FORD
DUQ

Norman hits 6 3s, scores 20 as Duquesne beats Fordham in OT

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

PITTSBURGH (AP) Lamar Norman Jr. scored a season-high 20 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, and Duquesne beat Fordham 58-56 in overtime Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Dukes (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10) have won five games in a row. They are off to their best overall start since going 15-2 in the 1971-72 season and have won their first five conference games for the first time since winning eight straight to open A-10 play in 2010-11.

After missing his first seven shots, Tavian Dunn-Martin hit a 3-pointer to give the Dukes a one-point lead and neither team scored again for 2-plus minutes when Baylee Steele's layup made it 56-53 with 1:10 left in OT. Ty Perry tied it with a 3-pointer 30 seconds later but Steele hit 1 of 2 free throws with 21 seconds remaining. Fordham was called for traveling and Sincere Carry made the first of two foul shots to cap the scoring with three seconds left.

Jalen Cobb drove the left side of the lane before lobbing an alley-oop pass to Onyi Eyisi for a layup to tie it at 51-all with 23 seconds left in regulation and force overtime.

Perry hit 5 of 7 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points for Fordham (6-10, 0-4). Cobb added 16 points, five assists and three steals and Eyisi had nine points and 14 rebounds.

1st Half
FORD Rams 30
DUQ Dukes 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Duquesne  
19:35 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Austin 0-3
19:13 +2 Onyi Eyisi made layup 2-3
18:49 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 2-6
18:15 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 5-6
17:35   Sincere Carry missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Ivan Raut  
17:33   Jumpball received by Fordham  
17:21   Onyi Eyisi missed dunk, blocked by Michael Hughes  
17:19   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
17:10   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
16:46 +3 Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 8-6
16:27   Maceo Austin missed jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
16:03   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
16:03   Onyi Eyisi missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:03 +1 Onyi Eyisi made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-6
15:39 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 9-9
15:19   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Marcus Weathers  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
15:05   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
14:51   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
14:35   Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
14:16   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Weathers, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
13:50   Josh Colon missed layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
13:39   Traveling violation turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
13:24   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
13:09   Sincere Carry missed layup  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
12:46   Jalen Cobb missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
12:44   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
12:42   Chris Austin missed jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
12:21 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 9-12
11:54   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Offensive rebound by Jalen Cobb  
11:33   Joel Soriano missed layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
11:09   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
11:06   Shooting foul on Joel Soriano  
11:06   Baylee Steele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:06 +1 Baylee Steele made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-13
10:48   Josh Colon missed jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
10:35 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Lamar Norman Jr. 9-15
10:13   Personal foul on Maceo Austin  
10:07   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Cobb  
9:53 +3 Maceo Austin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 9-18
9:24 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot 12-18
9:03 +2 Michael Hughes made hook shot, assist by Maceo Austin 12-20
8:34   Onyi Eyisi missed hook shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
8:08   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
7:46   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
7:44   Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
7:39 +2 Onyi Eyisi made dunk 14-20
7:23   Shooting foul on Ty Perry  
7:23 +1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 14-21
7:23   Marcus Weathers missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
7:03   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:01   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
6:45   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Weathers  
6:50 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 17-21
6:08   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
6:06   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
5:49 +2 Jalen Cobb made floating jump shot 19-21
5:31   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
5:19 +3 Jalen Cobb made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 22-21
4:58 +2 Maceo Austin made reverse layup, assist by Michael Hughes 22-23
4:42   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Colon  
4:29   Sincere Carry missed layup, blocked by Joel Soriano  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
4:02 +2 Jalen Cobb made floating jump shot 24-23
3:53   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
3:53   Official timeout called  
3:53   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 1st of 3 free throws  
3:53 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 3 free throws 24-24
3:53 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 3rd of 3 free throws 24-25
3:37   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:35   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
3:21   Bad pass turnover on Sincere Carry, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
3:13   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
3:13   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
2:58   Marcus Weathers missed layup  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
2:47   Kyle Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
2:37 +2 Baylee Steele made layup, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 24-27
2:07 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 27-27
1:49   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed layup, blocked by Onyi Eyisi  
1:47   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
1:38   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
1:28   Onyi Eyisi missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
1:26   Defensive rebound by Tavian Dunn-Martin  
1:09   Personal foul on Kyle Rose  
52.0   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
50.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
23.0   Onyi Eyisi missed layup, blocked by Michael Hughes  
21.0   Offensive rebound by Josh Colon  
14.0 +3 Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 30-27
1.0   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Duquesne  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
FORD Rams 21
DUQ Dukes 24

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Jalen Cobb  
19:23   Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:21   Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
19:04 +2 Jalen Cobb made reverse layup 32-27
19:04   Shooting foul on Michael Hughes  
19:04 +1 Jalen Cobb made free throw 33-27
18:36 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 33-30
17:53   Lost ball turnover on Onyi Eyisi, stolen by Michael Hughes  
17:53   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
17:42   Out of bounds turnover on Maceo Austin  
17:18 +3 Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 36-30
17:02   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
16:58 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes 36-33
16:32   Traveling violation turnover on Ty Perry  
16:09   Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
15:44   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Cobb  
15:24   Personal foul on Joel Soriano  
15:18   Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
15:15   Personal foul on Jalen Cobb  
14:59   Out of bounds turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
14:45   Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.  
14:36   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano  
14:22   Out of bounds turnover on Ty Perry  
14:10   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Ty Perry  
13:39   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
13:31   Offensive foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
13:31   Turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin  
13:03   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
12:55   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
12:48   Tavian Dunn-Martin missed floating jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Fordham  
12:25   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele  
12:13   Offensive foul on Sincere Carry  
12:13   Turnover on Sincere Carry  
12:10   Ty Perry missed layup, blocked by Maceo Austin  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
11:47   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
11:26   Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Sincere Carry  
11:09   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
11:05 +2 Michael Hughes made dunk 36-35
10:59   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Michael Hughes  
10:59   Jalen Cobb missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:59 +1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-35
10:37   Jalen Cobb missed layup  
10:35   Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
10:29   Onyi Eyisi missed hook shot, blocked by Michael Hughes  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Josh Colon  
10:24   Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Duquesne  
10:13   Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
10:09   Personal foul on Josh Colon  
10:08   Bad pass turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Josh Colon  
9:50   Traveling violation turnover on Ty Perry  
9:37 +2 Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 37-37
9:37   Shooting foul on Josh Colon  
9:37 +1 Michael Hughes made free throw 37-38
9:06   Josh Colon missed floating jump shot  
9:04   Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
8:59 +2 Onyi Eyisi made dunk 39-38
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Ivan Raut  
8:31   Bad pass turnover on Onyi Eyisi, stolen by Maceo Austin  
8:24   Personal foul on Chris Austin  
8:24   Marcus Weathers missed free throw  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
7:57   Onyi Eyisi missed jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
7:37 +3 Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin 39-41
7:15   Jalen Cobb missed jump shot, blocked by Sincere Carry  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Fordham  
7:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham  
6:31   Sincere Carry missed fade-away jump shot  
6:29   Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi  
6:19 +2 Chris Austin made jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose 41-41
5:58 +2 Lamar Norman Jr. made driving layup 41-43
5:38 +3 Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot 44-43
5:12 +3 Marcus Weathers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry 44-46
4:42   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry  
4:35 +2 Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Sincere Carry 44-48
4:35   Shooting foul on Chris Austin  
4:35 +1 Marcus Weathers made free throw 44-49
4:31   Personal foul on Sincere Carry  
4:08   Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
3:50   Michael Hughes missed floating jump shot  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
3:47   Personal foul on Michael Hughes  
3:21   Onyi Eyisi missed layup  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin  
2:54   Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:52   Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes  
2:43   Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes  
2:35   Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
2:21   Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi  
2:21 +1 Maceo Austin made 1st of 2 free throws 44-50
2:21   Maceo Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers  
2:19   Shooting foul on Ivan Raut  
2:19   Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:19 +1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-51
1:59 +2 Jalen Cobb made jump shot 46-51
1:32   Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Austin  
1:18 +3 Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon 49-51
49.0   Official timeout called  
45.0   Marcus Weathers missed jump shot  
43.0   Defensive rebound by Josh Colon  
43.0   Jumpball received by Fordham  
26.0 +2 Onyi Eyisi made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Cobb 51-51
5.0   Out of bounds turnover on Sincere Carry  