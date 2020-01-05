St. Bonnaventure takes out George Washington 71-66
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Osun Osunniyi made all eight of his shots from field and had a career-high 20 points as Saint Bonaventure beat George Washington 71-66 in their Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Sunday.
Bobby Planutis' jump shot with 11:10 remaining broke a tie score at 43 and the Bonnies never trailed again. George Washington never got closer than within 53-52 when Amir Harris' made a basket with 6:39 left.
Kyle Lofton had 17 points and eight assists for Saint Bonaventure (9-5). Planutis scored 13 and Matt Johnson 12.
Jamison Battle scored a season-high 20 points for the Colonials (6-8). Maceo Jack and Harris each scored 11 points. Harris also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots.
Saint Bonaventure takes on George Mason on the road on Wednesday. George Washington takes on Saint Louis on the road on Wednesday.
---
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|66
|Field Goals
|26-50 (52.0%)
|23-55 (41.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|27
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|27
|20
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|12
|15
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|8
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|8
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Osunniyi
|20
|9
|0
|8/8
|0/0
|4/7
|3
|36
|1
|5
|2
|1
|8
|K. Lofton
|17
|5
|8
|5/11
|1/3
|6/9
|0
|40
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|J. Winston
|7
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|4/4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Vasquez
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Welch
|0
|6
|3
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|40
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Planutis
|13
|4
|0
|6/8
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|M. Johnson
|12
|2
|1
|5/8
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|29
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|A. Ikpeze
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Adaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Okoli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carpenter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. English
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lacewell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|31
|12
|26/50
|5/16
|14/20
|15
|200
|6
|8
|7
|4
|27
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Potter
|11
|0
|8
|3/8
|1/2
|4/5
|2
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Toro
|6
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|26
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|A. Mitola
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langarica
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Stallings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Offurum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Seymour
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Walker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|23
|15
|23/55
|9/27
|11/14
|14
|200
|5
|4
|8
|3
|20
