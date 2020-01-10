BYU
Ford scores 24, Saint Mary's tops BYU 87-84 in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 10, 2020

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford had 24 points and Saint Mary's made 6 of 8 free throws in the last 65 seconds to hold off BYU 87-84 in overtime on Thursday night.

TJ Haws' 3-point attempt from the right corner spun out and the Cougars got the rebound but could not get off a final shot.

Haws drove down the lane for a big dunk with 6.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 77. The Gaels had two shots to win but Dalton Nixon blocked the first one and Tanner Krebs' shot went off the front of the rim as time expired.

Malik Fitts had 17 points for Saint Mary's (15-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference), which lost in four overtimes at Pacific last Saturday. Dan Fotu added 16 points. T

Haws scored a season-high 29 points for the Cougars (12-5, 1-1), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jake Toolson added 24 points.

BYU played without leading scorer and rebounder Yoeli Childs, who broke the index finger on his right hand in practice on Tuesday. Of the Cougars' five losses, two have been to top 10 teams, three were on the road in overtime and four were without Childs, who also missed the first nine games of the season.

Saint Mary's plays Santa Clara at home on Saturday. Brigham Young faces Portland at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon 1.0
  TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Tanner Krebs made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Tanner Krebs made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Dalton Nixon 9.0
+ 3 TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on Zac Seljaas 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts 22.0
  Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot 24.0
Team Stats
Points 84 87
Field Goals 32-67 (47.8%) 29-62 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 14-17 (82.4%) 20-24 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 38
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 21 25
Team 4 3
Assists 7 14
Steals 6 8
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
T. Haws G
29 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
J. Ford G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Brigham Young 12-5 3443784
home team logo Saint Mary's 15-3 37401087
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 12-5 77.4 PPG 36.7 RPG 16.7 APG
home team logo Saint Mary's 15-3 78.5 PPG 36.6 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
30
T. Haws G 13.2 PPG 2.4 RPG 4.7 APG 43.8 FG%
3
J. Ford G 21.7 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.9 APG 49.8 FG%
Top Scorers
30
T. Haws G 29 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
3
J. Ford G 24 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
47.8 FG% 46.8
33.3 3PT FG% 32.1
82.4 FT% 83.3
Brigham Young
Starters
T. Haws
J. Toolson
K. Lee
D. Nixon
A. Barcello
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haws 29 2 2 11/24 1/6 6/7 1 40 2 0 5 0 2
J. Toolson 24 4 2 9/19 1/3 5/6 3 41 0 0 1 0 4
K. Lee 9 6 0 4/4 1/1 0/1 4 21 0 0 1 2 4
D. Nixon 8 6 1 3/8 1/2 1/1 2 34 1 1 0 3 3
A. Barcello 7 3 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 4 38 2 0 1 0 3
Bench
Z. Seljaas
C. Harding
T. Knell
Y. Childs
E. Troy
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
B. Nield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Seljaas 7 5 0 2/5 1/2 2/2 3 35 0 0 2 1 4
C. Harding 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 1 1
T. Knell 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Childs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 28 7 32/67 6/18 14/17 18 225 6 1 10 7 21
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
M. Fitts
D. Fotu
T. Krebs
T. Kuhse
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ford 24 4 2 8/16 4/8 4/5 2 43 1 0 2 1 3
M. Fitts 17 9 3 6/14 1/5 4/5 2 38 2 0 2 1 8
D. Fotu 16 3 0 6/8 0/0 4/6 4 32 2 1 3 2 1
T. Krebs 10 8 2 2/8 2/7 4/4 4 38 1 0 4 2 6
T. Kuhse 8 1 6 2/9 2/6 2/2 4 34 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
J. Perry
A. Menzies
A. Ducas
L. Johnson
K. Bowen
D. Sheets
E. Thomas
K. Zoriks
Q. Clinton
M. Tass
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perry 8 5 0 3/3 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 1 2 3
A. Menzies 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ducas 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 20 0 0 0 2 2
L. Johnson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 2 0 1 0 0
K. Bowen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tass - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 35 14 29/62 9/28 20/24 19 225 8 1 16 10 25
