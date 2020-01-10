Ford scores 24, Saint Mary's tops BYU 87-84 in OT
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) Jordan Ford had 24 points and Saint Mary's made 6 of 8 free throws in the last 65 seconds to hold off BYU 87-84 in overtime on Thursday night.
TJ Haws' 3-point attempt from the right corner spun out and the Cougars got the rebound but could not get off a final shot.
Haws drove down the lane for a big dunk with 6.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 77. The Gaels had two shots to win but Dalton Nixon blocked the first one and Tanner Krebs' shot went off the front of the rim as time expired.
Malik Fitts had 17 points for Saint Mary's (15-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference), which lost in four overtimes at Pacific last Saturday. Dan Fotu added 16 points. T
Haws scored a season-high 29 points for the Cougars (12-5, 1-1), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jake Toolson added 24 points.
BYU played without leading scorer and rebounder Yoeli Childs, who broke the index finger on his right hand in practice on Tuesday. Of the Cougars' five losses, two have been to top 10 teams, three were on the road in overtime and four were without Childs, who also missed the first nine games of the season.
Saint Mary's plays Santa Clara at home on Saturday. Brigham Young faces Portland at home on Saturday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Dalton Nixon
|1.0
|TJ Haws missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Tanner Krebs made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Tanner Krebs made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Dalton Nixon
|9.0
|+ 3
|TJ Haws made 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Malik Fitts made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Malik Fitts made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Zac Seljaas
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts
|22.0
|Alex Barcello missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|84
|87
|Field Goals
|32-67 (47.8%)
|29-62 (46.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|9-28 (32.1%)
|Free Throws
|14-17 (82.4%)
|20-24 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|38
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|21
|25
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|7
|14
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|16
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brigham Young 12-5
|77.4 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Saint Mary's 15-3
|78.5 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|47.8
|FG%
|46.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|32.1
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|29
|2
|2
|11/24
|1/6
|6/7
|1
|40
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2
|J. Toolson
|24
|4
|2
|9/19
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|41
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Lee
|9
|6
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|0/1
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|D. Nixon
|8
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|34
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|A. Barcello
|7
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Haws
|29
|2
|2
|11/24
|1/6
|6/7
|1
|40
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2
|J. Toolson
|24
|4
|2
|9/19
|1/3
|5/6
|3
|41
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|K. Lee
|9
|6
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|0/1
|4
|21
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|D. Nixon
|8
|6
|1
|3/8
|1/2
|1/1
|2
|34
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|A. Barcello
|7
|3
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Seljaas
|7
|5
|0
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|C. Harding
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Knell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y. Childs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Troy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Harward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Pearson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|84
|28
|7
|32/67
|6/18
|14/17
|18
|225
|6
|1
|10
|7
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perry
|8
|5
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Menzies
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ducas
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|L. Johnson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Bowen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|35
|14
|29/62
|9/28
|20/24
|19
|225
|8
|1
|16
|10
|25
