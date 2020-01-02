No. 14 Michigan St. tops Illinois 76-56, stays atop Big Ten
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston had 21 points and Xavier Tillman scored 19, leading No. 14 Michigan State to a 76-56 win over Illinois on Thursday night.
The Spartans (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten) have won six straight and have won their first three conference games to stay alone in first place.
Michigan State led the entire game, but had just a six-point edge at halftime. The Spartans pulled away early in the second half with a 15-3 run.
The Fighting Illini (9-4, 1-2) lost a lopsided game in Big Ten play for the first time this season. They had a one-point loss at then-No. 3 Maryland and beat then-No. 5 Michigan last month.
Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu scored 13 of his 18 points in the first half and Alan Griffin finished with 17 points.
Gabe Brown scored 12 points and Aaron Henry added 10 points for the Spartans.
Michigan State led Illinois 36-30 after a feisty, foul-filled first half.
Both teams had a key player, Winston and Kofi Cockburn, limited by foul trouble and combined to have seven players called for two fouls in the opening 20 minutes.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood was called for a technical for arguing with officials in the first half. He nearly was called a second technical after Trent Frazier was whistled for a block when he appeared to draw a charge on Kyle Ahrens' 35-foot heave just before the half.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois: Underwood averaged 13 wins during his first two seasons and should be able to surpass that clip with his physical team, which has three players averaging double digits.
Michigan State: The preseason No. 1 team had the kind of balanced contributions it will need to live up to expectations.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Spartans can make a jump in the poll if they also win against No. 12 Michigan.
INJURY REPORT
Ahrens, whose career has been stunted by injuries, left the court in the second half and went toward his team's locker room. He returned to the court, but did not play after having a point and a rebound in nine minutes.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Hosts Purdue on Sunday night.
Michigan State: Plays the rival Wolverines on Sunday at home.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|29.9
|Min. Per Game
|29.9
|13.1
|Pts. Per Game
|13.1
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|9.9
|Reb. Per Game
|9.9
|46.8
|Field Goal %
|56.7
|26.7
|Three Point %
|34.8
|79.3
|Free Throw %
|66.1
|Defensive rebound by Conner George
|7.0
|Tevian Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Illinois
|26.0
|Brock Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Turnover on Tevian Jones
|48.0
|Offensive foul on Tevian Jones
|48.0
|+ 1
|Foster Loyer made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|+ 1
|Foster Loyer made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Shooting foul on Tevian Jones
|1:10
|+ 1
|Alan Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:19
|+ 1
|Alan Griffin made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|76
|Field Goals
|22-75 (29.3%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|3-28 (10.7%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|48
|Offensive
|13
|10
|Defensive
|25
|36
|Team
|10
|2
|Assists
|14
|20
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|3
|9
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Illinois 9-5
|80.5 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|14.8 APG
|14 Michigan State 11-3
|81.8 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|A. Dosunmu G
|15.6 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|49.1 FG%
|
5
|C. Winston G
|17.6 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|6.1 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Dosunmu G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|C. Winston G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|6 AST
|
|29.3
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|10.7
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Dosunmu
|18
|8
|1
|8/20
|0/3
|2/3
|0
|34
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|T. Frazier
|6
|2
|4
|2/9
|2/8
|0/1
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|G. Bezhanishvili
|6
|5
|3
|3/12
|0/4
|0/3
|3
|29
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|K. Cockburn
|5
|9
|1
|2/10
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|21
|0
|2
|0
|6
|3
|D. Williams
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|21
|4
|6
|7/14
|3/5
|4/4
|4
|25
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|X. Tillman
|19
|7
|6
|7/10
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|33
|1
|4
|0
|0
|7
|G. Brown
|12
|4
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|4/4
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|A. Henry
|10
|9
|2
|5/12
|0/3
|0/3
|1
|34
|0
|0
|4
|2
|7
|M. Bingham Jr.
|0
|12
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|20
|0
|5
|1
|3
|9
