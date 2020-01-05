STBON
St. Bonnaventure takes out George Washington 71-66

  • AP
  • Jan 05, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Osun Osunniyi made all eight of his shots from field and had a career-high 20 points as Saint Bonaventure beat George Washington 71-66 in their Atlantic 10 Conference opener on Sunday.

Bobby Planutis' jump shot with 11:10 remaining broke a tie score at 43 and the Bonnies never trailed again. George Washington never got closer than within 53-52 when Amir Harris' made a basket with 6:39 left.

Kyle Lofton had 17 points and eight assists for Saint Bonaventure (9-5). Planutis scored 13 and Matt Johnson 12.

Jamison Battle scored a season-high 20 points for the Colonials (6-8). Maceo Jack and Harris each scored 11 points. Harris also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots.

Saint Bonaventure takes on George Mason on the road on Wednesday. George Washington takes on Saint Louis on the road on Wednesday.

---

---

Key Players
K. Lofton
A. Potter
2 G
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
38.2 Field Goal % 44.1
24.4 Three Point % 23.8
84.6 Free Throw % 82.0
  Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis 5.0
  Adam Mitola missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Amir Harris 17.0
  Kyle Lofton missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Maceo Jack 17.0
+ 3 Adam Mitola made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 26.0
  Offensive rebound by George Washington 34.0
  Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Osun Osunniyi 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle 45.0
  Kyle Lofton missed 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
Team Stats
Points 71 66
Field Goals 26-50 (52.0%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 27
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 27 20
Team 2 4
Assists 12 15
Steals 6 5
Blocks 8 4
Turnovers 7 8
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
O. Osunniyi F
20 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
10
J. Battle F
20 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo St. Bona. 9-5 284371
home team logo George Wash. 6-8 303666
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bona. 9-5 68.5 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo George Wash. 6-8 67.2 PPG 37.3 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
21
O. Osunniyi F 9.9 PPG 8.6 RPG 1.0 APG 56.7 FG%
10
J. Battle F 10.9 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.7 APG 40.5 FG%
Top Scorers
21
O. Osunniyi F 20 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
10
J. Battle F 20 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
52.0 FG% 41.8
31.3 3PT FG% 33.3
70.0 FT% 78.6
St. Bona.
Starters
O. Osunniyi
K. Lofton
J. Winston
A. Vasquez
D. Welch
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Osunniyi 20 9 0 8/8 0/0 4/7 3 36 1 5 2 1 8
K. Lofton 17 5 8 5/11 1/3 6/9 0 40 1 0 2 0 5
J. Winston 7 1 0 1/4 1/3 4/4 0 13 0 0 0 0 1
A. Vasquez 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 11 1 0 2 0 3
D. Welch 0 6 3 0/7 0/2 0/0 1 40 2 0 0 1 5
Bench
B. Planutis
M. Johnson
A. Ikpeze
J. Adaway
A. Okoli
R. Carpenter
J. English
M. Lacewell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Planutis 13 4 0 6/8 1/2 0/0 4 27 0 1 0 2 2
M. Johnson 12 2 1 5/8 2/5 0/0 4 29 1 2 1 0 2
A. Ikpeze 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Adaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okoli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Carpenter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. English - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lacewell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 31 12 26/50 5/16 14/20 15 200 6 8 7 4 27
George Wash.
Starters
J. Battle
M. Jack
A. Harris
C. Paar
J. Nelson Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Battle 20 6 0 6/16 3/12 5/6 2 37 2 0 0 0 6
M. Jack 11 0 3 4/14 3/10 0/0 3 40 1 0 1 0 0
A. Harris 11 7 3 5/6 1/1 0/0 3 36 0 3 3 0 7
C. Paar 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 1 2
J. Nelson Jr. 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
A. Potter
A. Toro
A. Mitola
L. Sasser
J. Williams
J. Langarica
A. Stallings
M. Offurum
S. Seymour
S. Walker Jr.
M. Gally
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Potter 11 0 8 3/8 1/2 4/5 2 35 1 0 2 0 0
A. Toro 6 6 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 3 26 0 1 0 2 4
A. Mitola 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langarica - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stallings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Offurum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Seymour - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gally - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 23 15 23/55 9/27 11/14 14 200 5 4 8 3 20
