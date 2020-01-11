HOU
Jackson scores 19, Tulsa rallies past Houston 63-61

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Darien Jackson scored a career-high 19 points and Tulsa scored the last seven points of the game to Tulsa defeated Houston 63-61 on Saturday.

Marcus Sasser missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, the seventh-straight miss for the Cougars in the last five minutes. After a DeJon Jarreau layup put Houston ahead 60-54, the Cougars were limited to one free throw. In addition to the seven-straight missed shots, Houston had three turnovers.

Jackson's dunk cut the deficit to four and after seven empty possessions for both teams he followed the Houston free throw with a 3-pointer to cut it to 61-60 with 1:48 to play.

Houston had a turnover Brandon Rachel turned into the lead with a pair of free throws at the 1:09 mark. Then Houston missed a shot and Rachel converted two more free throws with 34 seconds left.

There was another turnover but Tulsa missed the front end of a one-and-one but the Cougars couldn't convert that into the winner.

Jeriah Horne added 10 points for Tulsa (10-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference).

Caleb Mills had 22 points for the Cougars (12-4, 2-1), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jarreau added 16 points and Sasser 14 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Jarreau
3 G
B. Rachal
29.1 Min. Per Game 29.1
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.7 Reb. Per Game 6.7
38.7 Field Goal % 50.3
16.7 Three Point % 28.9
79.7 Free Throw % 81.2
  Defensive rebound by Tulsa 1.0
  Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau 13.0
  Elijah Joiner missed free throw 13.0
  Personal foul on Caleb Mills 13.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Mills 24.0
+ 1 Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Shooting foul on Brison Gresham 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal 53.0
  DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot 55.0
Team Stats
Points 61 63
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 19-41 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 9-28 (32.1%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 25
Offensive 12 4
Defensive 17 16
Team 3 5
Assists 8 10
Steals 5 8
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Mills G
22 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
11
D. Jackson G
19 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Houston 12-4 372461
home team logo Tulsa 10-6 342963
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Donald W. Reynolds Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Houston 12-4 77.3 PPG 46.7 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Tulsa 10-6 71.4 PPG 40.5 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
2
C. Mills G 12.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.1 APG 40.9 FG%
11
D. Jackson G 8.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.3 APG 60.5 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Mills G 22 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
11
D. Jackson G 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 46.3
32.1 3PT FG% 40.0
72.7 FT% 85.0
Houston
Starters
C. Mills
Q. Grimes
N. Hinton
B. Gresham
F. White Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Mills 22 3 0 8/17 3/9 3/4 3 29 1 0 4 1 2
Q. Grimes 5 1 2 1/7 1/5 2/4 1 26 0 0 2 0 1
N. Hinton 2 10 3 1/8 0/2 0/0 1 28 1 0 1 5 5
B. Gresham 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 26 0 1 0 0 2
F. White Jr. 0 5 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 31 1 1 1 3 2
Bench
D. Jarreau
M. Sasser
C. Harris Jr.
J. Gorham
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 16 2 1 6/11 1/3 3/3 3 23 1 1 3 0 2
M. Sasser 14 2 0 5/9 4/8 0/0 0 14 0 0 2 0 2
C. Harris Jr. 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 14 0 1 1 3 1
J. Gorham 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 0
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 29 8 22/56 9/28 8/11 19 200 5 4 14 12 17
Tulsa
Starters
B. Rachal
J. Horne
L. Korita
E. Joiner
E. Ugboh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Rachal 18 6 2 5/9 1/2 7/7 3 37 3 1 0 2 4
J. Horne 10 6 3 2/4 2/3 4/4 0 36 0 2 2 0 6
L. Korita 5 3 0 1/4 1/3 2/2 1 22 0 0 3 1 2
E. Joiner 2 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/1 3 23 1 0 1 0 0
E. Ugboh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 1 1 0 0
Bench
D. Jackson
M. Igbanu
I. Hill
R. Jones
C. Haywood II
K. Embery-Simpson
G. Christopoulos
J. Earley
R. Gendron
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jackson 19 3 1 7/13 3/7 2/2 3 24 3 0 0 1 2
M. Igbanu 6 2 0 2/4 0/0 2/4 2 33 0 0 4 0 2
I. Hill 3 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 17 1 0 3 0 0
R. Jones 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Haywood II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Embery-Simpson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Christopoulos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Earley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gendron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 20 10 19/41 8/20 17/20 13 200 8 4 14 4 16
