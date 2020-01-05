No. 25 Arizona routs rival Arizona State 75-47
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona dominated inside, got out in transition and cleaned up most of the mistakes that plagued it late in the nonconference season.
As Pac-12 openers go, the Wildcats couldn't have asked for much more.
Zeke Nnaji had 17 points and 11 rebounds, helping No. 25 Arizona to an overpowering 75-47 win over rival Arizona State on Saturday night.
''I was worried because we hadn't played a game in a while and we didn't play well in our last game,'' Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ''It was good to see our team respond.''
Arizona lost both games to its biggest rival a year ago, but made sure the streak didn't continue with an impressive display of power and speed.
The Wildcats (11-3) had a size advantage inside and used it, outscoring Arizona State 50-18 in the paint. Arizona repeatedly raced past the Sun Devils, outscoring them 25-9 in fast-break points.
The Wildcats also were stellar defensively, contesting shots inside, jumping into passing lanes to start the break and quickly turn the rivalry game into a rout.
''The biggest thing for us was we wanted to push it, but we also wanted to take a good shot,'' said Arizona's Josh Green, who had 12 points. ''Tonight we were able to push it, but if it wasn't there, we were able to bring it out and get set.''
With big man Romello White limited due to an ankle injury, Arizona State (9-5) generated almost no inside game against Arizona's length. The Sun Devils also struggled to get anything to fall from anywhere, shooting shot 31%, 3 of 21 from 3-point range and 8 for 19 on free throws.
Remy Martin led Arizona State with 20 points.
''We didn't play the way we needed to on the offensive end, again,'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''Missed free throws, open shots, late in the half especially where maybe it could have been a little more manageable at halftime put us behind it.''
The Sun Devils swept the season series last year for the first time since 2008-09.
Arizona State arrived in Tucson after an up-and-down nonconference schedule. The Sun Devils beat St. John's and Georgia, but lost two of their final three games, including a 40-point blowout to Saint Mary's in Phoenix.
Arizona won its first nine games before closing out the nonconference season with three losses in four games.
The Wildcats pushed around the smaller Sun Devils, dumping the ball into the post early in nearly every possession to utilize their size advantage. Arizona led 36-17 at halftime.
The Wildcats' length down low caused the Sun Devils even more trouble offensively. Most of Arizona State's first-half possessions were disjointed and, with no room to operate, often ended with jump shots.
Most missed the mark; the Sun Devils were 7 for 27 from the field, 1 of 10 from 3 in the first half.
Then again, the Sun Devils had trouble shooting with no one guarding them, too, missing their first six free throws while going 2 for 8.
''Some of them were fairly open,'' Hurley said. ''Guys just have to make them.''
The second half didn't get any better for the Sun Devils.
Early on, Green grabbed a rebound off a missed Arizona State free throw and scored on an uncontested dunk, sending the Sun Devils' Hurley storming down his bench to find two replacement players.
It didn't do any good. Arizona kept its foot on the gas, stretching the lead to 20 and beyond.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona State was able to overcome its lack of size some during the non-conference schedule. The Sun Devils may find it a bit tougher during Pac-12 play, as they did against Arizona.
Arizona was solid at both ends to kick off its Pac-12 season with a confidence-building win over its biggest rival.
GETTINGS RETURNS
Arizona got a nice lift with the return of forward Stone Gettings.
A grad transfer from Cornell, Gettings had not played since suffering a facial fracture and concussion against Penn on Nov. 29. He received a warm ovation after entering the game and finished with five points and five rebounds in 17 minutes.
''Stone means a lot to our team because he's a different type of player,'' Miller said. ''During the game, it really felt different having him back.''
FREE THROW PRESSURE
Arizona State was decent on free throws this season, shooting 69%. The Sun Devils struggled mightily in McKale Center, perhaps, in part, because of the pressure.
''It's a tough environment, there's a lot of noise, it's a big game, a lot on the line,'' Hurley said. ''Not trying to make any excuses, but we've shot better.''
UP NEXT
Arizona State plays at Oregon State Thursday.
Arizona plays at No. 4 Oregon Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|6.2
|Ast. Per Game
|6.2
|1.9
|Reb. Per Game
|1.9
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|42.4
|32.4
|Three Point %
|34.8
|73.0
|Free Throw %
|84.9
|Shot clock violation turnover on Arizona
|4.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Graham made layup
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Jalen Graham
|33.0
|Caleb Christopher missed layup
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell
|44.0
|Ira Lee missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Ira Lee missed 1st of 2 free throws
|44.0
|Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry
|44.0
|+ 1
|Kimani Lawrence made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:02
|+ 1
|Kimani Lawrence made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:02
|Shooting foul on Josh Green
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|75
|Field Goals
|18-59 (30.5%)
|30-63 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-21 (14.3%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-19 (42.1%)
|11-22 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|50
|Offensive
|6
|10
|Defensive
|24
|37
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|2
|17
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|22
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Arizona State 9-5
|74.9 PPG
|40 RPG
|11.5 APG
|25 Arizona 11-3
|83.7 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|17.1 APG
|
|30.5
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|42.1
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|20
|3
|1
|7/19
|3/8
|3/6
|2
|33
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|A. Verge Jr.
|8
|2
|1
|3/10
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Edwards
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. White
|0
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Cherry
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|5
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Martin
|20
|3
|1
|7/19
|3/8
|3/6
|2
|33
|2
|0
|5
|0
|3
|A. Verge Jr.
|8
|2
|1
|3/10
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Edwards
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/1
|2
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. White
|0
|5
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Cherry
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/2
|5
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Lawrence
|8
|5
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|29
|0
|4
|1
|3
|2
|J. Graham
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J. House
|3
|4
|0
|1/7
|0/4
|1/3
|4
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Mitchell
|2
|3
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Christopher
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Fogerty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Valtonen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Olmsted
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Burno
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|30
|2
|18/59
|3/21
|8/19
|22
|200
|4
|5
|14
|6
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Nnaji
|17
|11
|0
|7/11
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|27
|2
|0
|1
|2
|9
|J. Green
|12
|7
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|34
|2
|3
|2
|2
|5
|D. Smith
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Mannion
|10
|2
|7
|3/9
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|26
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|C. Jeter
|6
|9
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Nnaji
|17
|11
|0
|7/11
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|27
|2
|0
|1
|2
|9
|J. Green
|12
|7
|2
|5/9
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|34
|2
|3
|2
|2
|5
|D. Smith
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|N. Mannion
|10
|2
|7
|3/9
|1/3
|3/3
|2
|26
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|C. Jeter
|6
|9
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Koloko
|8
|6
|1
|4/7
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|11
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|S. Gettings
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. Baker Jr.
|3
|2
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|26
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Hazzard
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|I. Lee
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/4
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|47
|17
|30/63
|4/15
|11/22
|18
|200
|6
|6
|12
|10
|37
-
OKLAST
22TXTECH50
85
Final
-
CREIGH
11BUTLER57
71
Final
-
IND
15MD59
75
Final
-
WAKE
PITT69
65
Final
-
NCST
CLEM70
81
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH69
45
Final
-
LSU
TENN78
64
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA61
66
Final
-
WYO
COLOST61
72
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT77
73
Final
-
UGA
9MEMP65
62
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC86
73
Final/OT
-
SAMFORD
VMI78
75
Final
-
WCAR
CIT86
82
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST86
54
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL66
65
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA60
75
Final
-
23IOWA
21PSU86
89
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP87
72
Final
-
VATECH
19UVA39
65
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT73
82
Final/2OT
-
10NOVA
MARQET60
71
Final
-
18FSU
7LVILLE78
65
Final
-
MIAOH
CMICH82
93
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
74
Final
-
NILL
BUFF73
72
Final
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL67
64
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST81
68
Final
-
MIZZOU
17UK59
71
Final
-
NH
HARTFD52
61
Final
-
UCIRV
HARV73
77
Final
-
TEXST
ARKST70
67
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON49
69
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD73
56
Final
-
YOUNG
CLEVST74
82
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB68
62
Final
-
TXARL
ARKLR89
92
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR74
62
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD72
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST93
69
Final
-
MISS
24WICHST54
74
Final
-
CINCY
TULANE71
76
Final
-
ILLST
SILL55
67
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK69
79
Final
-
ND
CUSE88
87
Final
-
ROBERT
MERMAK69
58
Final
-
ETNST
FURMAN56
65
Final
-
16WVU
3KANSAS53
60
Final
-
GASOU
APPST72
74
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH53
59
Final
-
LIB
NJTECH65
38
Final
-
ALBANY
BING74
62
Final
-
JAXST
EKY80
71
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS69
85
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA75
102
Final
-
UTEP
FAU56
59
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO62
68
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST66
64
Final
-
HOW
UMES66
78
Final
-
FAMU
NCCU45
61
Final
-
8AUBURN
MISSST80
68
Final
-
STETSON
KENSAW57
54
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
65
Final
-
SELOU
TXAMCC84
80
Final
-
CHATT
MERCER70
61
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD62
73
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH65
77
Final
-
SCST
COPPST79
75
Final
-
TNMART
PEAY63
82
Final
-
4OREG
UTAH69
64
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA63
80
Final
-
RICE
WKY61
68
Final
-
USM
LATECH50
78
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH69
71
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST56
91
Final
-
EILL
BELMONT55
87
Final
-
ARKPB
MVSU80
76
Final
-
GATECH
UNC96
83
Final
-
IOWAST
TCU79
81
Final/OT
-
STKATH
CSN75
109
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA66
83
Final
-
WEBER
NAU64
72
Final
-
BAMA
FLA98
104
Final/2OT
-
INDST
DRAKE76
80
Final
-
SIUE
TNST74
79
Final
-
ALST
JACKST67
70
Final
-
CHARSO
HAMP85
92
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM70
84
Final
-
NICHST
SAMHOU70
58
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK72
85
Final
-
ALAM
GRAM60
70
Final
-
SJST
FRESNO64
79
Final
-
SFA
NORL87
68
Final
-
NCGRN
WOFF92
98
Final/2OT
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
68
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN81
79
Final/OT
-
UCLA
WASHST71
79
Final/OT
-
SACHRT
WAGNER81
74
Final
-
TEXAM
ARK59
69
Final
-
TOWSON
NCWILM67
60
Final
-
TXSA
FIU83
90
Final/OT
-
PRINCE
PENN78
64
Final
-
UAB
ODU52
58
Final
-
CSLOSAN
LNGBCH60
76
Final
-
TROY
LALAF62
79
Final
-
ORAL
NEBOM67
74
Final
-
SDCC
UCRIV51
89
Final
-
BRAD
NIOWA64
69
Final
-
TEXAS
6BAYLOR44
59
Final
-
SEMO
MURYST59
81
Final
-
MOST
LOYCHI58
62
Final
-
2DUKE
MIAMI95
62
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC63
68
Final
-
STHRN
TEXSO68
77
Final
-
MNTNA
NCOLO66
74
Final
-
SMU
VANDY92
81
Final/OT
-
LOYMRY
BYU38
63
Final
-
ARIZST
25ARIZ47
75
Final
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST86
71
Final
-
GC
CSBAK62
69
Final
-
SANFRAN
PORT65
76
Final
-
MARYCA
UOP99
107
Final/4OT
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG70
75
Final
-
AF
UNLV59
71
Final
-
13SDGST
UTAHST77
68
Final
-
IDST
SACST49
68
Final