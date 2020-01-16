ND
Hubb's 25 points lead Notre Dame past Georgia Tech 78-74

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) This time, Notre Dame was prepared for the closing minutes of another close ACC game.

Lessons learned while suffering two losses last week by a combined eight points helped the Fighting Irish in another tight game.

Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 25 points, John Mooney recorded another double-double and Notre Dame pulled away late to beat Georgia Tech 78-74 on Wednesday night.

''I thought it was really important as I'm watching this game unfold, we really need to finish this one,'' Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said after recalling last week's 73-68 loss to North Carolina State and a 67-64 ''heartbreaking'' loss to then-No. 13 Louisville.

''I think we can grow again here with this one,'' Brey said.

Hubb's follow-up layup gave the Fighting Irish (11-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 67-64 lead. T.J. Gibbs added a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to six points with 1:04 remaining.

Gibbs' long 3 came after Georgia Tech switched to a zone defense after playing man-to-man most of the game.

''The one time we went zone they hit a 3 on us,'' said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner.

Jose Alvarado's layup with six seconds left cut Notre Dame's lead to 77-74. Hubb made one of two free throws with four seconds remaining for the final margin.

Gibbs had 17 points and Dane Goodwin added 15. Hubb and Gibbs carried most of the scoring load in the final minutes.

''We feed off each other's energy,'' Hubb said. ''If we are playing in tandem and everything is flowing, I think we can be very dangerous in the ACC and the NCAA.''

Michael Devoe led Georgia Tech (8-9, 3-4) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Moses Wright had 16 points.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 0-3 in home ACC games.

''It sucks. We've got to protect our home court,'' Alvarado said.

Mooney's hook shot with 2:48 remaining gave Notre Dame a 63-60 lead and gave the senior his 11th consecutive double-double, tying the school record. Mooney overcame 0-for-6 shooting from the field in the first half to finish with 10 points and 13 rebounds. The 6-foot-9 senior missed each of his six shots from the field, including three 3-pointers, in the first half. His only points came on two free throws.

Hubb drove the length of the court for a layup to end the first half, giving the Irish a 29-27 lead.

It was a familiar halftime scenario for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have trailed at the break in 13 of 17 games. They have rallied in the second half for four wins after trailing at halftime.

Even as Mooney began to find his shot, Georgia Tech took a 47-41 lead before Notre Dame scored six straight for a 50-49 advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish showed good poise down the stretch, especially from Hubb. Notre Dame used only seven players but its veteran presence paid off in the final minutes.

Georgia Tech: Despite shooting 51.7 percent from the field and outscoring Notre Dame 48-32 in the paint, the Yellow Jackets fell short in yet another home loss. Alvarado had nine assists and Devoe played an all-around solid game.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE FUN

Mooney matched the Notre Dame record of 11 consecutive double-doubles set by Luke Harangody in the 2008-09 season.

''I don't really care about the personal stuff,'' Mooney said. ''I really don't. I'm just glad we got the win.''

Mooney's first field goal came on a jam about three minutes into the second half.

KEY STAT

Pastner said the key was Notre Dame's 7-0 advantage in offensive rebounds in the second half. ''That created seven more shots for them,'' Pastner said. ''That's the game right there.''

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Following a week off, the Fighting Irish play Syracuse on Jan. 22.

Georgia Tech: Remains home to face Virginia on Saturday night.

1st Half
ND Fighting Irish 29
GATECH Yellow Jackets 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
19:46   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
19:44   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
19:35 +2 Juwan Durham made layup 2-0
19:27   Moses Wright missed layup  
19:25   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
18:52   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:50   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
18:44   Out of bounds turnover on Michael Devoe  
18:32   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
18:30   Personal foul on Juwan Durham  
18:14   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
18:02   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
17:54   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
17:52   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
17:47 +2 James Banks III made layup 2-2
17:31   Juwan Durham missed dunk  
17:29   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
17:24   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
17:22 +2 Moses Wright made jump shot, assist by Jordan Usher 2-4
17:08   Shooting foul on James Banks III  
17:08 +1 John Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws 3-4
17:08 +1 John Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
16:47   Traveling violation turnover on Moses Wright  
16:34   Juwan Durham missed jump shot  
16:32   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
16:14   Bad pass turnover on Moses Wright, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
16:05   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:03   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
16:03   Turnover on John Mooney  
16:03   Jumpball received by Georgia Tech  
15:54 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 4-7
15:34   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
15:31 +2 Dane Goodwin made jump shot, assist by Prentiss Hubb 6-7
15:03   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
14:36   Prentiss Hubb missed layup  
14:34   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
14:27   Jordan Usher missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:25   Offensive rebound by James Banks III  
14:19 +2 James Banks III made jump shot 6-9
14:07 +2 Dane Goodwin made layup, assist by Prentiss Hubb 8-9
13:53 +2 Michael Devoe made jump shot 8-11
13:46   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
13:23   James Banks III missed jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Nate Laszewski  
13:05   John Mooney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
12:43   Jose Alvarado missed layup  
12:41   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
12:34 +3 T.J. Gibbs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Mooney 11-11
12:16   Evan Cole missed layup  
12:14   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
12:09 +2 Nate Laszewski made layup 13-11
12:09   Shooting foul on Moses Wright  
12:09 +1 Nate Laszewski made free throw 14-11
11:52   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
11:31   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
11:14   Michael Devoe missed jump shot, blocked by Nate Laszewski  
11:12   Offensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
11:07 +2 Michael Devoe made layup 14-13
10:57   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Gibbs  
10:43   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
10:36   Bad pass turnover on Bubba Parham, stolen by Prentiss Hubb  
10:24 +3 Prentiss Hubb made 3-pt. jump shot 17-13
10:02   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:00   Offensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
10:00   Personal foul on Nate Laszewski  
9:52   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
9:37   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
9:28   John Mooney missed jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
9:18   Personal foul on Dane Goodwin  
9:08 +2 Asanti Price made jump shot, assist by Michael Devoe 17-15
8:51   John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Moses Wright  
8:51   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
8:51   Jumpball received by Notre Dame  
8:39 +2 Juwan Durham made turnaround jump shot 19-15
8:09   Michael Devoe missed jump shot, blocked by John Mooney  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
7:59   Rex Pflueger missed jump shot  
7:57   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
7:50 +2 Juwan Durham made dunk 21-15
7:36   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Moses Wright  
7:27 +2 Moses Wright made layup 21-17
7:07   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
6:58   Asanti Price missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:56   Defensive rebound by Rex Pflueger  
6:35 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 24-17
6:17 +2 Jordan Usher made layup, assist by Jose Alvarado 24-19
5:41   Lost ball turnover on Rex Pflueger, stolen by Jordan Usher  
5:41 +3 Jose Alvarado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bubba Parham 24-22
5:22   Out of bounds turnover on Rex Pflueger  
5:00   Moses Wright missed jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
4:58   Personal foul on James Banks III  
4:43   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Moses Wright  
4:31   Out of bounds turnover on Moses Wright  
4:16   Personal foul on Jose Alvarado  
4:09   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
3:49 +2 Bubba Parham made fade-away jump shot 24-24
3:29   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
3:15   Out of bounds turnover on Bubba Parham  
2:58 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rex Pflueger 27-24
2:29   Bubba Parham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
2:20   Rex Pflueger missed layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
2:15   Personal foul on John Mooney  
2:10   Michael Devoe missed jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Notre Dame  
1:53   Dane Goodwin missed layup, blocked by Jordan Usher  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
1:46   Shooting foul on T.J. Gibbs  
1:46   Michael Devoe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:46 +1 Michael Devoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
1:18   John Mooney missed hook shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Evan Cole  
1:00   Shooting foul on Dane Goodwin  
1:00   Evan Cole missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:00   Evan Cole missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
38.0   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Bubba Parham  
11.0   Bubba Parham missed jump shot  
9.0   Offensive rebound by Evan Cole  
9.0   Shooting foul on Dane Goodwin  
9.0 +1 Evan Cole made 1st of 2 free throws 27-26
9.0 +1 Evan Cole made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-27
3.0 +2 Prentiss Hubb made layup 29-27
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ND Fighting Irish 49
GATECH Yellow Jackets 47

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Usher, stolen by John Mooney  
19:28   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb, stolen by Jordan Usher  
19:20 +2 Jordan Usher made dunk 29-29
18:56   T.J. Gibbs missed layup  
18:54   Offensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
18:49 +2 Juwan Durham made dunk 31-29
18:29   Shooting foul on Juwan Durham  
18:28 +1 Moses Wright made 1st of 2 free throws 31-30
18:28 +1 Moses Wright made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-31
17:59   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
17:49   James Banks III missed jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by John Mooney  
17:41   Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
17:31   Michael Devoe missed layup, blocked by John Mooney  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Juwan Durham  
17:23   T.J. Gibbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Jose Alvarado  
17:13   Michael Devoe missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:11   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
17:07   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:05   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
17:01 +2 John Mooney made dunk, assist by Rex Pflueger 33-31
16:37 +2 James Banks III made dunk, assist by Jose Alvarado 33-33
16:18   Bad pass turnover on Prentiss Hubb  
16:02   Traveling violation turnover on Moses Wright  
15:44   Prentiss Hubb missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Michael Devoe  
15:28 +2 Jordan Usher made layup, assist by Moses Wright 33-35
15:17 +2 Prentiss Hubb made finger-roll layup 35-35
14:59   Kicked ball violation on Notre Dame  
14:49   Jordan Usher missed jump shot  
14:47   Defensive rebound by Prentiss Hubb  
14:35   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:33   Defensive rebound by Georgia Tech  
14:33   Personal foul on Rex Pflueger  
14:14 +2 Michael Devoe made layup, assist by Jose Alvarado 35-37
14:00   Shooting foul on Bubba Parham  
14:00 +1 Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 2 free throws 36-37
14:00   Prentiss Hubb missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:00   Defensive rebound by Jordan Usher  
13:48   Jose Alvarado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Dane Goodwin  
13:31 +2 John Mooney made jump shot 38-37
13:15 +3 Michael Devoe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jose Alvarado 38-40
12:58   Prentiss Hubb missed jump shot  
12:56   Offensive rebound by Notre Dame  
12:56   Personal foul on Bubba Parham  
12:53   Dane Goodwin missed jump shot  
12:51   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
12:45   John Mooney missed tip-in  
12:43   Offensive rebound by T.J. Gibbs  
12:36   Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Offensive rebound by John Mooney  
12:30   T.J. Gibbs missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by James Banks III  
12:22   Personal foul on T.J. Gibbs  
12:06   Bad pass turnover on Jose Alvarado  
11:50   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
11:47   Personal foul on Michael Devoe  
11:42   Traveling violation turnover on Juwan Durham  
11:27 +2 Michael Devoe made layup 38-42
11:27   Shooting foul on Prentiss Hubb  
11:27 +1 Michael Devoe made free throw 38-43
11:11 +2 John Mooney made hook shot 40-43
10:56 +2 Jose Alvarado made finger-roll layup 40-45
10:42   Shooting foul on Bubba Parham  
10:42   Dane Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:42 +1 Dane Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-45
10:20 +2 Moses Wright made layup, assist by Jordan Usher 41-47
10:06 +3 Dane Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. Gibbs 44-47
9:50