Newton drills game winner, East Carolina upsets SMU 71-68

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Tristen Newton hit a 3-pointer from the left corner in the closing seconds and East Carolina upset SMU 71-68 on Saturday.

Tyson Jolley made two free throws to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Following a timeout, Tremont Robinson-White dribbled the length of the court and as he was challenged at the basket he found Newton for the game winner.

Jolley's runner from just inside half court bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.

Jayden Gardner scored 20 points for the Pirates (8-8, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Newton added 12, Tyrie Jackson 11 and Tremont Robinson-White 10 points.

The Pirates were in trouble after the first half, heading into halftime trailing 38-27. Gardner had 14 points in the second half and East Carolina made 7 of 17 3-pointers and shot 50%.

Robinson-White scored with 1:50 to play to make it a 3-point game. He then came up with a steal and was fouled. He made the first free throw and missed the second but Gardner grabbed the rebound and made the putback to tie the game at the 1:19 mark.

SMU missed a shot and made two free throws with 28.8 seconds to go for a 68-66 lead.

Isiaha Mike had 21 points for the Mustangs (12-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Kendric Davis added 13 points and six assists and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Key Players
K. Davis
B. Baruti
20 G
21.1 Min. Per Game 21.1
4.3 Pts. Per Game 4.3
0.7 Ast. Per Game 0.7
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
44.4 Field Goal % 31.8
42.9 Three Point % 17.6
84.2 Free Throw % 70.0
  Defensive rebound by East Carolina 0.0
  Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 3 Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White 5.0
+ 1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner 12.0
+ 1 Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws 29.0
+ 1 Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws 29.0
  Shooting foul on Kendric Davis 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton 59.0
  Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
Team Stats
Points 68 71
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 24-56 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 31
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 20 22
Team 4 1
Assists 12 18
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 9 8
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
I. Mike F
21 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
1
J. Gardner F
20 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 12-3 383068
home team logo East Carolina 8-8 274471
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Minges Coliseum Greenville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 12-3 78.4 PPG 42.8 RPG 17.1 APG
home team logo East Carolina 8-8 71.0 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
15
I. Mike F 15.6 PPG 7.3 RPG 2.0 APG 52.4 FG%
1
J. Gardner F 21.4 PPG 9.3 RPG 2.0 APG 58.1 FG%
Top Scorers
15
I. Mike F 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
J. Gardner F 20 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
38.5 FG% 42.9
26.7 3PT FG% 39.3
83.3 FT% 75.0
SMU
Starters
I. Mike
K. Davis
T. Jolly
F. Hunt
E. Chargois
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mike 21 5 0 6/10 5/9 4/4 2 31 1 2 1 3 2
K. Davis 13 4 6 4/11 0/4 5/5 5 35 0 0 3 0 4
T. Jolly 9 5 2 2/12 1/7 4/4 1 32 1 0 2 1 4
F. Hunt 8 8 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 34 1 0 1 2 6
E. Chargois 4 5 4 1/5 0/4 2/3 1 32 1 0 2 1 4
Bench
E. Bandoumel
I. Jasey
E. Ray
C. White
C. Smith IV
G. Youngkin
D. McNeill
W. Douglas
J. Young Jr.
D. McBride
A. Tabor Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Bandoumel 11 0 0 2/7 2/6 5/6 2 18 0 0 0 0 0
I. Jasey 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 6 0 0 0 1 0
E. Ray 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. White 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0
C. Smith IV 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McNeill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Tabor Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 29 12 20/52 8/30 20/24 16 200 4 2 9 9 20
East Carolina
Starters
J. Gardner
T. Robinson-White
T. Jackson
B. Suggs
C. Coleman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gardner 20 9 2 8/18 0/4 4/4 2 36 1 1 1 3 6
T. Robinson-White 11 0 4 4/5 1/2 2/4 3 28 1 0 4 0 0
T. Jackson 11 5 3 3/7 3/6 2/2 3 31 1 0 1 2 3
B. Suggs 7 4 3 2/3 1/1 2/4 2 16 1 0 0 1 3
C. Coleman 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 4 23 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
T. Newton
J. Miles
B. Baruti
S. Strickland
E. Luster
L. Curtis
M. James
L. Debaut
E. Umstead
I. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Newton 11 3 3 3/7 3/5 2/2 2 21 1 0 1 0 3
J. Miles 9 4 1 3/11 3/8 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 1 3
B. Baruti 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 1 1
S. Strickland 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
E. Luster 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Curtis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. James 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Debaut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Umstead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 30 18 24/56 11/28 12/16 19 200 6 1 8 8 22
