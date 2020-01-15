IND
Rutgers remains unbeaten at home, beats Indiana 59-50

  • Jan 15, 2020

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Winning of the road in the Big Ten Conference has been tough for almost every team. Doing it at Rutgers has been impossible so far.

Akwasi Yeboah had 14 points and seven rebounds and the surprising Scarlet Knights pushed their home record to 12-0 with a 59-50 victory over Indiana on Wednesday night.

''We have great fans and the atmosphere is amazing,'' Yeboah said. ''We just kind of made it a tradition to win at home. It's just a different energy at home. When you talk about the importance of winning at home, you win your home games and you are set.''

This has been a totally unexpected season for Rutgers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten). It was picked to finish 12th in the league's preseason poll and now it is in position to post its first winning season since 2005-06, the last time it went to a postseason tournament.

Indiana coach Archie Miller called the Scarlet Knights one of the best teams in the league after seeing the Hoosiers (13-4, 3-3) held to a season low points total.

''They are impressive with their effort level, especially in here, they have this place charged up,'' said Miller, whose team was coming off a win over then-No. 11 Ohio State. ''This is a difficult game. We didn't handle the environment early.''

Rutgers used a 24-6 spurt bridging the end of the first half and the start of the second and a tenacious defense in taking control. During the game-deciding run, it got points from eight players, with none scoring more than four points. It turned a 22-21 first-half deficit into a 45-28 lead and the game was over.

''Winning is fun,'' said guard Geo Baker, who returned to the lineup after missing three games with a broken left thumb and put an exclamation point on the win with a late one-handed dunk.

''You can't really have fun going to parties, that's temporary,'' Baker added. ''Winning is forever. That's something we want to prove. We want to win every single game.''

Caleb McConnell added 10 points for Rutgers, which shot almost 47 percent from the field.

Justin Smith had 15 points to lead Indiana. Aljami Durham added 10 points and Joey Brunk had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hoosiers shot 31.7 percent from the field (19 of 60), including 2 of 19 from long range. They did not make a 3-pointer until Durham hit one with 5:18 to play. The last time Indiana did not hit a 3-pointer in a game was Feb. 25, 2010 against Wisconsin.

''The game is dictated by the team that sets the rules,'' Miller said. ''Rutgers set the rules right at the tap. We had to adjust and fight through it. The game was fast on offense for us. They worked. They pressured. Their big guys did a good job of making things difficult around the rim. We got very few easy ones.''

Rutgers opened the game with a 12-0 run only to see the Hoosiers come back and take a 22-21 lead on a layup by Smith.

A 3-pointer by Ron Harper Jr. put Rutgers in front for good, and Jacob Young followed with a layup off a steal. Freshman Paul Mulcahy added a 3-pointer to stretch the margin to 29-22 and the Scarlet Knights went to the locker room ahead 31-24.

McConnell hit from inside to open the second half and Yeboah nailed a 3-pointer to start a 14-4 run that put the game out of reach.

UP NEXT

Indiana: At Nebraska on Saturday night.

Rutgers: Home against Minnesota on Sunday afternoon.

1st Half
IND Hoosiers 24
RUT Scarlet Knights 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Indiana  
19:40   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
19:10   Ron Harper Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
19:00 +2 Montez Mathis made dunk 0-2
18:57   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee  
18:46 +2 Myles Johnson made driving layup, assist by Montez Mathis 0-4
18:33   Traveling violation turnover on Aljami Durham  
18:20 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Montez Mathis 0-7
18:14   Personal foul on Myles Johnson  
17:56   Aljami Durham missed floating jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
17:48 +2 Montez Mathis made dunk, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 0-9
17:38   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
17:29 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup, assist by Montez Mathis 0-11
17:29   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
17:29 +1 Akwasi Yeboah made free throw 0-12
17:16 +2 Justin Smith made driving layup, assist by Aljami Durham 2-12
16:56   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
16:25   Justin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:23   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
16:00   Shaq Carter missed hook shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
15:53   Aljami Durham missed layup  
15:51   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
15:48 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made tip-in 4-12
15:18   Shaq Carter missed hook shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
15:13 +2 Aljami Durham made layup 6-12
15:13   Shooting foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
15:12 +1 Aljami Durham made free throw 7-12
14:53 +2 Caleb McConnell made jump shot, assist by Akwasi Yeboah 7-14
14:35   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Shaq Carter  
14:01 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made layup, assist by Jacob Young 7-16
13:28   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Geo Baker  
13:22   Shooting foul on Race Thompson  
13:22 +1 Jacob Young made 1st of 2 free throws 7-17
13:22   Jacob Young missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
12:54 +2 Joey Brunk made hook shot 9-17
12:25   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:23   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
12:17 +2 Justin Smith made driving layup 11-17
12:18   Shooting foul on Paul Mulcahy  
12:18 +1 Justin Smith made free throw 12-17
12:00   Myles Johnson missed layup  
11:58   Offensive rebound by Jacob Young  
11:51   Personal foul on Race Thompson  
11:42 +2 Jacob Young made jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 12-19
11:31   Jerome Hunter missed layup, blocked by Myles Johnson  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
11:21 +2 Trayce Jackson-Davis made dunk 14-19
11:07   Geo Baker missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
10:52   Jerome Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
10:52   Traveling violation turnover on Jacob Young  
10:24   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
9:57   Caleb McConnell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
9:32   Traveling violation turnover on Jerome Hunter  
9:15   Out of bounds turnover on Ron Harper Jr.  
8:58   Kicked ball violation on Rutgers  
8:48 +2 Rob Phinisee made finger-roll layup 16-19
8:33   Montez Mathis missed layup  
8:31   Offensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
8:26   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:24   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
8:25   Flagrant foul on Montez Mathis  
8:25 +1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 17-19
8:25 +1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-19
8:08   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Shaq Carter  
8:06   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
7:59   Rob Phinisee missed jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
7:42 +2 Ron Harper Jr. made finger-roll layup 18-21
7:14 +2 Joey Brunk made turnaround jump shot 20-21
7:00   Lost ball turnover on Montez Mathis, stolen by Joey Brunk  
6:54 +2 Justin Smith made finger-roll layup, assist by Trayce Jackson-Davis 22-21
6:20   Traveling violation turnover on Akwasi Yeboah  
6:02   Aljami Durham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
5:41   Bad pass turnover on Paul Mulcahy  
5:20   Joey Brunk missed hook shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Rutgers  
4:53   Myles Johnson missed hook shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by De'Ron Davis  
4:43   Traveling violation turnover on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
4:30   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Mulcahy  
4:20   Kicked ball violation on Rutgers  
4:13   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith  
3:53 +3 Ron Harper Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 22-24
3:35   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Geo Baker  
3:30 +2 Jacob Young made reverse layup 22-26
3:12   Devonte Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Ron Harper Jr.  
2:57   Myles Johnson missed layup  
2:55   Offensive rebound by Paul Mulcahy  
2:55   Personal foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
2:50 +3 Paul Mulcahy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacob Young 22-29
2:22   Justin Smith missed floating jump shot, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
2:13   Lost ball turnover on Paul Mulcahy, stolen by Jerome Hunter  
2:07 +2 Rob Phinisee made driving layup 24-29
1:45   Personal foul on Devonte Green  
1:26   Geo Baker missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
1:16   Lost ball turnover on Aljami Durham, stolen by Geo Baker  
1:10 +2 Caleb McConnell made driving dunk, assist by Geo Baker 24-31
47.0   Bad pass turnover on Justin Smith  
34.0   Jacob Young missed driving layup  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
31.0   Personal foul on Jacob Young  
7.0   Justin Smith missed hook shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Ron Harper Jr.  
1.0   Bad pass turnover on Jerome Hunter, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
IND Hoosiers 26
RUT Scarlet Knights 28

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Caleb McConnell made turnaround jump shot 24-33
19:15   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
19:13   Personal foul on Justin Smith  
18:59   Montez Mathis missed layup  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
18:53   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup  
18:51   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
18:38   Myles Johnson missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:36   Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham  
18:33   Personal foul on Caleb McConnell  
18:17   Trayce Jackson-Davis missed layup, blocked by Ron Harper Jr.  
18:15   Offensive rebound by Indiana  
18:12   Aljami Durham missed jump shot  
18:10   Offensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis  
18:08   Jumpball received by Indiana  
18:03   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:01   Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis  
17:38   Lost ball turnover on Myles Johnson, stolen by Rob Phinisee  
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Caleb McConnell  
17:10   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
16:57 +3 Akwasi Yeboah made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ron Harper Jr. 24-36
16:34   Personal foul on Montez Mathis  
16:32   Jerome Hunter missed jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
16:16   Personal foul on Jerome Hunter  
16:04 +2 Shaq Carter made alley-oop shot, assist by Jacob Young 24-38
15:53   Personal foul on Geo Baker  
15:53   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Indiana  
15:53   Turnover on Indiana  
15:53   Geo Baker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:53 +1 Geo Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-39
15:41   Bad pass turnover on Rob Phinisee, stolen by Akwasi Yeboah  
15:29   Jacob Young missed floating jump shot  
15:27   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
15:14   Joey Brunk missed layup, blocked by Shaq Carter  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
15:09   Joey Brunk missed layup, blocked by Paul Mulcahy  
15:09   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk  
15:09 +2 Joey Brunk made dunk 26-39
14:46   Akwasi Yeboah missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Jerome Hunter  
14:37   Rob Phinisee missed driving layup  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
14:17   Personal foul on Aljami Durham  
14:08 +2 Myles Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Paul Mulcahy 26-41
13:43   Personal foul on Paul Mulcahy  
13:35 +2 Justin Smith made driving layup 28-41
13:10 +2 Myles Johnson made layup 28-43
13:10   Shooting foul on Trayce Jackson-Davis  
13:10   Myles Johnson missed free throw  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
12:53   Armaan Franklin missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Myles Johnson  
12:28   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Defensive rebound by Armaan Franklin  
12:20   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Jacob Young  
12:14   Jacob Young missed layup  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Geo Baker  
12:10 +2 Geo Baker made tip-in 28-45
11:47   Damezi Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:45   Defensive rebound by Jacob Young  
11:23   Paul Mulcahy missed finger-roll layup  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
11:15 +2 Justin Smith made layup, assist by Rob Phinisee 30-45
11:15   Shooting foul on Ron Harper Jr.  
11:15 +1 Justin Smith made free throw 31-45
11:09   Personal foul on Rob Phinisee  
11:09   Paul Mulcahy missed free throw  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
10:50   Damezi Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Justin Smith  
10:42 +2 Justin Smith made dunk 33-45
10:13   Ron Harper Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Defensive rebound by Rob Phinisee  
10:03   Damezi Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
9:40   Shooting foul on Damezi Anderson  
9:40   Myles Johnson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:40   Myles Johnson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Justin Smith  
9:22   Rob Phinisee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
8:53   Lost ball turnover on Akwasi Yeboah, stolen by Aljami Durham  
8:38 +2 Joey Brunk made layup, assist by Aljami Durham 35-45
8:38   Shooting foul on Caleb McConnell  
8:38   Joey Brunk missed free throw  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Akwasi Yeboah  
8:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Caleb McConnell  
7:54   Aljami Durham missed floating jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Caleb McConnell  
7:43 +2 Akwasi Yeboah made driving layup, assist by Geo Baker 35-47
7:23   Justin Smith missed layup  
7:21   Offensive rebound by Joey Brunk