Okongwu scores 27, USC handles Washington State 65-56
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Onyeka Okongwu did a little bit of everything Thursday night.
The star USC freshman dominated the paint, swatted balls and jumped over defenders on the way to his sixth double-double and a 65-56 victory over Washington State in the Pac -12 opener.
“He was really good tonight,” said USC coach Andy Enfield. “They were a little under-sized at the power positions and we were big so he did what he is supposed to do.”
Okongwu finished with 27 points on 12-of-14 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds and had two blocked shots in his first game back after suffering a mild ankle sprain. Jonah Mathews had 10 points and four assists and Elijah Weaver had eight points and four rebounds for the Trojans.
USC (12-2) dominated the game physically, controlling the paint and holding Washington State to just 28% shooting. The Trojans have now won six in a row and are 3-0 on the road this season.
“We played great defense and held them to 27 % from the field,” Enfield said. “We challenged a lot of shot and I thought our guards played outstanding defense. Our bigs were able to help a few times and make them take tougher shots as well.”
Isaac Bonton scored 18 points and Tony Miller had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Washington State (9-5). CJ Elleby, the Cougars leading scorer who averages 20.1 points per game, was held to seven points on 3-of-22 shooting. This was the first time this season Elleby has not scored in double figures.
Washington State was overpowered by the bigger and more physical Trojans to start Pac-12 play, posting both a season low in points and shooting percentage. Tonight’s loss comes after the Cougars notched six consecutive wins against non-conference opponents and went undefeated in December.
The Cougars were outrebounded 46-36 and outscored 40-28 in the pain.
The Trojans jumped out to an early 22-9 lead after a 17-4 run that was sparked by a fast-break layup by Jonah Matthews.
Washington State responded with a 14-5 run over the last seven minutes to make it 31-27 at the break.
The Cougars got within three with 8:09 left in the second when Jervae Robinson stripped the ball and dished it to CJ Elleby for a monster dunk. That was the closest they got.
“We gave ourselves a chance,” said Washington State coach Kyle Smith said, “We can’t expect to win the way we shot it, we got to be more patient.”
BIG PICTURE
USC: The Trojans have now won six in a row and the last seven matchups against Washington State. Star freshman Okongwu looked to have no trouble coming back from an ankle injury, posting his sixth double-double of the season.
Washington State: After knocking off six straight wins in a row against non-Power 5 teams in December, the Cougars struggled against the athleticism of Southern California, shooting a season low 28%.
UP NEXT
USC: The Trojans play at Washington on Sunday
Washington State: The Cougars host UCLA on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|56
|Field Goals
|23-45 (51.1%)
|22-79 (27.8%)
|3-Pointers
|1-7 (14.3%)
|6-28 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|18-24 (75.0%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|39
|Offensive
|6
|16
|Defensive
|34
|19
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|11
|8
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|8
|0
|Turnovers
|19
|6
|Fouls
|17
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|USC 12-2
|75.6 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Washington St. 9-5
|73.2 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|O. Okongwu F
|17.7 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|62.4 FG%
|
10
|I. Bonton G
|13.0 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|31.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Okongwu F
|27 PTS
|12 REB
|1 AST
|I. Bonton G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|51.1
|FG%
|27.8
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Okongwu
|27
|12
|1
|12/14
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|34
|0
|3
|5
|4
|8
|J. Mathews
|10
|2
|4
|1/7
|1/3
|7/9
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Weaver
|8
|4
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|N. Rakocevic
|2
|10
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|2
|1
|0
|10
|E. Anderson
|2
|1
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|15
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Bonton
|18
|3
|2
|7/26
|4/12
|0/1
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Elleby
|9
|10
|1
|3/22
|1/8
|2/3
|5
|31
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|J. Robinson
|4
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Pollard
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kunc
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Bonton
|18
|3
|2
|7/26
|4/12
|0/1
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Elleby
|9
|10
|1
|3/22
|1/8
|2/3
|5
|31
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|J. Robinson
|4
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Pollard
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kunc
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Miller
|15
|11
|0
|7/11
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|26
|1
|0
|2
|6
|5
|D. Rodman
|3
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Williams
|2
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|V. Markovetskyy
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Shead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Henson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cannon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sonneborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Chatfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rapp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Olesen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|35
|8
|22/79
|6/28
|6/10
|19
|200
|4
|0
|6
|16
|19
