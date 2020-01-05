RICH
Cayo's first double-double spurs Richmond to 69-61 win

  • AP
  • Jan 05, 2020

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Nathan Cayo had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the junior's first double-double and Richmond beat Rhode Island 69-61 on Sunday.

Blake Francis had 13 points for Richmond (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference) as did Nick Sherod, who added five assists. Grant Golden scored 10 points with nine rebounds. Jacob Gilyard made two steals, tying him with Greg Beckwith at 227 for the most in Spiders history.

Rhode Island scored just 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team, and trailed by 11 at the break.

Tyrese Martin had 17 points for the Rams (8-5, 0-1). Jeff Dowtin added 13 points and Jacob Toppin 12. Fatts Russell, who came in as the A-10 leader at 20.3 points per game, made just 1 of 12 shots for three points.

Richmond has its best record through 15 games since 1987-88 (also 12-3) and beat Rhode Island on the road for the first time since 2012.

Richmond matches up against Saint Louis at home on Saturday. Rhode Island plays Davidson at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
F. Russell
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
21.4 Pts. Per Game 21.4
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
51.4 Field Goal % 43.7
41.3 Three Point % 38.8
85.4 Free Throw % 84.9
  Offensive rebound by Rhode Island 1.0
  Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Blake Francis, stolen by Fatts Russell 3.0
+ 3 Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Toppin 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin 14.0
  Grant Golden missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 2 Tyrese Martin made dunk, assist by Fatts Russell 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine 51.0
  Jacob Gilyard missed jump shot 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Grant Golden 1:16
  Tyrese Martin missed layup 1:18
Team Stats
Points 69 61
Field Goals 28-66 (42.4%) 23-67 (34.3%)
3-Pointers 8-19 (42.1%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 41 47
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 33 33
Team 0 1
Assists 13 9
Steals 7 4
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 8 9
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
N. Cayo F
19 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
T. Martin G
17 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 12-3 303969
home team logo Rhode Island 8-5 194261
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 12-3 76.9 PPG 35.2 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 8-5 76.3 PPG 41.8 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
4
N. Cayo F 7.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 0.8 APG 54.9 FG%
4
T. Martin G 11.9 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.2 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Cayo F 19 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
4
T. Martin G 17 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
42.4 FG% 34.3
42.1 3PT FG% 22.2
62.5 FT% 64.7
Richmond
Starters
N. Cayo
N. Sherod
B. Francis
G. Golden
J. Gilyard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Cayo 19 11 1 7/14 0/0 5/7 1 29 0 1 1 3 8
N. Sherod 13 8 2 5/10 3/4 0/0 3 29 1 0 0 2 6
B. Francis 13 3 0 5/12 3/7 0/0 1 37 1 0 4 0 3
G. Golden 10 9 5 5/16 0/1 0/1 1 27 0 1 2 2 7
J. Gilyard 6 5 4 3/9 0/3 0/0 2 30 2 0 0 1 4
Bench
T. Burton
J. Wojcik
M. Grace
S. Koureissi
A. Gustavson
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
C. Crabtree
G. Arizin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Burton 6 2 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 2
J. Wojcik 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 0
M. Grace 0 3 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 3
S. Koureissi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gustavson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 12 3 0 0 0 0
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 41 13 28/66 8/19 5/8 14 201 7 2 8 8 33
Rhode Island
Starters
T. Martin
J. Dowtin
J. Harris
C. Langevine
F. Russell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Martin 17 12 1 7/15 1/3 2/2 1 37 0 0 4 6 6
J. Dowtin 13 4 2 5/14 2/5 1/2 0 33 0 1 0 0 4
J. Harris 9 4 0 2/8 1/4 4/7 2 20 0 0 0 1 3
C. Langevine 7 11 1 3/8 0/0 1/2 1 35 1 3 2 3 8
F. Russell 3 3 4 1/13 0/3 1/2 4 30 2 1 2 0 3
Bench
J. Toppin
A. Walker
M. Long
J. Sheppard
E. Dadika
D. Tate
J. Green
D. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toppin 12 8 1 5/7 0/2 2/2 1 23 0 1 0 3 5
A. Walker 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 0 1 0 4
M. Long 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 6 1 0 0 0 0
J. Sheppard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Tate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 46 9 23/67 4/18 11/17 12 200 4 6 9 13 33
