USC beats crosstown rival UCLA 74-63 for 7th win in 8 games
LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Jonah Mathews added 16 points and Southern California defeated crosstown rival UCLA 74-63 to win for the seventh time in eight games on Saturday night.
Freshman Ethan Anderson had a career-high 14 points despite rolling his left ankle and briefly leaving the court midway through the second half for the Trojans (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12). They bounced back from a 32-point loss at Washington last week in which they scored a season-low 40 points.
Chris Smith scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jalen Hill added 14 points for UCLA (8-8, 1-2), which never got a sustained run going in front of 13,659, their first sellout and most spirited crowd of the season.
After being limited to six points in the first half, Rakocevic contributed to a dominant stretch when the Trojans extended their lead to double digits for the first time. He twice had back-to-back baskets, including a dunk, before Mathews hit a 3-pointer that gave USC a 58-44 lead.
UCLA stepped up its defense over the final four minutes, going to a full-court press and man-to-man, but the Trojans were undeterred. Anderson passed along the baseline to Daniel Utomi in the left corner and he connected on a 3-pointer for a 66-57 lead.
Mathews hit a 3-pointer under pressure for a 71-61 lead.
The Bruins went 13 of 18 from the free throw line in the second half, when they were 9 of 25 from the field in front of former UCLA greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sidney Wicks, Jamaal Wilkes and Earl Watson.
The Trojans led by as many as five points in the first half when the Bruins were ahead just once.
BIG PICTURE
USC: The Trojans went 2-1 on the road to open league play and showed poise under late pressure by the Bruins.
UCLA: The Bruins have lost five of six and are mired near the bottom of the Pac-12. They lack a big-time scorer and continue to have to rely on a variety of players for offense.
UP NEXT
USC: Hosts California on Thursday after three straight road games to open Pac-12 play.
UCLA: Hosts Stanford on Wednesday in the middle of a three-game homestand.
---
|26.3
|Min. Per Game
|26.3
|12.2
|Pts. Per Game
|12.2
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|47.0
|Field Goal %
|46.4
|53.8
|Three Point %
|33.3
|59.4
|Free Throw %
|84.5
|Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic
|10.0
|Chris Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Elijah Weaver made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Elijah Weaver missed 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Hill
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Weaver
|17.0
|Jules Bernard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Chris Smith
|29.0
|Onyeka Okongwu missed free throw
|29.0
|Personal foul on Jake Kyman
|29.0
|+ 2
|Jalen Hill made layup
|30.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|63
|Field Goals
|27-47 (57.4%)
|22-58 (37.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-14 (50.0%)
|3-13 (23.1%)
|Free Throws
|13-21 (61.9%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|31
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|24
|18
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|9
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|7
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
31
|N. Rakocevic F
|11.4 PPG
|8.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|46.4 FG%
|
5
|C. Smith G
|12.2 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|2.0 APG
|47.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Rakocevic F
|17 PTS
|14 REB
|2 AST
|C. Smith G
|16 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|57.4
|FG%
|37.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|23.1
|
|
|61.9
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Rakocevic
|17
|14
|2
|6/11
|0/1
|5/9
|3
|33
|0
|3
|1
|4
|10
|J. Mathews
|16
|2
|3
|5/8
|2/3
|4/4
|3
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Anderson
|14
|5
|3
|6/9
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|5
|0
|5
|D. Utomi
|13
|3
|1
|4/9
|3/7
|2/3
|1
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|O. Okongwu
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|31
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Weaver
|6
|3
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Sturdivant
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Mobley
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Q. Adlesh
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Baumann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Agbonkpolo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|31
|11
|27/47
|7/14
|13/21
|18
|200
|4
|7
|11
|7
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|16
|10
|2
|5/13
|1/2
|5/6
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|2
|8
|P. Ali
|10
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|7
|1
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Campbell
|4
|1
|4
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Riley
|2
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hill
|14
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|6/8
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Bernard
|3
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|S. O'Neal
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|D. Singleton
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Kyman
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Olesinski
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|A. Dodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Wulff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nwuba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|28
|9
|22/58
|3/13
|16/22
|19
|200
|6
|3
|7
|10
|18
