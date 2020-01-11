UMASS
DAYTON

Toppin hurts ankle while No. 15 Dayton beats UMass 88-60

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin scored 16 points before leaving with an ankle injury early in the second half Saturday as 15th-ranked Dayton got a scare while pulling away to an 88-60 victory over UMass.

Dayton (14-2, 3-0 Atlantic 10) took control right away, building a 20-point lead, and remained unbeaten at home. The Flyers used their front-line advantage and frequently found Toppin - Dayton's top front-line scorer - open for layups and dunks to get the big early lead.

Then came a moment that left the crowd at University of Dayton Arena silent.

Toppin got tangled with Samba Diallo at midcourt and went down hard at 15:13 of the second half, grabbing his left ankle. Both players lay on the court for several minutes before walking off, Toppin with a slight limp as he headed for the locker room.

Diallo returned a few minutes later. Late in the game, Toppin returned to the bench with a protective boot on his left foot.

UMass (7-9, 1-2) never recovered from the Flyers' opening surge. Tre Mitchell led the Minutemen with 16 points. UMass had 21 turnovers, including six during a 4:50 spurt as Dayton took control early in the game.

Dayton dominated inside during its quick start. The Flyers' first nine points came off layups or free throws. Jalen Crutcher opened the game with a steal and layup, and Ryan Mikesell got a rebound and drove the length of the court for a dunk as Dayton made it 9-0.

Mikesell finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Reserve guard Ibi Watson hit a 3 and had a steal and layup that put Dayton in control at 27-7. The Flyers led by as many as 27 in the opening half.

BIG PICTURE

UMass: The Minutemen opened the season 5-0 for the first time in six seasons. They've since dropped nine of 11 and lost seven straight games away from home with a lineup that includes two freshmen starters.

Dayton: The Flyers moved up five spots in the Top 25 this week after back-to-back wins in Philadelphia over La Salle and Saint Joseph's. Their highest ranking this season was No. 13.

UP NEXT

UMass plays at St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Dayton hosts VCU on Tuesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Diallo
5 F
J. Crutcher
10 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
12.9 Pts. Per Game 12.9
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
36.4 Field Goal % 43.1
50.0 Three Point % 39.3
83.3 Free Throw % 87.1
  Lost ball turnover on Jordy Tshimanga, stolen by Kolton Mitchell 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordy Tshimanga 9.0
  Djery Baptiste missed jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Massachusetts 27.0
  Ibi Watson missed layup, blocked by Dibaji Walker 29.0
+ 2 Preston Santos made dunk 47.0
  Bad pass turnover on Ibi Watson, stolen by Preston Santos 55.0
  Lost ball turnover on Dibaji Walker 1:01
+ 2 Jordy Tshimanga made jump shot 1:27
+ 2 Djery Baptiste made jump shot, assist by Sean East II 1:55
+ 2 Ibi Watson made layup 2:02
Team Stats
Points 60 88
Field Goals 20-52 (38.5%) 36-70 (51.4%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 5-19 (26.3%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 40
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 24 28
Team 2 2
Assists 9 17
Steals 4 12
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 20 11
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
T. Mitchell C
16 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
O. Toppin F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Massachusetts 7-9 223860
home team logo 15 Dayton 14-2 484088
UD Arena Dayton, OH
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Massachusetts 7-9 72.2 PPG 35.7 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo 15 Dayton 14-2 83.1 PPG 38.3 RPG 19.6 APG
Key Players
33
T. Mitchell C 14.7 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.5 APG 45.6 FG%
1
O. Toppin F 19.5 PPG 7.7 RPG 2.2 APG 63.2 FG%
Top Scorers
33
T. Mitchell C 16 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
1
O. Toppin F 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
38.5 FG% 51.4
38.1 3PT FG% 26.3
80.0 FT% 68.8
Massachusetts
Starters
T. Mitchell
C. Pierre
S. East II
K. Clergeot
S. Diallo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mitchell 16 8 2 5/13 2/4 4/4 4 24 2 2 4 1 7
C. Pierre 12 3 0 3/8 2/6 4/4 2 29 0 0 1 0 3
S. East II 11 1 2 4/8 3/4 0/0 4 18 0 0 9 0 1
K. Clergeot 8 1 1 2/5 0/1 4/5 1 25 0 0 1 0 1
S. Diallo 2 5 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 1 4
Bench
D. Walker
D. Baptiste
K. Mitchell
P. Santos
C. Jackson
J. Buggs III
T. Weeks
D. Higginbottom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Walker 5 0 1 2/9 1/6 0/0 1 22 0 2 3 0 0
D. Baptiste 2 4 1 1/3 0/0 0/2 0 13 0 1 0 1 3
K. Mitchell 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 1 2
P. Santos 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 17 1 0 1 1 3
C. Jackson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Buggs III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Weeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 29 9 20/52 8/21 12/15 15 185 4 5 20 5 24
Dayton
Starters
O. Toppin
R. Mikesell
T. Landers
J. Crutcher
R. Chatman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 16 4 3 7/11 0/3 2/3 2 13 5 1 2 1 3
R. Mikesell 15 14 3 7/11 0/0 1/1 1 23 2 0 0 3 11
T. Landers 13 5 3 6/8 1/2 0/0 4 23 1 0 0 0 5
J. Crutcher 12 1 3 4/9 3/6 1/2 0 22 1 0 2 0 1
R. Chatman 11 2 3 4/11 0/2 3/5 2 24 2 0 2 1 1
Bench
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
D. Cohill
C. Greer
J. Matos
C. Wilson
J. Becker
C. Johnson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
S. Loughran
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Watson 11 4 1 4/9 1/2 2/2 1 20 0 0 1 2 2
J. Tshimanga 6 7 1 2/3 0/0 2/3 2 16 0 1 2 3 4
D. Cohill 4 1 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 1
C. Greer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Matos 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 0
C. Wilson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Becker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 38 17 36/70 5/19 11/16 14 175 12 2 11 10 28
NCAA BB Scores