BAMA
UK

No Text

No. 14 Kentucky tops Alabama 76-67 for 1,000th SEC victory

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Immanuel Quickley scored the game's final five points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with big 3 late and No. 14 Kentucky topped Alabama 76-67 on Saturday for its 1,000th Southeastern Conference victory.

The Wildcats (12-3, 3-0 SEC) led by 15 early in the second half before a cold stretch allowed the Crimson Tide to climb within 63-60 with just over five minutes remaining. Quickley nailed a 3 from the right corner with 4:33 left before Hagans followed from near the top of the arc at 2:20 for a 69-62 edge that helped offset John Petty Jr.'s 3 that cut the deficit to four.

Quickley then made 3 with a minute for a 74-67 lead before adding two three throws 24 seconds later as Kentucky beat the Crimson Tide for the 12th time in 13 meetings despite shooting just 32% after intermission. The Wildcats are 1,000-281 overall in SEC play.

Nick Richards had 13 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season. Tyrese Maxey added 13 points for the Wildcats.

Herbert Jones had 18 points and Petty 16 for the Crimson Tide (8-7, 1-2), which sought to follow up their 21-point rout of Mississippi State. Alabama entered the game as the SEC's top scoring offense (84.4 points) and had scored at least 90 points in five consecutive contests.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide's dangerous perimeter game never got going, thanks partly to Kentucky contesting shots along with some open misses. Petty and Jaden Shackleford, who ranked among the conference leaders in made 3s, combined to go 3 of 9 from behind the arc. Alabama stayed close thanks to a defense that slowed the Wildcats but couldn't get the big shots it was used to and went 4 for 21 on 3s.

Kentucky: Richards is obviously having the best stretch of his career, but his fellow forwards had solid efforts as well. Nate Sestina provided a boost off the bench with two early 3s for six points, and EJ Montgomery found his stroke for eight. They opened things up for Quickley and Hagans to get chances and allow Kentucky to finish 9 of 15 from long range and set the tone against a fast-paced Alabama squad.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky took another small step toward the Top 10 with the victory.

UP NEXT

Alabama begins a two-game homestand against Auburn on Wednesday night.

Kentucky visits South Carolina on Wednesday night, seeking to beat the Gamecocks for the sixth time in eight meetings.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Lewis Jr.
2 G
N. Richards
4 F
28.6 Min. Per Game 28.6
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
0.4 Ast. Per Game 0.4
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
42.9 Field Goal % 66.9
25.0 Three Point %
88.9 Free Throw % 69.8
  Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans 26.0
  James Bolden missed layup 28.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
+ 1 Immanuel Quickley made 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on John Petty Jr. 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Ashton Hagans 44.0
  John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
+ 3 Immanuel Quickley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Richards 59.0
  Offensive rebound by Kentucky 1:01
  Ashton Hagans missed driving layup, blocked by Javian Davis 1:03
  Defensive rebound by Nick Richards 1:21
Team Stats
Points 67 76
Field Goals 28-77 (36.4%) 28-62 (45.2%)
3-Pointers 4-21 (19.0%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 44 44
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 23 32
Team 8 4
Assists 14 15
Steals 3 5
Blocks 6 8
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
H. Jones G
18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
5
I. Quickley G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama 8-7 353267
home team logo 14 Kentucky 12-3 453176
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 8-7 84.4 PPG 44.6 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo 14 Kentucky 12-3 74.7 PPG 39.9 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
1
H. Jones G 9.1 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.7 APG 48.9 FG%
5
I. Quickley G 12.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.8 APG 40.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
H. Jones G 18 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
5
I. Quickley G 19 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
36.4 FG% 45.2
19.0 3PT FG% 60.0
58.3 FT% 64.7
Alabama
Starters
H. Jones
J. Petty Jr.
K. Lewis Jr.
A. Reese
G. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Jones 18 7 4 8/20 0/2 2/5 3 34 1 0 1 5 2
J. Petty Jr. 16 7 1 6/15 3/8 1/2 2 36 0 4 2 2 5
K. Lewis Jr. 10 8 4 4/11 0/1 2/3 2 37 0 1 2 1 7
A. Reese 6 5 2 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 23 0 0 2 2 3
G. Smith 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 1 0
Starters
H. Jones
J. Petty Jr.
K. Lewis Jr.
A. Reese
G. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Jones 18 7 4 8/20 0/2 2/5 3 34 1 0 1 5 2
J. Petty Jr. 16 7 1 6/15 3/8 1/2 2 36 0 4 2 2 5
K. Lewis Jr. 10 8 4 4/11 0/1 2/3 2 37 0 1 2 1 7
A. Reese 6 5 2 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 23 0 0 2 2 3
G. Smith 4 1 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
J. Bolden
J. Davis
J. Forbes
J. Shackelford
T. Barnes
J. Quinerly
B. Johnson
J. Rojas
J. Gary
R. Hawkins
S. Okauru
A. Cottrell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bolden 4 1 3 2/11 0/6 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 0 1
J. Davis 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 1 1 1 2
J. Forbes 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Shackelford 2 4 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 0 1 3
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinerly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gary - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hawkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okauru - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cottrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 36 14 28/77 4/21 7/12 14 200 3 6 8 13 23
Kentucky
Starters
A. Hagans
N. Richards
T. Maxey
E. Montgomery
K. Brooks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hagans 15 9 9 4/10 1/2 6/9 2 36 3 0 4 0 9
N. Richards 13 11 1 5/11 0/0 3/6 1 32 0 5 1 4 7
T. Maxey 13 4 1 6/16 1/3 0/0 2 36 0 0 4 1 3
E. Montgomery 8 6 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 1 1 0 6
K. Brooks Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
A. Hagans
N. Richards
T. Maxey
E. Montgomery
K. Brooks Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hagans 15 9 9 4/10 1/2 6/9 2 36 3 0 4 0 9
N. Richards 13 11 1 5/11 0/0 3/6 1 32 0 5 1 4 7
T. Maxey 13 4 1 6/16 1/3 0/0 2 36 0 0 4 1 3
E. Montgomery 8 6 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 1 1 0 6
K. Brooks Jr. 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
I. Quickley
N. Sestina
K. Whitney
R. Welch
Z. Payne
D. Allen
B. Canada
J. Juzang
B. Jordan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Quickley 19 5 3 6/10 5/6 2/2 1 34 1 0 1 0 5
N. Sestina 6 4 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 3 18 1 2 1 2 2
K. Whitney 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 1 0
R. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Canada - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Juzang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jordan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 40 15 28/62 9/15 11/17 13 200 5 8 14 8 32
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores