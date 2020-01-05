DAVID
DUQ

No Text

Duquesne beats Davidson for first time, 71-64

  • AP
  • Jan 05, 2020

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) Michael Hughes tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Duquesne to a 71-64 win over Davidson on Sunday, the Dukes' seventh consecutive “home” victory in a season in which their own fieldhouse is undergoing renovation.

The Dukes (12-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10) played the game at Robert Morris University. The Dukes have played their home schedule at three different sites.

Sincere Carry had 16 points for Duquesne (12-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Maceo Austin added 14 points. Marcus Weathers had 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Dukes are 2-0 in the A-10 for just the eighth time in 43 seasons and beat Davidson for the first time, the win coming in their eighth meeting. Their 21-2 start is the best since 1971-72 (15-2).

Davidson put up 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Carter Collins scored a career-high 22 points for the Wildcats (6-7, 0-1). Kellan Grady added 19 points. Luka Brajkovic had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jon Axel Gudmundsson, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup ranked second on the Wildcats, scored four points (2 of 14).

Duquesne plays Saint Joseph's on the road on Wednesday. Davidson matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
S. Carry
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
11.6 Pts. Per Game 11.6
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
41.3 Field Goal % 47.3
34.8 Three Point % 40.0
66.7 Free Throw % 85.7
+ 3 Kellan Grady made 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Kellan Grady 7.0
  Carter Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Bates Jones 12.0
  Mike Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Davidson 14.0
  Kellan Grady missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes 16.0
+ 1 Sincere Carry made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Sincere Carry made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Malcolm Wynter 22.0
+ 1 Kellan Grady made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
Team Stats
Points 64 71
Field Goals 24-62 (38.7%) 26-53 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 19 26
Team 2 3
Assists 13 18
Steals 7 6
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 14 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
C. Collins G
22 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
10
S. Carry G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Davidson 6-7 214364
home team logo Duquesne 12-2 304171
UPMC Events Center Moon Township, PA
UPMC Events Center Moon Township, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 6-7 70.3 PPG 32 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Duquesne 12-2 73.2 PPG 37.9 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
24
C. Collins G 10.7 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.7 APG 41.2 FG%
10
S. Carry G 11.5 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.6 APG 43.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
C. Collins G 22 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
10
S. Carry G 16 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
38.7 FG% 49.1
34.5 3PT FG% 30.0
85.7 FT% 76.5
Davidson
Starters
C. Collins
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
M. Jones
J. Gudmundsson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 22 4 0 7/10 4/6 4/5 4 34 0 0 0 0 4
K. Grady 19 3 1 7/12 3/5 2/2 0 40 1 0 2 1 2
L. Brajkovic 10 10 2 5/13 0/0 0/0 4 30 0 3 3 3 7
M. Jones 6 2 2 2/7 2/7 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 2 0
J. Gudmundsson 4 7 7 2/14 0/7 0/0 1 40 1 0 2 2 5
Starters
C. Collins
K. Grady
L. Brajkovic
M. Jones
J. Gudmundsson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 22 4 0 7/10 4/6 4/5 4 34 0 0 0 0 4
K. Grady 19 3 1 7/12 3/5 2/2 0 40 1 0 2 1 2
L. Brajkovic 10 10 2 5/13 0/0 0/0 4 30 0 3 3 3 7
M. Jones 6 2 2 2/7 2/7 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 2 0
J. Gudmundsson 4 7 7 2/14 0/7 0/0 1 40 1 0 2 2 5
Bench
B. Jones
M. Wynter
N. Boachie-Yiadom
K. Pritchett
C. Freundlich
L. Frampton
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
D. Dibble
D. Kristensen
H. Lee
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Jones 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 17 2 0 1 2 1
M. Wynter 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 6 1 0 1 0 0
N. Boachie-Yiadom 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 12 2 1 0 0 0
K. Pritchett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Frampton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dibble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kristensen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 29 13 24/62 10/29 6/7 14 200 7 4 9 10 19
Duquesne
Starters
S. Carry
M. Hughes
M. Austin
M. Weathers
L. Norman Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Carry 16 2 5 4/6 1/2 7/8 2 38 0 0 2 0 2
M. Hughes 14 13 4 6/12 0/0 2/4 3 26 2 2 2 5 8
M. Austin 14 0 3 5/11 3/9 1/2 2 33 2 0 0 0 0
M. Weathers 13 9 2 5/8 0/0 3/3 0 30 0 2 2 1 8
L. Norman Jr. 3 3 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 1 2
Starters
S. Carry
M. Hughes
M. Austin
M. Weathers
L. Norman Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Carry 16 2 5 4/6 1/2 7/8 2 38 0 0 2 0 2
M. Hughes 14 13 4 6/12 0/0 2/4 3 26 2 2 2 5 8
M. Austin 14 0 3 5/11 3/9 1/2 2 33 2 0 0 0 0
M. Weathers 13 9 2 5/8 0/0 3/3 0 30 0 2 2 1 8
L. Norman Jr. 3 3 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 16 0 0 2 1 2
Bench
B. Steele
T. Dunn-Martin
A. Miller
C. Davis
F. Hughes
J. Ellis
A. Rotroff
A. Kelly
J. Harper
E. Buckley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Steele 6 3 1 3/7 0/3 0/0 2 25 0 1 1 0 3
T. Dunn-Martin 5 2 2 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 26 2 0 1 0 2
A. Miller 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rotroff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Buckley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 33 18 26/53 6/20 13/17 11 200 6 5 10 7 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores