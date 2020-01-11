DRAKE
Valparaiso uses late free throws to hold off Drake 66-61

  • Jan 11, 2020

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) Javon Freeman-Liberty and Donovan Clay both hit two free throws in the final 3 seconds and Valparaiso held off Drake 66-61 on Saturday.

Clay hit all seven of his free throws and topped the Crusaders (9-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Freeman-Liberty finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Valparaiso shot just 33% from the floor and 32% from distance but made 18 of its 20 free throws.

Roman Penn paced the Bulldogs (12-5, 2-2) with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, but he also had five of Drake's 18 turnovers. Liam Robbins added 13 points and four blocks. Garrett Sturtz pitched in with 12 points and six boards off the bench.

Drake shot 49% overall but made just 2 of 20 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs were 3 of 4 at the foul line.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
R. Penn
J. Kiser
33 G
26.4 Min. Per Game 26.4
6.6 Pts. Per Game 6.6
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
51.7 Field Goal % 51.2
43.3 Three Point % 38.7
76.9 Free Throw % 81.3
+ 1 Donovan Clay made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Donovan Clay made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Roman Penn 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Garrett Sturtz, stolen by John Kiser 3.0
+ 1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Javon Freeman-Liberty made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Noah Thomas 2.0
  Lost ball turnover on Roman Penn, stolen by Javon Freeman-Liberty 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Roman Penn 15.0
  Javon Freeman-Liberty missed free throw 15.0
  Personal foul on Roman Penn 15.0
Team Stats
Points 61 66
Field Goals 28-57 (49.1%) 19-57 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 2-20 (10.0%) 10-31 (32.3%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 18-20 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 32
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 28 21
Team 1 5
Assists 15 14
Steals 4 9
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
R. Penn G
21 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
5
D. Clay G
18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Drake 12-5 342761
home team logo Valparaiso 9-8 343266
Athletics-Recreation Center Valparaiso, IN
away team logo Drake 12-5 71.8 PPG 36.6 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Valparaiso 9-8 74.1 PPG 37.8 RPG 16.4 APG
Key Players
12
R. Penn G 11.5 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.9 APG 50.8 FG%
5
D. Clay G 7.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.2 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
12
R. Penn G 21 PTS 8 REB 7 AST
5
D. Clay G 18 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
49.1 FG% 33.3
10.0 3PT FG% 32.3
75.0 FT% 90.0
Drake
Starters
R. Penn
L. Robbins
D. Wilkins
A. Murphy
J. Jackson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Penn 21 8 7 9/15 0/3 3/4 3 37 0 0 5 2 6
L. Robbins 13 5 2 6/10 1/2 0/0 3 31 1 4 3 1 4
D. Wilkins 7 2 0 3/9 1/5 0/0 2 34 3 0 2 1 1
A. Murphy 4 8 3 2/4 0/2 0/0 4 22 0 0 3 1 7
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0/5 0/5 0/0 1 27 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
G. Sturtz
A. Pilipovic
N. Thomas
B. Ernst
C. Gholson
S. Jones
T. Murphy
O. Djamgouz
N. Ferguson
A. Barrett
I. Samake
J. Yesufu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sturtz 12 6 0 6/7 0/0 0/0 1 27 0 0 2 2 4
A. Pilipovic 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 3
N. Thomas 2 3 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 3
B. Ernst - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Djamgouz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Samake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yesufu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 35 15 28/57 2/20 3/4 16 200 4 4 17 7 28
Valparaiso
Starters
D. Clay
J. Freeman-Liberty
D. Sackey
M. McMillan
N. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Clay 18 7 2 4/10 3/7 7/7 2 32 0 1 1 2 5
J. Freeman-Liberty 15 5 5 4/10 2/5 5/7 2 37 2 0 3 1 4
D. Sackey 7 3 3 2/7 1/3 2/2 3 31 0 0 3 0 3
M. McMillan 6 2 0 2/13 0/5 2/2 1 16 3 0 1 1 1
N. Robinson 4 4 1 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 26 1 0 2 1 3
Bench
J. Kiser
E. Gordon
B. Krikke
R. Fazekas
Z. Morgan
E. Freese-Vilien
L. Morrill
B. Pappas
S. Lorange
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Kiser 8 1 1 2/4 2/4 2/2 2 23 3 0 1 1 0
E. Gordon 6 4 2 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 27 0 0 0 0 4
B. Krikke 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 1
R. Fazekas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Freese-Vilien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Morrill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Pappas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Lorange - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 27 14 19/57 10/31 18/20 12 200 9 1 12 6 21
