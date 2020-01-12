USC
USC beats crosstown rival UCLA 74-63 for 7th win in 8 games

  • AP
  • Jan 12, 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) Nick Rakocevic had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Jonah Mathews added 16 points and Southern California defeated crosstown rival UCLA 74-63 to win for the seventh time in eight games on Saturday night.

Freshman Ethan Anderson had a career-high 14 points despite rolling his left ankle and briefly leaving the court midway through the second half for the Trojans (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12). They bounced back from a 32-point loss at Washington last week in which they scored a season-low 40 points.

Chris Smith scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jalen Hill added 14 points for UCLA (8-8, 1-2), which never got a sustained run going in front of 13,659, their first sellout and most spirited crowd of the season.

After being limited to six points in the first half, Rakocevic contributed to a dominant stretch when the Trojans extended their lead to double digits for the first time. He twice had back-to-back baskets, including a dunk, before Mathews hit a 3-pointer that gave USC a 58-44 lead.

UCLA stepped up its defense over the final four minutes, going to a full-court press and man-to-man, but the Trojans were undeterred. Anderson passed along the baseline to Daniel Utomi in the left corner and he connected on a 3-pointer for a 66-57 lead.

Mathews hit a 3-pointer under pressure for a 71-61 lead.

The Bruins went 13 of 18 from the free throw line in the second half, when they were 9 of 25 from the field in front of former UCLA greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sidney Wicks, Jamaal Wilkes and Earl Watson.

The Trojans led by as many as five points in the first half when the Bruins were ahead just once.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans went 2-1 on the road to open league play and showed poise under late pressure by the Bruins.

UCLA: The Bruins have lost five of six and are mired near the bottom of the Pac-12. They lack a big-time scorer and continue to have to rely on a variety of players for offense.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts California on Thursday after three straight road games to open Pac-12 play.

UCLA: Hosts Stanford on Wednesday in the middle of a three-game homestand.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Rakocevic
C. Smith
26.3 Min. Per Game 26.3
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
47.0 Field Goal % 46.4
53.8 Three Point % 33.3
59.4 Free Throw % 84.5
Team Stats
Points 74 63
Field Goals 27-47 (57.4%) 22-58 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 7-14 (50.0%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 31
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 24 18
Team 4 3
Assists 11 9
Steals 4 6
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
N. Rakocevic F
17 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
C. Smith G
16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo USC 13-3 334174
home team logo UCLA 8-8 313263
Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo USC 13-3 72.5 PPG 43.1 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo UCLA 8-8 72.0 PPG 41.7 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
31
N. Rakocevic F 11.4 PPG 8.7 RPG 1.7 APG 46.4 FG%
5
C. Smith G 12.2 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.0 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
31
N. Rakocevic F 17 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
5
C. Smith G 16 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
57.4 FG% 37.9
50.0 3PT FG% 23.1
61.9 FT% 72.7
USC
Starters
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
E. Anderson
D. Utomi
O. Okongwu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 17 14 2 6/11 0/1 5/9 3 33 0 3 1 4 10
J. Mathews 16 2 3 5/8 2/3 4/4 3 34 1 0 0 0 2
E. Anderson 14 5 3 6/9 1/1 1/2 3 24 1 0 5 0 5
D. Utomi 13 3 1 4/9 3/7 2/3 1 36 0 0 1 1 2
O. Okongwu 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 4 31 0 3 1 2 0
Bench
E. Weaver
K. Sturdivant
I. Mobley
Q. Adlesh
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
M. Agbonkpolo
T. Lewis
D. London
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Weaver 6 3 2 2/3 1/2 1/2 0 21 1 0 1 0 3
K. Sturdivant 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
I. Mobley 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 13 1 1 1 0 2
Q. Adlesh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Agbonkpolo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 31 11 27/47 7/14 13/21 18 200 4 7 11 7 24
UCLA
Starters
C. Smith
P. Ali
J. Jaquez Jr.
T. Campbell
C. Riley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 16 10 2 5/13 1/2 5/6 3 33 2 0 3 2 8
P. Ali 10 1 1 3/8 0/0 4/4 2 21 0 1 1 1 0
J. Jaquez Jr. 7 1 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 20 1 0 0 1 0
T. Campbell 4 1 4 2/7 0/3 0/0 2 34 0 0 0 0 1
C. Riley 2 3 0 1/6 0/0 0/2 4 14 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
J. Hill
J. Bernard
S. O'Neal
D. Singleton
J. Kyman
A. Olesinski
A. Dodson
I. Wulff
K. Nwuba
R. Stong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hill 14 3 0 4/5 0/0 6/8 2 22 0 0 1 2 1
J. Bernard 3 2 1 1/6 1/3 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 0 2
S. O'Neal 3 4 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 0 12 0 0 1 3 1
D. Singleton 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Kyman 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
A. Olesinski 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 13 2 2 0 1 2
A. Dodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Wulff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nwuba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Stong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 28 9 22/58 3/13 16/22 19 200 6 3 7 10 18
NCAA BB Scores