Potter lifts George Washington past George Mason 73-67

  • AP
  • Jan 15, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Armel Potter had a season-high 26 points and George Washington beat George Mason 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Jamison Battle had 15 points for the Colonials (7-10, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who broke a four-game losing streak. Potter made 12 of 15 free throws and had seven assists and six rebounds. Chase Paar added nine rebounds.

AJ Wilson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Patriots (12-5, 1-3), Jordan Miller added 12 points and six Javon Greene 11.

George Mason shot 32% in the first half when the Colonials made 5 of 10 3-pointers and then George Washington shot 50% in the second half.

---

---

1st Half
GMASON Patriots 27
GWASH Colonials 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Mason  
19:39 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 2-0
19:18 +2 Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter 2-2
18:58 +2 Greg Calixte made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 4-2
18:34 +3 Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 4-5
18:19   Offensive foul on Greg Calixte  
18:19   Turnover on Greg Calixte  
18:11   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
18:09   Personal foul on Greg Calixte  
18:02   Armel Potter missed layup  
18:00   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
17:50   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
17:43 +2 Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup 4-7
17:31   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
17:20   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Chase Paar  
17:07   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
16:57   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
16:54   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
16:27 +2 Chase Paar made jump shot 4-9
16:27   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
16:27 +1 Chase Paar made free throw 4-10
16:17   Personal foul on Armel Potter  
16:09   AJ Wilson missed layup  
16:07   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
16:07   Shooting foul on Jamison Battle  
16:07 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 5-10
16:07   AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
15:45   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
15:36   Javon Greene missed layup  
15:34   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
15:27 +2 AJ Wilson made layup 7-10
15:07   Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
14:58   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:56   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
14:52   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:50   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
14:37   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
14:25   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
14:11 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 10-10
13:51 +2 Armel Potter made layup 10-12
13:51   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
13:51 +1 Armel Potter made free throw 10-13
13:31   Javon Greene missed layup  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
13:18   Offensive foul on Javon Greene  
13:18   Turnover on Javon Greene  
12:57   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Javon Greene  
12:52   Javon Greene missed layup  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
12:38   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Mezie Offurum  
12:36   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
12:30   Jordan Miller missed dunk  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
12:30   Lost ball turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Xavier Johnson  
12:30   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
12:30   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Mezie Offurum  
12:23   Personal foul on Chase Paar  
12:23 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 11-13
12:23 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-13
11:56   Offensive foul on Jamison Battle  
11:56   Turnover on Jamison Battle  
11:39   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Hartwell II  
11:09   Armel Potter missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
10:50   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
10:38   Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Javon Greene  
10:26   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
10:24   Shooting foul on Chase Paar  
10:24   AJ Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:04   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by AJ Wilson  
10:24 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-13
10:04   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by AJ Wilson  
9:53 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 16-13
9:18 +3 Shawn Walker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 16-16
9:00   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
8:31   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Javon Greene  
8:16 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Jordan Miller 18-16
7:45 +2 Armel Potter made layup 18-18
7:17 +2 AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Goanar Mar 20-18
6:51   Armel Potter missed layup  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
6:38 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by AJ Wilson 22-18
6:27   Lost ball turnover on Ace Stallings, stolen by Javon Greene  
6:27   Flagrant foul on Ace Stallings  
6:27 +1 Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws 23-18
6:27   Javon Greene missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:25   AJ Wilson missed dunk  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
6:11   Lost ball turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Goanar Mar  
6:04   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
5:43 +2 Armel Potter made layup 23-20
5:33   Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson  
5:33   Turnover on Xavier Johnson  
5:24   Armel Potter missed layup  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
5:14 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made layup 25-20
4:49 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Jack 25-23
4:33   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:31   Defensive rebound by Chase Paar  
4:31   Personal foul on Josh Oduro  
4:29   Chase Paar missed free throw  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
4:12   Traveling violation turnover on Goanar Mar  
3:52 +3 Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 25-26
3:33   Offensive foul on Goanar Mar  
3:33   Turnover on Goanar Mar  
3:15   Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
2:58   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
2:56   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
2:49   Goanar Mar missed jump shot, blocked by Jamison Battle  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
2:46 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 25-29
2:27   Javon Greene missed layup  
2:25   Defensive rebound by George Washington  
2:15   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
2:13   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
2:00   Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings  
1:35 +2 Ace Stallings made layup, assist by Armel Potter 25-31
1:10   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:08   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
1:04 +2 Goanar Mar made layup 27-31
43.0   Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II  
43.0 +1 Armel Potter made free throw 27-32
43.0 +1 Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-33
23.0   Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Shawn Walker Jr.  
21.0   Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
0.0   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  

2nd Half
GMASON Patriots 40
GWASH Colonials 40

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
19:40 +2 Javon Greene made layup 29-33
19:19 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 29-36
18:52   Jordan Miller missed layup  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
18:34   Personal foul on Maceo Jack  
18:22 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
18:15 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-36
18:36   Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson  
18:34   Offensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.  
18:27 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot 31-39
18:07   Lost ball turnover on AJ Wilson  
17:58   Chase Paar missed layup  
17:56   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
17:49 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 33-39
17:23   Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
17:07 +2 AJ Wilson made layup, assist by Javon Greene 35-39
16:46 +3 Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter 35-42
16:22 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 37-42
15:54   Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
15:43   Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Chase Paar  
15:41   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
15:34   Jordan Miller missed layup  
15:32   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
15:26   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
15:26 +1 Mezie Offurum made 1st of 2 free throws 37-43
15:26 +1 Mezie Offurum made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-44
15:02   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle  
14:41   Armel Potter missed layup  
14:39   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
14:23   Personal foul on Shawn Walker Jr.  
14:18   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
14:16   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
13:52 +2 Mezie Offurum made jump shot 37-46
13:25 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 39-46
13:07   Personal foul on Jordan Miller  
12:58 +2 Mezie Offurum made layup 39-48
12:58   Shooting foul on Jordan Miller  
12:58 +1 Mezie Offurum made free throw 39-49
12:43   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Mezie Offurum  
12:19 +2 Armel Potter made layup 39-51
11:56 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 42-51
11:34 +2 Shawn Walker Jr. made layup, assist by Chase Paar 42-53
11:34   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
11:34 +1 Shawn Walker Jr. made free throw 42-54
11:14   AJ Wilson missed layup  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
11:06 +2 Armel Potter made layup 42-56
10:56   Shooting foul on Ace Stallings  
10:56 +1 AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws 43-56
10:56 +1 AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-56
10:33   Maceo Jack missed dunk, blocked by AJ Wilson  
10:31   Offensive rebound by Maceo Jack  
10:22   Lost ball turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Jordan Miller  
10:22   Personal foul on Ace Stallings  
10:17   AJ Wilson missed layup  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Armel Potter  
9:50   Armel Potter missed jump shot, blocked by AJ Wilson  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
9:41   Jamal Hartwell II missed layup, blocked by Maceo Jack  
9:39   Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
9:26   Javon Greene missed layup  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
9:15 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 46-56
9:10   Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
9:08   Personal foul on Jameer Nelson Jr.  
8:55   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
8:53   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
