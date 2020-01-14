Ingram's double-double helps UCF overwhelm Tulane
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Dazon Ingram scored 15 points with a career-high 17 rebounds and UCF grabbed its first American Athletic Conference win of the season beating Tulane 74-55 on Tuesday.
UCF (10-7, 1-4) built a 25-9 lead and went to intermission up 34-17. The Knights distributed 10 assists on 12 field goals made before the break. Tulane (10-7, 2-3) missed 20 of 25-shot attempts in the first half.
The Knights never trailed as they ended a five-game losing streak that followed six straight wins.
Ingram scored 11 of his points from the foul line. Darin Green Jr. - off the bench - and Matt Milon each scored 12 and Brandon Mahan 11.
Christion Thompson led Tulane with 19 points, Nic Thomas added 12 and K.J. Lawson 10.
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|55
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|21-58 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|12-26 (46.2%)
|6-22 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|31
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|17
|7
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
12
|D. Ingram G
|8.7 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|3.8 APG
|38.7 FG%
|
25
|C. Thompson G
|12.4 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|2.7 APG
|43.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Ingram G
|15 PTS
|16 REB
|7 AST
|C. Thompson G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ingram
|15
|16
|7
|2/3
|0/0
|11/13
|1
|36
|1
|0
|3
|3
|13
|M. Milon
|12
|2
|0
|4/9
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Mahan
|11
|3
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Smith
|7
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. DeJesus
|4
|1
|5
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ingram
|15
|16
|7
|2/3
|0/0
|11/13
|1
|36
|1
|0
|3
|3
|13
|M. Milon
|12
|2
|0
|4/9
|4/8
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Mahan
|11
|3
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. Smith
|7
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. DeJesus
|4
|1
|5
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green Jr.
|12
|2
|0
|4/8
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|23
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|A. Diggs
|7
|3
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|F. Bertz
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Johnson Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Anders
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Doumbia
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|33
|17
|23/49
|12/26
|16/19
|18
|200
|5
|1
|15
|6
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|19
|4
|1
|7/14
|0/4
|5/7
|3
|38
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|K. Lawson
|10
|4
|0
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Hightower
|2
|2
|0
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. Walker
|2
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Zhang
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Thompson
|19
|4
|1
|7/14
|0/4
|5/7
|3
|38
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|K. Lawson
|10
|4
|0
|4/9
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|T. Hightower
|2
|2
|0
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. Walker
|2
|2
|3
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Zhang
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Thomas
|12
|2
|1
|4/10
|3/6
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. McGee
|4
|4
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|I. Ali
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N. Days
|2
|7
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|28
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|C. Russell Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Galic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zaccardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|27
|7
|21/58
|6/22
|7/12
|18
|200
|8
|3
|13
|8
|19
