Jackson scores 19, Tulsa rallies past Houston 63-61
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Darien Jackson scored a career-high 19 points and Tulsa scored the last seven points of the game to Tulsa defeated Houston 63-61 on Saturday.
Marcus Sasser missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, the seventh-straight miss for the Cougars in the last five minutes. After a DeJon Jarreau layup put Houston ahead 60-54, the Cougars were limited to one free throw. In addition to the seven-straight missed shots, Houston had three turnovers.
Jackson's dunk cut the deficit to four and after seven empty possessions for both teams he followed the Houston free throw with a 3-pointer to cut it to 61-60 with 1:48 to play.
Houston had a turnover Brandon Rachel turned into the lead with a pair of free throws at the 1:09 mark. Then Houston missed a shot and Rachel converted two more free throws with 34 seconds left.
There was another turnover but Tulsa missed the front end of a one-and-one but the Cougars couldn't convert that into the winner.
Jeriah Horne added 10 points for Tulsa (10-6, 2-1 American Athletic Conference).
Caleb Mills had 22 points for the Cougars (12-4, 2-1), whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jarreau added 16 points and Sasser 14 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|29.1
|Min. Per Game
|29.1
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|38.7
|Field Goal %
|50.3
|16.7
|Three Point %
|28.9
|79.7
|Free Throw %
|81.2
|Defensive rebound by Tulsa
|1.0
|Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
|13.0
|Elijah Joiner missed free throw
|13.0
|Personal foul on Caleb Mills
|13.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Caleb Mills
|24.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Rachal made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Rachal made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Shooting foul on Brison Gresham
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Rachal
|53.0
|DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|63
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|19-41 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-28 (32.1%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|25
|Offensive
|12
|4
|Defensive
|17
|16
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|14
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|C. Mills G
|12.3 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.1 APG
|40.9 FG%
|
11
|D. Jackson G
|8.3 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.3 APG
|60.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Mills G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|D. Jackson G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|32.1
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|22
|3
|0
|8/17
|3/9
|3/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Q. Grimes
|5
|1
|2
|1/7
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Hinton
|2
|10
|3
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|B. Gresham
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|F. White Jr.
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Mills
|22
|3
|0
|8/17
|3/9
|3/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|Q. Grimes
|5
|1
|2
|1/7
|1/5
|2/4
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Hinton
|2
|10
|3
|1/8
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|5
|5
|B. Gresham
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|F. White Jr.
|0
|5
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jarreau
|16
|2
|1
|6/11
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|23
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|M. Sasser
|14
|2
|0
|5/9
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|C. Harris Jr.
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|J. Gorham
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Alley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Broodo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|29
|8
|22/56
|9/28
|8/11
|19
|200
|5
|4
|14
|12
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jackson
|19
|3
|1
|7/13
|3/7
|2/2
|3
|24
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Igbanu
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|33
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|I. Hill
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|R. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Haywood II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Embery-Simpson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Christopoulos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Earley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gendron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|20
|10
|19/41
|8/20
|17/20
|13
|200
|8
|4
|14
|4
|16
-
NEVADA
UTAHST70
80
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
ARKPB
ALAM43
50
2nd 3:59
-
FLA
MIZZOU61
84
2nd 4:23 SECN
-
MURYST
TNTECH48
40
2nd 14:32
-
PVAM
TEXSO44
47
2nd 12:55
-
LATECH
UTEP41
39
2nd 13:41 ESP+
-
MVSU
ALST19
41
1st 4:36
-
USC
UCLA10
9
1st 13:41 ESP2
-
PEPPER
USD4
4
1st 13:49
-
HAWAII
UCIRV5
13
1st 14:36
-
BOISE
7SDGST13
25
1st 12:16
-
LNGBCH
UCSB4
11
1st 12:41
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE1
10
1st 15:33
-
CSN
CPOLY7
8
1st 15:23
-
WEBER
SACST2
6
1st 14:52
-
PORT
BYU30
51
1st 0.0
-
GTOWN
16NOVA66
80
Final
-
TULANE
TEMPLE65
51
Final
-
BAMA
14UK67
76
Final
-
UGA
5AUBURN60
82
Final
-
RUT
ILL51
54
Final
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN67
74
Final
-
11OHIOST
IND54
66
Final
-
CINCY
UCF68
54
Final
-
UMASS
15DAYTON60
88
Final
-
4BAYLOR
3KANSAS67
55
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD65
62
Final
-
ARMY
BU59
81
Final
-
UVM
UMBC74
50
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO83
74
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT62
94
Final
-
SC
TENN55
56
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER77
65
Final
-
FORD
STBON44
64
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD63
68
Final
-
SAMFORD
CHATT67
105
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON68
84
Final
-
RI
VCU65
56
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE76
63
Final
-
ILLST
INDST52
65
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK60
75
Final
-
NCCU
DELST66
68
Final
-
SMU
ECU68
71
Final
-
LAMON
GAST62
84
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY56
67
Final
-
DTROIT
YOUNG67
69
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU40
52
Final
-
NCST
VATECH58
72
Final
-
13LVILLE
ND67
64
Final
-
WISC
20PSU58
49
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID83
89
Final/OT
-
OAK
CLEVST68
55
Final
-
MAINE
ALBANY70
76
Final
-
DENVER
WILL80
86
Final
-
FIU
RICE78
92
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL82
77
Final
-
EILL
MOREHD66
69
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY69
50
Final
-
MERMAK
CCTST58
46
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST73
79
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD78
71
Final
-
COLG
NAVY70
63
Final
-
FGC
STETSON66
62
Final/OT
-
LALAF
GASOU51
71
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO47
53
Final
-
SIUE
EKY72
78
Final
-
COPPST
BCU80
85
Final
-
VMI
ETNST55
61
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST80
57
Final
-
NCWILM
ELON63
80
Final
-
MOUNT
BRYANT67
65
Final
-
1GONZAG
LOYMRY87
62
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH66
61
Final
-
DRAKE
VALPO61
66
Final
-
HOU
TULSA61
63
Final
-
USM
TXSA70
80
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI44
78
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
77
Final
-
NORFLK
HOW71
63
Final
-
FAU
NTEXAS58
81
Final
-
MARQET
SETON55
69
Final
-
CUSE
18UVA63
55
Final/OT
-
SAMHOU
CARK82
89
Final
-
NCAT
UMES91
53
Final
-
MORGAN
FAMU68
77
Final
-
EMICH
NILL68
71
Final
-
NEB
NWEST57
62
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK81
91
Final
-
CLEM
UNC79
76
Final/OT
-
FDU
LIU70
84
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL56
68
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE76
85
Final
-
NJTECH
UNF78
66
Final
-
PEAY
JAXST71
67
Final
-
TROY
ARKST68
76
Final/OT
-
APPST
TEXST57
82
Final
-
COLOST
SJST81
70
Final
-
MERCER
WCAR71
79
Final
-
NALAB
LPSCMB82
69
Final
-
NICHST
SELOU69
58
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB37
54
Final
-
NORL
UIW70
73
Final
-
TNST
SEMO75
73
Final
-
BELMONT
TNMART85
78
Final
-
NCASHV
CHARSO71
69
Final
-
BING
MASLOW66
85
Final
-
SALAB
ARKLR52
43
Final
-
IDST
NAU71
67
Final
-
UMKC
NMEXST71
74
Final
-
AF
NMEX78
84
Final
-
WASHST
STNFRD62
88
Final
-
GATECH
BC71
52
Final
-
WKY
MTSU69
53
Final
-
ARK
MISS76
72
Final
-
22TXTECH
17WVU54
66
Final
-
STLOU
RICH74
58
Final
-
LONGWD
HAMP80
83
Final
-
JACKST
ALCORN76
65
Final
-
GRAM
STHRN61
56
Final
-
WMICH
TOLEDO59
67
Final
-
NH
STNYBRK48
73
Final
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA80
81
Final
-
AMER
LEHIGH73
82
Final
-
NCGRN
FURMAN86
73
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR95
99
Final/3OT
-
SDAKST
IPFW70
61
Final
-
SANFRAN
UOP79
75
Final
-
UNLV
WYO78
69
Final/OT
-
MILW
WISGB87
80
Final
-
CIT
WOFF71
73
Final
-
MRSHL
UAB50
61
Final
-
NDAK
ORAL73
88
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAS50
64
Final
-
MISSST
LSU59
60
Final
-
LAMAR
HOUBP102
92
Final
-
SILL
BRAD48
67
Final
-
CHIST
TEXPA63
87
Final
-
CALBPTST
GC61
57
Final
-
CSFULL
UCRIV59
65
Final
-
WAKE
2DUKE59
90
Final
-
OKLA
IOWAST68
81
Final
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA67
66
Final
-
WASH
CAL58
61
Final/OT
-
PORTST
MONST77
76
Final
-
ARIZST
9OREG0
0142 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm PACN