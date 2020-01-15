|
19:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Jalen Cobb
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
19:04
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb made reverse layup
|
32-27
|
19:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
19:04
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Cobb made free throw
|
33-27
|
18:36
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
|
33-30
|
17:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Onyi Eyisi, stolen by Michael Hughes
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Maceo Austin
|
|
17:18
|
|
+3
|
Ivan Raut made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
|
36-30
|
17:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi
|
|
16:58
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Norman Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Michael Hughes
|
36-33
|
16:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ty Perry
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Baylee Steele missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Cobb
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Joel Soriano
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jalen Cobb
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lamar Norman Jr.
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Joel Soriano
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Ty Perry
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ty Perry
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Turnover on Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Austin
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin missed floating jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Baylee Steele
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Sincere Carry
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Turnover on Sincere Carry
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Ty Perry missed layup, blocked by Maceo Austin
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Colon, stolen by Sincere Carry
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made dunk
|
36-35
|
10:59
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:59
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
37-35
|
10:37
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed layup
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Onyi Eyisi missed hook shot, blocked by Michael Hughes
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Chris Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Duquesne
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Josh Colon
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Hughes, stolen by Josh Colon
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Ty Perry
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
|
37-37
|
9:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Josh Colon
|
|
9:37
|
|
+1
|
Michael Hughes made free throw
|
37-38
|
9:06
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed floating jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
Onyi Eyisi made dunk
|
39-38
|
8:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Maceo Austin, stolen by Ivan Raut
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Onyi Eyisi, stolen by Maceo Austin
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Personal foul on Chris Austin
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed free throw
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Onyi Eyisi missed jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
7:37
|
|
+3
|
Sincere Carry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tavian Dunn-Martin
|
39-41
|
7:15
|
|
|
Jalen Cobb missed jump shot, blocked by Sincere Carry
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Fordham
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Fordham
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Sincere Carry missed fade-away jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Onyi Eyisi
|
|
6:19
|
|
+2
|
Chris Austin made jump shot, assist by Kyle Rose
|
41-41
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Lamar Norman Jr. made driving layup
|
41-43
|
5:38
|
|
+3
|
Josh Colon made 3-pt. jump shot
|
44-43
|
5:12
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Weathers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sincere Carry
|
44-46
|
4:42
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry
|
|
4:35
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers made layup, assist by Sincere Carry
|
44-48
|
4:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chris Austin
|
|
4:35
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Weathers made free throw
|
44-49
|
4:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sincere Carry
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Josh Colon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
Michael Hughes missed floating jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Michael Hughes
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Onyi Eyisi missed layup
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Maceo Austin
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Michael Hughes
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Michael Hughes
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Ivan Raut missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Onyi Eyisi
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Maceo Austin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
44-50
|
2:21
|
|
|
Maceo Austin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marcus Weathers
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ivan Raut
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:19
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
44-51
|
1:59
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Cobb made jump shot
|
46-51
|
1:32
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Maceo Austin
|
|
1:18
|
|
+3
|
Ty Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Colon
|
49-51
|
49.0
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
45.0
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers missed jump shot
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Colon
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Fordham
|
|
26.0
|
|
+2
|
Onyi Eyisi made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Cobb
|
51-51
|
5.0
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Sincere Carry
|