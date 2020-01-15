|
20:00
Jumpball received by George Mason
19:39
+2
AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
2-0
19:18
+2
Chase Paar made layup, assist by Armel Potter
2-2
18:58
+2
Greg Calixte made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson
4-2
18:34
+3
Jameer Nelson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
4-5
18:19
Offensive foul on Greg Calixte
18:19
Turnover on Greg Calixte
18:11
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:09
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
18:09
Personal foul on Greg Calixte
18:02
Armel Potter missed layup
18:00
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
17:50
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Johnson, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
17:43
+2
Jameer Nelson Jr. made layup
4-7
17:31
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
17:20
Jamison Battle missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:18
Offensive rebound by Chase Paar
17:07
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:05
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
16:57
Personal foul on Maceo Jack
16:54
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
16:52
Defensive rebound by Jamison Battle
16:27
+2
Chase Paar made jump shot
4-9
16:27
Shooting foul on Josh Oduro
16:27
+1
Chase Paar made free throw
4-10
16:17
Personal foul on Armel Potter
16:09
AJ Wilson missed layup
16:07
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
16:07
Shooting foul on Jamison Battle
16:07
+1
AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
5-10
16:07
AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
16:07
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
15:45
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup
15:43
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
15:36
Javon Greene missed layup
15:34
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
15:27
+2
AJ Wilson made layup
7-10
15:07
Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro
15:05
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
14:58
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:56
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
14:52
Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:50
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
14:37
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:35
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
14:25
Bad pass turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr.
14:11
+3
Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
10-10
13:51
+2
Armel Potter made layup
10-12
13:51
Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
13:51
+1
Armel Potter made free throw
10-13
13:31
Javon Greene missed layup
13:29
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
13:18
Offensive foul on Javon Greene
13:18
Turnover on Javon Greene
12:57
Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Javon Greene
12:52
Javon Greene missed layup
12:50
Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
12:38
Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Mezie Offurum
12:36
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
12:30
Jordan Miller missed dunk
12:30
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
12:30
Lost ball turnover on Shawn Walker Jr., stolen by Xavier Johnson
12:30
Personal foul on Maceo Jack
12:30
Xavier Johnson missed layup, blocked by Mezie Offurum
12:23
Personal foul on Chase Paar
12:23
+1
AJ Wilson made 1st of 2 free throws
11-13
12:23
+1
AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
12-13
11:56
Offensive foul on Jamison Battle
11:56
Turnover on Jamison Battle
11:39
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Hartwell II
11:09
Armel Potter missed jump shot
11:07
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
10:50
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:48
Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings
10:38
Lost ball turnover on Jameer Nelson Jr., stolen by Javon Greene
10:26
Jordan Miller missed jump shot
10:24
Offensive rebound by AJ Wilson
10:24
Shooting foul on Chase Paar
10:24
AJ Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:04
Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by AJ Wilson
10:24
+1
AJ Wilson made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-13
10:04
Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by AJ Wilson
9:53
+3
Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
16-13
9:18
+3
Shawn Walker Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
16-16
9:00
Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:58
Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack
8:31
Lost ball turnover on Armel Potter, stolen by Javon Greene
8:16
+2
Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Jordan Miller
18-16
7:45
+2
Armel Potter made layup
18-18
7:17
+2
AJ Wilson made jump shot, assist by Goanar Mar
20-18
6:51
Armel Potter missed layup
6:49
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
6:38
+2
Josh Oduro made layup, assist by AJ Wilson
22-18
6:27
Lost ball turnover on Ace Stallings, stolen by Javon Greene
6:27
Flagrant foul on Ace Stallings
6:27
+1
Javon Greene made 1st of 2 free throws
23-18
6:27
Javon Greene missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:25
AJ Wilson missed dunk
6:23
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
6:11
Lost ball turnover on Maceo Jack, stolen by Goanar Mar
6:04
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Jameer Nelson Jr.
5:43
+2
Armel Potter made layup
23-20
5:33
Offensive foul on Xavier Johnson
5:33
Turnover on Xavier Johnson
5:24
Armel Potter missed layup
5:22
Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller
5:14
+2
Jamal Hartwell II made layup
25-20
4:49
+3
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maceo Jack
25-23
4:33
Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:31
Defensive rebound by Chase Paar
4:31
Personal foul on Josh Oduro
4:29
Chase Paar missed free throw
4:29
Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
4:12
Traveling violation turnover on Goanar Mar
3:52
+3
Maceo Jack made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
25-26
3:33
Offensive foul on Goanar Mar
3:33
Turnover on Goanar Mar
3:15
Armel Potter missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
3:13
Defensive rebound by Javon Greene
2:58
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
2:56
Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar
2:49
Goanar Mar missed jump shot, blocked by Jamison Battle
2:47
Defensive rebound by Armel Potter
2:46
+3
Jamison Battle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armel Potter
25-29
2:27
Javon Greene missed layup
2:25
Defensive rebound by George Washington
2:15
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed layup, blocked by AJ Wilson
2:13
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
2:00
Goanar Mar missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:58
Defensive rebound by Ace Stallings
1:35
+2
Ace Stallings made layup, assist by Armel Potter
25-31
1:10
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:08
Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar
1:04
+2
Goanar Mar made layup
27-31
43.0
Personal foul on Jamal Hartwell II
43.0
+1
Armel Potter made free throw
27-32
43.0
+1
Armel Potter made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-33
23.0
Jordan Miller missed layup, blocked by Shawn Walker Jr.
21.0
Defensive rebound by Jameer Nelson Jr.
0.0
Jameer Nelson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
