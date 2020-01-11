Newton drills game winner, East Carolina upsets SMU 71-68
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) Tristen Newton hit a 3-pointer from the left corner in the closing seconds and East Carolina upset SMU 71-68 on Saturday.
Tyson Jolley made two free throws to tie the game with 12 seconds left. Following a timeout, Tremont Robinson-White dribbled the length of the court and as he was challenged at the basket he found Newton for the game winner.
Jolley's runner from just inside half court bounced off the front of the rim as time expired.
Jayden Gardner scored 20 points for the Pirates (8-8, 2-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Newton added 12, Tyrie Jackson 11 and Tremont Robinson-White 10 points.
The Pirates were in trouble after the first half, heading into halftime trailing 38-27. Gardner had 14 points in the second half and East Carolina made 7 of 17 3-pointers and shot 50%.
Robinson-White scored with 1:50 to play to make it a 3-point game. He then came up with a steal and was fouled. He made the first free throw and missed the second but Gardner grabbed the rebound and made the putback to tie the game at the 1:19 mark.
SMU missed a shot and made two free throws with 28.8 seconds to go for a 68-66 lead.
Isiaha Mike had 21 points for the Mustangs (12-3, 2-1), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Kendric Davis added 13 points and six assists and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 11 points.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|21.1
|Min. Per Game
|21.1
|4.3
|Pts. Per Game
|4.3
|0.7
|Ast. Per Game
|0.7
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|31.8
|42.9
|Three Point %
|17.6
|84.2
|Free Throw %
|70.0
|Defensive rebound by East Carolina
|0.0
|Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 3
|Tristen Newton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tremont Robinson-White
|5.0
|+ 1
|Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Shooting foul on Jayden Gardner
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jayden Gardner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|Jayden Gardner made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Shooting foul on Kendric Davis
|29.0
|Defensive rebound by Tristen Newton
|59.0
|Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|71
|Field Goals
|20-52 (38.5%)
|24-56 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-30 (26.7%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|20-24 (83.3%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|31
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|12
|18
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SMU 12-3
|78.4 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|17.1 APG
|East Carolina 8-8
|71.0 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.5 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|I. Mike F
|15.6 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|52.4 FG%
|
1
|J. Gardner F
|21.4 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|58.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Mike F
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|J. Gardner F
|20 PTS
|9 REB
|2 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mike
|21
|5
|0
|6/10
|5/9
|4/4
|2
|31
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|K. Davis
|13
|4
|6
|4/11
|0/4
|5/5
|5
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Jolly
|9
|5
|2
|2/12
|1/7
|4/4
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|F. Hunt
|8
|8
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|E. Chargois
|4
|5
|4
|1/5
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mike
|21
|5
|0
|6/10
|5/9
|4/4
|2
|31
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|K. Davis
|13
|4
|6
|4/11
|0/4
|5/5
|5
|35
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Jolly
|9
|5
|2
|2/12
|1/7
|4/4
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|F. Hunt
|8
|8
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|E. Chargois
|4
|5
|4
|1/5
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Bandoumel
|11
|0
|0
|2/7
|2/6
|5/6
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Jasey
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Ray
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. White
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Smith IV
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McNeill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tabor Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|29
|12
|20/52
|8/30
|20/24
|16
|200
|4
|2
|9
|9
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|20
|9
|2
|8/18
|0/4
|4/4
|2
|36
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|T. Robinson-White
|11
|0
|4
|4/5
|1/2
|2/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|T. Jackson
|11
|5
|3
|3/7
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|B. Suggs
|7
|4
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Coleman
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gardner
|20
|9
|2
|8/18
|0/4
|4/4
|2
|36
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|T. Robinson-White
|11
|0
|4
|4/5
|1/2
|2/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|T. Jackson
|11
|5
|3
|3/7
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|31
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|B. Suggs
|7
|4
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|2/4
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Coleman
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Newton
|11
|3
|3
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Miles
|9
|4
|1
|3/11
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Baruti
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Strickland
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Luster
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Curtis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. James
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Debaut
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Umstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|30
|18
|24/56
|11/28
|12/16
|19
|200
|6
|1
|8
|8
|22
-
EMICH
NILL62
66
2nd 33.0
-
NJTECH
UNF75
64
2nd 44.0
-
NALAB
LPSCMB70
63
2nd 3:33
-
NICHST
SELOU56
49
2nd 7:29
-
TROY
ARKST59
59
2nd 1:11
-
COLOST
SJST74
65
2nd 1:20
-
APPST
TEXST54
80
2nd 1:00
-
PEAY
JAXST58
60
2nd 4:49
-
MERCER
WCAR59
65
2nd 3:49
-
NORL
UIW48
53
2nd 8:35
-
TNST
SEMO47
52
2nd 15:37
-
BELMONT
TNMART64
61
2nd 6:43
-
SALAB
ARKLR34
29
2nd 12:08
-
NCASHV
CHARSO54
47
2nd 12:27
-
BING
MASLOW40
51
2nd 13:48
-
IDST
NAU29
24
1st 1:51
-
STLOU
RICH29
29
1st 1:08
-
22TXTECH
17WVU23
28
1st 3:35 ESPN
-
UMKC
NMEXST27
32
1st 4:15
-
AF
NMEX32
37
1st 1:11
-
ARK
MISS27
33
1st 52.0 SECN
-
WKY
MTSU34
14
1st 5:12 CBSSN
-
JACKST
ALCORN6
12
1st 14:29
-
GRAM
STHRN9
15
1st 11:58
-
WASHST
STNFRD18
46
1st 0.0 PACN
-
GATECH
BC31
23
1st 0.0
-
LONGWD
HAMP0
0
Delay
-
BAMA
14UK67
76
Final
-
CINCY
UCF68
54
Final
-
11OHIOST
IND54
66
Final
-
DEPAUL
STJOHN67
74
Final
-
UGA
5AUBURN60
82
Final
-
RUT
ILL51
54
Final
-
GTOWN
16NOVA66
80
Final
-
TULANE
TEMPLE65
51
Final
-
UMASS
15DAYTON60
88
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT62
94
Final
-
4BAYLOR
3KANSAS67
55
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO83
74
Final
-
SC
TENN55
56
Final
-
UVM
UMBC74
50
Final
-
LAFAY
LOYMD65
62
Final
-
ARMY
BU59
81
Final
-
FORD
STBON44
64
Final
-
SAMFORD
CHATT67
105
Final
-
RI
VCU65
56
Final
-
CHARLS
WMMARY56
67
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD63
68
Final
-
DEL
TOWSON68
84
Final
-
LAMON
GAST62
84
Final
-
HOLY
BUCK60
75
Final
-
CREIGH
XAVIER77
65
Final
-
NCCU
DELST66
68
Final
-
DTROIT
YOUNG67
69
Final
-
ILLST
INDST52
65
Final
-
GMASON
LSALLE76
63
Final
-
SMU
ECU68
71
Final
-
13LVILLE
ND67
64
Final
-
OKLAST
TCU40
52
Final
-
NCST
VATECH58
72
Final
-
WISC
20PSU58
49
Final
-
STJOES
DAVID83
89
Final/OT
-
MAINE
ALBANY70
76
Final
-
FIU
RICE78
92
Final
-
DENVER
WILL80
86
Final
-
OAK
CLEVST68
55
Final
-
CSTCAR
TXARL82
77
Final
-
EILL
MOREHD66
69
Final
-
CMICH
KENTST73
79
Final
-
MERMAK
CCTST58
46
Final
-
TEXAM
VANDY69
50
Final
-
SIUE
EKY72
78
Final
-
NCWILM
ELON63
80
Final
-
LALAF
GASOU51
71
Final
-
VMI
ETNST55
61
Final
-
COPPST
BCU80
85
Final
-
DREXEL
JMAD78
71
Final
-
FAU
NTEXAS58
81
Final
-
USM
TXSA70
80
Final
-
HOU
TULSA61
63
Final
-
NIOWA
MOST80
57
Final
-
EVAN
LOYCHI44
78
Final
-
1GONZAG
LOYMRY87
62
Final
-
DUQ
GWASH66
61
Final
-
HIGHPT
PRESBY62
77
Final
-
NORFLK
HOW71
63
Final
-
MARQET
SETON55
69
Final
-
CUSE
18UVA63
55
Final/OT
-
DRAKE
VALPO61
66
Final
-
COLG
NAVY70
63
Final
-
ODU
CHARLO47
53
Final
-
FGC
STETSON66
62
Final/OT
-
MOUNT
BRYANT67
65
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK82
89
Final
-
NCAT
UMES91
53
Final
-
MORGAN
FAMU68
77
Final
-
FDU
LIU70
84
Final
-
CLEM
UNC79
76
Final/OT
-
NEB
NWEST57
62
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAK81
91
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE76
85
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL56
68
Final
-
JVILLE
LIB37
54
Final
-
ARKPB
ALAM0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
MILW
WISGB0
0155 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
CIT
WOFF0
0153.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
SDAKST
IPFW0
0144 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
SANFRAN
UOP0
0134.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
UNLV
WYO0
0123.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm ATSN
-
GWEBB
WINTHR0
0145 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
FURMAN0
0133 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
STFRAN
SFTRPA0
0147.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
AMER
LEHIGH0
0142 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
NH
STNYBRK0
0136 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
WMICH
TOLEDO0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
WASH
CAL0
0130.5 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm PACN
-
PORTST
MONST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NEVADA
UTAHST0
0145.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
OKLA
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
CALBPTST
GC0
0148.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
WAKE
2DUKE0
0146 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0125.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA0
0142 O/U
-13
8:00pm ESPU
-
MRSHL
UAB0
0138 O/U
-1
8:00pm
-
CHIST
TEXPA0
0145 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
LAMAR
HOUBP0
0160.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
SILL
BRAD0
0124.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MISSST
LSU0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NDAK
ORAL0
0152.5 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
KSTATE
TEXAS0
0122.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0151.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
FLA
MIZZOU0
0129 O/U
+2
8:30pm SECN
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0134.5 O/U
+11.5
8:30pm
-
MVSU
ALST0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
LATECH
UTEP0
0132.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
PORT
BYU0
0138.5 O/U
-18.5
9:30pm
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
CSN
CPOLY0
0144.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
USC
UCLA0
0139 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
UCSB0
0145 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
BOISE
7SDGST0
0134.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0140 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
USD0
0143.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
WEBER
SACST0
0120.5 O/U
-5
10:05pm
-
ARIZST
9OREG0
0142 O/U
-10.5
10:30pm PACN