B. Burke
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
T. Kithier
M. Hall
S. Izzo
J. Marble
J. Langford
J. Hauser
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Loyer 7 1 2 1/4 1/2 4/4 2 14 0 0 0 0 1
R. Watts 6 3 1 3/8 0/2 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 3
K. Ahrens 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/3 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
C. George 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
B. Burke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hoiberg 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Washington 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Kithier 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 13 0 0 1 1 1
M. Hall 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 4 0 0 1 0 1
S. Izzo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Marble 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 46 20 26/60 7/22 17/24 19 200 2 9 10 10 36
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores