Reaves scores 21 to help Oklahoma top Kansas State 66-61

  • AP
  • Jan 04, 2020

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Austin Reaves scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, and Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas State 66-61 on Saturday.

Oklahoma trailed by 11 early in the second half before the comeback.

Kristian Doolittle added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Sooners (10-3, 1-0 Big 12), who won despite shooting just 37 percent overall and making just 5 of 23 3-pointers.

Xavier Sneed scored 22 points and Cartier Diarra added 10 for Kansas State (7-6, 0-1) in the conference opener for both teams.

Kansas State led 33-30 at halftime behind 7-for-16 3-point shooting. Sneed scored 10 points before the break. Doolittle scored 13 in the first half to keep the Sooners in it.

Early in the second half, Doolittle kept the ball alive between three players to claim an offensive rebound. He passed to Alondes Williams, who scored, was fouled and made the free throw to cut Kansas State's lead to 35-33.

The Wildcats bounced back with an 9-0 run, including a layup and a 3-pointer by Sneed, to push its lead to 44-33.

Oklahoma had closed to within 44-39. but Sneed hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to put the Wildcats back up by nine.

Sneed committed his fourth foul with 8:37 to go and Oklahoma rallying. With Sneed out, Reaves drained a 3-pointer to cut Kansas State's lead to 55-54. Reaves hit a 3-pointer to finally put the Sooners ahead 63-61 with 1:39 to play, and the Wildcats never scored again.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats, who had competitive losses to Mississippi State and Saint Louis in nonconference play, missed an opportunity to get a close one on the road.

Oklahoma: A home loss to a team barely over .500 could have been costly for the Sooners. Instead, their defense battled enough to give the offense time to find a rhythm.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: Hosts TCU on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: Visits Texas on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 61 66
Field Goals 22-63 (34.9%) 19-51 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 12-37 (32.4%) 5-23 (21.7%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 23-29 (79.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 42
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 26 30
Team 2 3
Assists 9 6
Steals 4 7
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 23 13
Technicals 0 0
20
X. Sneed F
22 PTS, 6 REB
12
A. Reaves G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Kansas State 7-6 332861
home team logo Oklahoma 10-3 303666
Lloyd Noble Center Norman, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Kansas State 7-6 66.8 PPG 37.2 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo Oklahoma 10-3 75.3 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
20
X. Sneed F 14.4 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.8 APG 41.3 FG%
12
A. Reaves G 16.3 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.6 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
20
X. Sneed F 22 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
12
A. Reaves G 21 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
34.9 FG% 37.3
32.4 3PT FG% 21.7
55.6 FT% 79.3
Bench
D. Gordon
A. Gordon
D. Sloan
L. Stockard III
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
S. Williams
J. Petrakis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gordon 8 3 0 3/7 1/4 1/4 2 27 0 0 1 1 2
A. Gordon 3 8 0 1/9 1/5 0/0 2 17 1 1 0 4 4
D. Sloan 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 3 1 0
L. Stockard III 0 6 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 17 1 1 2 0 6
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 35 9 22/63 12/37 5/9 23 200 4 3 11 9 26
Bench
D. Harmon
K. Kuath
J. Hill
R. Streller
A. Garang
V. Iwuakor
K. Casey
R. Issanza
B. Seacat
C. Merritt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Harmon 6 2 0 1/3 0/1 4/6 0 30 1 0 3 0 2
K. Kuath 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 13 1 2 1 0 2
J. Hill 0 2 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 2
R. Streller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Garang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Iwuakor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Issanza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Seacat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Merritt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 39 6 19/51 5/23 23/29 13 200 7 2 10 9 30
