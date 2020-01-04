Reaves scores 21 to help Oklahoma top Kansas State 66-61
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) Austin Reaves scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half, and Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas State 66-61 on Saturday.
Oklahoma trailed by 11 early in the second half before the comeback.
Kristian Doolittle added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Sooners (10-3, 1-0 Big 12), who won despite shooting just 37 percent overall and making just 5 of 23 3-pointers.
Xavier Sneed scored 22 points and Cartier Diarra added 10 for Kansas State (7-6, 0-1) in the conference opener for both teams.
Kansas State led 33-30 at halftime behind 7-for-16 3-point shooting. Sneed scored 10 points before the break. Doolittle scored 13 in the first half to keep the Sooners in it.
Early in the second half, Doolittle kept the ball alive between three players to claim an offensive rebound. He passed to Alondes Williams, who scored, was fouled and made the free throw to cut Kansas State's lead to 35-33.
The Wildcats bounced back with an 9-0 run, including a layup and a 3-pointer by Sneed, to push its lead to 44-33.
Oklahoma had closed to within 44-39. but Sneed hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw to put the Wildcats back up by nine.
Sneed committed his fourth foul with 8:37 to go and Oklahoma rallying. With Sneed out, Reaves drained a 3-pointer to cut Kansas State's lead to 55-54. Reaves hit a 3-pointer to finally put the Sooners ahead 63-61 with 1:39 to play, and the Wildcats never scored again.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State: The Wildcats, who had competitive losses to Mississippi State and Saint Louis in nonconference play, missed an opportunity to get a close one on the road.
Oklahoma: A home loss to a team barely over .500 could have been costly for the Sooners. Instead, their defense battled enough to give the offense time to find a rhythm.
UP NEXT
Kansas State: Hosts TCU on Tuesday.
Oklahoma: Visits Texas on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Brady Manek
|11.0
|Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by Montavious Murphy
|19.0
|Austin Reaves missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Cartier Diarra
|19.0
|Turnover on Levi Stockard III
|22.0
|Offensive foul on Levi Stockard III
|22.0
|Offensive rebound by Kansas State
|23.0
|Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 1
|Kristian Doolittle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|66
|Field Goals
|22-63 (34.9%)
|19-51 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|12-37 (32.4%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|23-29 (79.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|42
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|26
|30
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|9
|6
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|23
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 7-6
|66.8 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Oklahoma 10-3
|75.3 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|34.9
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|32.4
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|79.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Sneed
|22
|6
|0
|7/17
|5/13
|3/3
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C. Diarra
|10
|6
|7
|4/12
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|M. Mawien
|9
|1
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M. Murphy
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. McGuirl
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Sneed
|22
|6
|0
|7/17
|5/13
|3/3
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C. Diarra
|10
|6
|7
|4/12
|2/8
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|M. Mawien
|9
|1
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|19
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|M. Murphy
|4
|3
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|M. McGuirl
|3
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gordon
|8
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|1/4
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Gordon
|3
|8
|0
|1/9
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|17
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|D. Sloan
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|L. Stockard III
|0
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|1
|1
|2
|0
|6
|P. McAtee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Petrakis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|35
|9
|22/63
|12/37
|5/9
|23
|200
|4
|3
|11
|9
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|21
|6
|2
|6/11
|4/8
|5/6
|4
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|K. Doolittle
|19
|12
|1
|5/12
|0/3
|9/11
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|B. Manek
|9
|9
|1
|3/10
|0/4
|3/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|A. Williams
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bieniemy
|4
|6
|1
|1/6
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|32
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|21
|6
|2
|6/11
|4/8
|5/6
|4
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5
|K. Doolittle
|19
|12
|1
|5/12
|0/3
|9/11
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|B. Manek
|9
|9
|1
|3/10
|0/4
|3/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|A. Williams
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bieniemy
|4
|6
|1
|1/6
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|32
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Harmon
|6
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|4/6
|0
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Kuath
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hill
|0
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Garang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Iwuakor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Issanza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Seacat
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Merritt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|39
|6
|19/51
|5/23
|23/29
|13
|200
|7
|2
|10
|9
|30
-
MIAOH
CMICH82
93
2nd 0.0
-
NILL
BUFF69
66
2nd 2:12
-
23IOWA
21PSU72
66
2nd 7:04 BTN
-
UCONN
SFLA53
72
2nd 3:54 ESPU
-
GAST
CSTCAR58
63
2nd 2:51
-
MORGAN
DELST62
55
2nd 3:59
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL65
64
2nd 28.60 ESP+
-
MIZZOU
17UK46
61
2nd 4:41 SECN
-
UCIRV
HARV67
73
2nd 1:00
-
NH
HARTFD52
61
2nd 0.0
-
PROV
DEPAUL60
52
2nd 5:16 FS1
-
WINTHR
CAMP78
62
2nd 4:19
-
LIU
MOUNT48
52
2nd 7:35 CBSSN
-
10NOVA
MARQET48
60
2nd 4:02 FOX
-
18FSU
7LVILLE72
59
2nd 3:05 ESP2
-
TEXST
ARKST37
32
1st 1:32
-
TNTECH
MOREHD18
29
1st 5:50
-
SFTRPA
CCTST24
12
1st 11:51
-
USCUP
LONGWD42
29
1st 0.0
-
ABIL
LAMAR32
33
1st 0.0
-
YOUNG
CLEVST32
35
1st 0.0
-
TXARL
ARKLR44
46
1st 0.0
-
SALAB
LAMON24
40
1st 0.0
-
PRESBY
GWEBB27
25
1st 0.0
-
IND
15MD59
75
Final
-
OKLAST
22TXTECH50
85
Final
-
LSU
TENN78
64
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH69
45
Final
-
NCST
CLEM70
81
Final
-
CREIGH
11BUTLER57
71
Final
-
WAKE
PITT69
65
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA61
66
Final
-
WYO
COLOST61
72
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC86
73
Final/OT
-
FDU
BRYANT77
73
Final
-
UGA
9MEMP65
62
Final
-
WCAR
CIT86
82
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI78
75
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST86
54
Final
-
VATECH
19UVA39
65
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH0
0136.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
MCNSE
CARK0
0161 O/U
+1.5
4:00pm
-
MISS
24WICHST0
0139.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESPU
-
CINCY
TULANE0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
ILLST
SILL0
0128 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
ROBERT
MERMAK0
0127 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
16WVU
3KANSAS0
0141.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
FURMAN0
0139.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
ND
CUSE0
0137.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
GASOU
APPST0
0142 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
ELON
HOFSTRA0
0142.5 O/U
-13
4:00pm
-
JAXST
EKY0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm
-
SCST
COPPST0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm
-
JMAD
CHARLS0
0150 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
ALBANY
BING0
0139 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
UTEP
FAU0
0130.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH0
0137 O/U
+1
4:00pm
-
WMMARY
NEAST0
0144.5 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
LIB
NJTECH0
0125.5 O/U
+9.5
4:00pm
-
MTSU
CHARLO0
0131.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
HOW
UMES0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
4:13pm
-
FAMU
NCCU0
0131 O/U
-2.5
4:15pm
-
SELOU
TXAMCC0
0129.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm
-
UNF
NALAB0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
4:30pm
-
8AUBURN
MISSST0
0142 O/U
PK
4:30pm SECN
-
CHATT
MERCER0
0137 O/U
-2
4:30pm
-
TNMART
PEAY0
0157.5 O/U
-10
4:30pm
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD0
0134.5 O/U
-16.5
4:30pm
-
STETSON
KENSAW0
0130 O/U
+2
4:30pm
-
USD
SNCLRA0
0140.5 O/U
-6
5:00pm
-
ARKPB
MVSU0
0139 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
RICE
WKY0
0157.5 O/U
-11
5:00pm ESP3
-
4OREG
UTAH0
0144.5 O/U
+4.5
5:00pm PACN
-
USM
LATECH0
0136 O/U
-15
5:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
TNST0
0146.5 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm
-
EILL
BELMONT0
0149 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0163.5 O/U
-6.5
5:05pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0155.5 O/U
-12.5
5:15pm
-
CHARSO
HAMP0
0141 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
STKATH
CSN0
0
6:00pm
-
ALST
JACKST0
0137.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
IOWAST
TCU0
0144 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
NEVADA0
0152 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
INDST
DRAKE0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
GATECH
UNC0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
WEBER
NAU0
0139 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
BAMA
FLA0
0150 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
ALCORN
PVAM0
0139 O/U
-11
6:30pm
-
NICHST
SAMHOU0
0148 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
ALAM
GRAM0
0148 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm
-
BCU
NORFLK0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
VALPO
EVAN0
0146.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
SFA
NORL0
0150.5 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm
-
SJST
FRESNO0
0138 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
WOFF0
0128.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
LPSCMB
FGC0
0133.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
UCLA
WASHST0
0137.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm PACN
-
SACHRT
WAGNER0
0150 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
TEXAM
ARK0
0128.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
TOWSON
NCWILM0
0131.5 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
TXSA
FIU0
0159.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRINCE
PENN0
0146 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
UAB
ODU0
0116.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CSLOSAN
LNGBCH0
0
7:30pm
-
TROY
LALAF0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORAL
NEBOM0
0157.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
SDCC
UCRIV0
0
8:00pm
-
BRAD
NIOWA0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TEXAS
6BAYLOR0
0129.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
SEMO
MURYST0
0136 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
MOST
LOYCHI0
0124 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
2DUKE
MIAMI0
0149 O/U
+10
8:00pm ESPN
-
UTVALL
UMKC0
0140.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0148.5 O/U
-9
8:30pm
-
MNTNA
NCOLO0
0132 O/U
-6.5
9:00pm
-
SMU
VANDY0
0145.5 O/U
+1
9:00pm SECN
-
LOYMRY
BYU0
0135.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
ARIZST
25ARIZ0
0146.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm PACN
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST0
0137 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0136.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0144.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm
-
MARYCA
UOP0
0126 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-21
10:00pm ESP2
-
AF
UNLV0
0141 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
13SDGST
UTAHST0
0129.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
IDST
SACST0
0121 O/U
-8
10:05pm