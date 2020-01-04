Mooney gets another double-double, Notre Dame beats Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) John Mooney had his typical game for Notre Dame, and it was just enough for the Irish to hold off Syracuse.
Mooney matched his career high with 28 points and pulled down 14 rebounds and the Irish hit 15 3-pointers in an 88-87 victory Saturday over the Orange.
Held to nine points and just four rebounds in the first half, Mooney responded in a big way in the second, his sixth and final offensive rebound of the game leading to a tough putback that broke a tie with 40 seconds left and gave Notre Dame the lead for good.
''I just crashed the glass. It kind of came right to me,'' said the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Mooney. ''I got blocked on the first attempt and I just put it back up. It was a big play, I guess. I kind of have the mentality that every shot is going to be a miss.
'''I'm not the most athletic guy in the world, so I kind of got to use my body, use positioning to get in between guys and I just have a knack for the ball I guess.''
Prentiss Hubb had 22 points and T.J. Gibbs, who matched Hubb with six 3-pointers, finished with 21 points.
Notre Dame (10-4, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its second straight in the Carrier Dome for the first time since the Irish won on their first three visits - in 1986, 1990 and 1992.
''He (Mooney) has been doing that all year. He's the best rebounder in the country,'' Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. We did a good job of getting the ball to him from the foul line down to the baseline, but we're the best passing team in the country. We had 26 assists. That's the way the game should be played. That's a beautiful game.''
Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse with 23 points, Joe Girard III had 20 and Elijah Hughes 19. Marek Dolezaj had 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Orange (8-6, 1-2) saw their three-game winning streak end.
After Mooney's lay-in gave Notre Dame a 70-69 lead with 5:31 left, Hubb was assessed a technical foul after a bump with Girard, who sank both free throws to start a personal 10-point run that put the Orange up 79-75 with 3:37 left and had the Carrier Dome rocking.
''It was just being competitive,'' Girard said. ''If somebody challenges me or any competitor, usually you're going to step your game up a little bit. I think I was a little bit surprised. He was just competing. The refs saw it. He got over it. I got over it.''
A jumper from the wing by Boeheim gave the Orange a four-point lead, but a tip-in by Juwan Durham and two free throws by Gibbs moved the Irish within 82-81 with 1:51 left.
Hubb's 3 tied it at 84 and he hit two free throws with 18.1 seconds left to provide the eventual margin of victory. Girard hit a 3 at the buzzer and appeared to be fouled on the play but none was called.
''They didn't call it. That's fine,'' Buddy Boeheim said. ''That's a tough call to make at the end of the game, but you can't look at that play to decide the game. There's a lot more before that that happened to decide the game.''
Both teams entered the game averaging over nine made 3-pointers per game, ranking second and third in the conference behind Virginia Tech. Syracuse also finished 15 of 31 to tie the school record for 3s in a game.
Dolezaj's foul line jumper tied the game at 48 early in the second before Notre Dame fashioned an 11-0 run with the long ball, three from Hubb and another from Gibbs to gain a 64-56 lead.
Two free throws by Hughes and 3-pointers by Boeheim and Hughes knotted the score again at 64 with 8:38 left.
Gibbs went on a personal spurt early, hitting three straight 3s and scoring 10 of the Irish's first 12 points of the game, including a four-point play.
Syracuse rallied behind Hughes, who hit a pair of 3s and a jumper in succession as the Orange made eight straight shots to tie the game at 28 with 7:13 left in the first half. A shot off the glass by Hughes on a drive through the middle gave the Orange the lead and Quincy Guerrier banked in a 3 in the final minute to give Syracuse a 40-37 lead at the break.
MR. DOUBLE-DOUBLE
Mooney was tied for first in the nation in rebounds-per-game (13.5) and now has recorded 11 double-doubles - eight in a row. He's the only player in Division I averaging over 14 points and 13 rebounds and reached 700 rebounds for his career early in the second half. He's the only player in the ACC averaging a double-double.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish entered the game leading the country in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.90 - 237 assists with 125 turnovers. The NCAA record for assist-to-turnover ratio in a season is 2.01 by West Virginia in 2006. Notre Dame had nine turnovers in the game to 11 for the Orange.
''Because of what we can do offensively and that potential, you can get on a run in this league because you can score the ball like that,'' Brey said. ''So hopefully we can take this with us.''
Syracuse: The Orange entered the game lacking a presence around the basket with a minus-1 rebounding margin and had been outrebounded in six of the previous eight games. Bourama Sidibe had five offensive rebounds in the first five minutes to tie his career high and Syracuse finished with a 21-13 edge on the boards, 7-1 on the offensive glass, in the first half. The second half was a different story as the Irish outrebounded Syracuse 26-15 and notched 24 second-chance points in the game to 14 for Syracuse as Sidibe disappeared, snaring just one more board.
''That was the game,'' Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. ''We just couldn't get anything in the second half (rebounding). The first half we were OK on the boards. In the second half we did nothing.''
UP NEXT
Notre Dame plays at North Carolina State on Wednesday night.
Syracuse hosts Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|37.3
|Min. Per Game
|37.3
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|45.6
|34.9
|Three Point %
|40.9
|55.2
|Free Throw %
|77.9
|+ 3
|Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj
|6.0
|Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Nate Laszewski
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Elijah Hughes
|10.0
|Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski
|20.0
|Elijah Hughes missed layup
|22.0
|+ 2
|John Mooney made layup
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|87
|Field Goals
|31-69 (44.9%)
|31-64 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|15-31 (48.4%)
|15-31 (48.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|36
|Offensive
|14
|11
|Defensive
|21
|22
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|26
|18
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|4
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|11
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 10-4
|75.2 PPG
|43.2 RPG
|18.2 APG
|Syracuse 8-6
|73.5 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|J. Mooney F
|14.9 PPG
|13.5 RPG
|2.0 APG
|45.4 FG%
|
35
|B. Boeheim G
|15.2 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.8 APG
|39.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Mooney F
|28 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|B. Boeheim G
|23 PTS
|2 REB
|4 AST
|
|44.9
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|48.4
|3PT FG%
|48.4
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|28
|14
|2
|11/21
|1/2
|5/9
|2
|32
|1
|1
|1
|6
|8
|P. Hubb
|22
|2
|9
|7/16
|6/12
|2/2
|2
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|T. Gibbs
|21
|1
|3
|6/10
|6/8
|3/3
|2
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Durham
|6
|10
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|21
|0
|3
|0
|4
|6
|R. Pflueger
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|28
|14
|2
|11/21
|1/2
|5/9
|2
|32
|1
|1
|1
|6
|8
|P. Hubb
|22
|2
|9
|7/16
|6/12
|2/2
|2
|39
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|T. Gibbs
|21
|1
|3
|6/10
|6/8
|3/3
|2
|38
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Durham
|6
|10
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|21
|0
|3
|0
|4
|6
|R. Pflueger
|0
|2
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Laszewski
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Goodwin
|5
|4
|5
|2/9
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|N. Djogo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|35
|26
|31/69
|15/31
|11/15
|11
|200
|4
|4
|8
|14
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boeheim
|23
|2
|4
|8/16
|7/12
|0/0
|1
|40
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Girard III
|20
|4
|0
|6/12
|4/9
|4/4
|2
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|E. Hughes
|19
|5
|5
|7/17
|3/9
|2/2
|2
|40
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Dolezaj
|13
|10
|7
|6/13
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|40
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|B. Sidibe
|2
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|23
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boeheim
|23
|2
|4
|8/16
|7/12
|0/0
|1
|40
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Girard III
|20
|4
|0
|6/12
|4/9
|4/4
|2
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|E. Hughes
|19
|5
|5
|7/17
|3/9
|2/2
|2
|40
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|M. Dolezaj
|13
|10
|7
|6/13
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|40
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8
|B. Sidibe
|2
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|23
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Guerrier
|10
|5
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|3/4
|4
|17
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|H. Washington
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ajak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Goodine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. LaValle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Giancola
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|33
|18
|31/64
|15/31
|10/13
|13
|200
|4
|6
|11
|11
|22
-
NCGRN
WOFF86
86
OT 0.0
-
LPSCMB
FGC61
68
2nd 0.0
-
UCLA
WASHST66
73
OT 2:58 PACN
-
SFA
NORL57
40
2nd 9:52
-
VALPO
EVAN81
79
OT 0.0
-
TXSA
FIU83
90
OT 0.0 ESP+
-
CSLOSAN
LNGBCH52
66
2nd 6:03
-
ORAL
NEBOM44
37
2nd 17:26
-
TEXAS
6BAYLOR26
38
2nd 17:58 ESP2
-
TROY
LALAF42
37
2nd 19:28 ESP+
-
BRAD
NIOWA35
36
2nd 19:13 ESPU
-
UTVALL
UMKC21
30
2nd 19:51
-
SEMO
MURYST27
36
1st 2:40
-
MOST
LOYCHI33
31
2nd 16:46
-
SDCC
UCRIV31
39
2nd 19:58
-
STHRN
TEXSO0
0
1st 19:50
-
SMU
VANDY12
5
1st 15:56 SECN
-
LOYMRY
BYU5
1
1st 16:10
-
MNTNA
NCOLO0
0
1st 19:58
-
2DUKE
MIAMI50
36
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
IND
15MD59
75
Final
-
CREIGH
11BUTLER57
71
Final
-
LSU
TENN78
64
Final
-
NCST
CLEM70
81
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH69
45
Final
-
OKLAST
22TXTECH50
85
Final
-
WAKE
PITT69
65
Final
-
WCAR
CIT86
82
Final
-
KSTATE
OKLA61
66
Final
-
WYO
COLOST61
72
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC86
73
Final/OT
-
UGA
9MEMP65
62
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT77
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI78
75
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST86
54
Final
-
10NOVA
MARQET60
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
17UK59
71
Final
-
NTEXAS
MRSHL67
64
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT73
82
Final/2OT
-
23IOWA
21PSU86
89
Final
-
UCIRV
HARV73
77
Final
-
NH
HARTFD52
61
Final
-
NILL
BUFF73
72
Final
-
MIAOH
CMICH82
93
Final
-
GAST
CSTCAR72
74
Final
-
MORGAN
DELST81
68
Final
-
UCONN
SFLA60
75
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL66
65
Final
-
VATECH
19UVA39
65
Final
-
18FSU
7LVILLE78
65
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP87
72
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON49
69
Final
-
USCUP
LONGWD73
56
Final
-
ABIL
LAMAR74
62
Final
-
PRESBY
GWEBB68
62
Final
-
YOUNG
CLEVST74
82
Final
-
TEXST
ARKST70
67
Final
-
TXARL
ARKLR89
92
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD72
83
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST93
69
Final
-
WMMARY
NEAST66
64
Final
-
LIB
NJTECH65
38
Final
-
ALBANY
BING74
62
Final
-
MTSU
CHARLO62
68
Final
-
ELON
HOFSTRA75
102
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLS69
85
Final
-
JAXST
EKY80
71
Final
-
UTEP
FAU56
59
Final
-
16WVU
3KANSAS53
60
Final
-
ILLST
SILL55
67
Final
-
GASOU
APPST72
74
Final
-
ND
CUSE88
87
Final
-
ETNST
FURMAN56
65
Final
-
ROBERT
MERMAK69
58
Final
-
MONST
SUTAH53
59
Final
-
CINCY
TULANE71
76
Final
-
MISS
24WICHST54
74
Final
-
MCNSE
CARK69
79
Final
-
HOW
UMES66
78
Final
-
FAMU
NCCU45
61
Final
-
CHATT
MERCER70
61
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
65
Final
-
8AUBURN
MISSST80
68
Final
-
STETSON
KENSAW57
54
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD62
73
Final
-
SELOU
TXAMCC84
80
Final
-
OHIO
WMICH65
77
Final
-
SCST
COPPST79
75
Final
-
TNMART
PEAY63
82
Final
-
RICE
WKY61
68
Final
-
USM
LATECH50
78
Final
-
4OREG
UTAH69
64
Final
-
USD
SNCLRA63
80
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH69
71
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST56
91
Final
-
EILL
BELMONT55
87
Final
-
ARKPB
MVSU80
76
Final
-
BOISE
NEVADA66
83
Final
-
WEBER
NAU64
72
Final
-
IOWAST
TCU79
81
Final/OT
-
GATECH
UNC96
83
Final
-
INDST
DRAKE76
80
Final
-
BAMA
FLA98
104
Final/2OT
-
STKATH
CSN75
109
Final
-
SIUE
TNST74
79
Final
-
CHARSO
HAMP85
92
Final
-
ALST
JACKST67
70
Final
-
ALAM
GRAM60
70
Final
-
BCU
NORFLK72
85
Final
-
NICHST
SAMHOU70
58
Final
-
ALCORN
PVAM70
84
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER81
74
Final
-
PRINCE
PENN78
64
Final
-
TEXAM
ARK59
69
Final
-
SJST
FRESNO64
79
Final
-
TOWSON
NCWILM67
60
Final
-
UAB
ODU52
58
Final
-
ARIZST
25ARIZ0
0146.5 O/U
-11
9:30pm PACN
-
NMEXST
CALBPTST0
0137 O/U
+5
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0136.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
PORT0
0144.5 O/U
+10
10:00pm
-
MARYCA
UOP0
0126 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
1GONZAG0
0161.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
AF
UNLV0
0140.5 O/U
-6
10:00pm ESPU
-
13SDGST
UTAHST0
0129.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm CBSSN
-
IDST
SACST0
0121 O/U
-7.5
10:05pm