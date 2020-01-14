UCF
Ingram's double-double helps UCF overwhelm Tulane

  • AP
  • Jan 14, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Dazon Ingram scored 15 points with a career-high 17 rebounds and UCF grabbed its first American Athletic Conference win of the season beating Tulane 74-55 on Tuesday.

UCF (10-7, 1-4) built a 25-9 lead and went to intermission up 34-17. The Knights distributed 10 assists on 12 field goals made before the break. Tulane (10-7, 2-3) missed 20 of 25-shot attempts in the first half.

The Knights never trailed as they ended a five-game losing streak that followed six straight wins.

Ingram scored 11 of his points from the foul line. Darin Green Jr. - off the bench - and Matt Milon each scored 12 and Brandon Mahan 11.

Christion Thompson led Tulane with 19 points, Nic Thomas added 12 and K.J. Lawson 10.

---

Key Players
D. Ingram
K. Lawson
36.6 Min. Per Game 36.6
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.8 Reb. Per Game 5.8
39.5 Field Goal % 43.3
26.3 Three Point % 37.8
72.8 Free Throw % 70.5
+ 2 Christion Thompson made layup 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Charlie Russell Jr. 10.0
  Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup 12.0
  Offensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr. 17.0
  Tony Johnson Jr. missed layup, blocked by Ibrahim Ali 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Anders 45.0
  R.J. McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
  Double dribble turnover on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia 56.0
+ 2 Charlie Russell Jr. made dunk 1:21
  Bad pass turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Charlie Russell Jr. 1:27
+ 3 Nic Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. McGee 1:46
Team Stats
Points 74 55
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 21-58 (36.2%)
3-Pointers 12-26 (46.2%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 31
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 27 19
Team 3 4
Assists 17 7
Steals 5 8
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
D. Ingram G
15 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
25
C. Thompson G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 10-7 353974
home team logo Tulane 10-7 173855
Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 10-7 69.3 PPG 40.8 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Tulane 10-7 71.9 PPG 35.1 RPG 12.1 APG
Key Players
12
D. Ingram G 8.7 PPG 7.3 RPG 3.8 APG 38.7 FG%
25
C. Thompson G 12.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.7 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
12
D. Ingram G 15 PTS 16 REB 7 AST
25
C. Thompson G 19 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
46.9 FG% 36.2
46.2 3PT FG% 27.3
84.2 FT% 58.3
UCF
Starters
D. Ingram
M. Milon
B. Mahan
C. Smith
C. DeJesus
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ingram 15 16 7 2/3 0/0 11/13 1 36 1 0 3 3 13
M. Milon 12 2 0 4/9 4/8 0/0 1 34 0 0 0 0 2
B. Mahan 11 3 2 4/8 1/4 2/2 3 28 0 0 2 0 3
C. Smith 7 3 2 3/7 0/0 1/2 4 23 2 0 2 0 3
C. DeJesus 4 1 5 1/5 0/2 2/2 4 22 1 0 2 0 1
Tulane
Starters
C. Thompson
K. Lawson
T. Hightower
J. Walker
K. Zhang
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Thompson 19 4 1 7/14 0/4 5/7 3 38 2 1 3 1 3
K. Lawson 10 4 0 4/9 2/4 0/0 3 31 1 0 3 0 4
T. Hightower 2 2 0 1/7 0/3 0/0 4 21 0 0 5 1 1
J. Walker 2 2 3 1/7 0/1 0/0 0 25 1 0 0 0 2
K. Zhang 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 1 0
