PSU
MINN

No Text

Oturu scores 26 as Minnesota beats Penn State 75-69

  • AP
  • Jan 16, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Coach Richard Pitino implored his Minnesota team at halftime to increase its pressure on the defensive end after Penn State shot 60% from the field and didn’t have a turnover in the first half.

The Gophers didn’t start the second half the way Pitino envisioned but eventually started to hound the Nittany Lions’ shooters, and Minnesota came away with another conference victory.

Daniel Oturu had his sixth double-double in seven Big Ten games this season with 26 points and 14 rebounds, Marcus Carr added 27 points and Minnesota came from behind to beat Penn State 75-69 on Wednesday night.

Carr added nine assists and six rebounds for the Gophers, who trailed by eight points early in the second half before the Nittany Lions’ offense went cold. Penn State missed 13 straight shots at one point and went without a field goal for almost 12 minutes as Minnesota went on a 16-5 run.

“That was just unacceptable,” Carr said of the defense in the first half. “That was something we had to turn around very quickly. The first four minutes of the second half, we still weren’t getting it done. But after that, we buckled down and knew we had to get this tough win.”

Myreon Jones and Seth Lundy each had 15 points for the Nittany Lions, who have lost three in a row.

“Long, long season,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “We’ve had a lot of quality wins. Somehow, some way we’ve got to get together, try to regroup and get a win, stop this slide. A little resiliency, a little toughness – if we can do those things, we’ll come out on top.”

Penn State used a 10-2 run to take control early in the second half, with Lamar Stephens scoring six points during the stretch. Stephens’ jumper at 17:02 of the second half ended the run and the Nittany Lions didn’t hit a field goal again until Jones connected with 5:28 to play.

“I told them at halftime, you can’t allow the other team to dictate the rules, especially in your building,” Pitino said. “You’ve got to take it to them, and obviously our defense in the second half was exceptional.”

In its previous two losses, Penn State shot a combined 39 of 113 for 34.5% against Rutgers and Wisconsin.

“I thought our shooters had good shots,” Chambers said. “We had good shots. They’re just not going in right now. We’ve got to keep trusting those guys, keep giving them the green light.”

The Gophers were 23 of 29 from the free-throw line and outrebounded the Nittany Lions 48-32.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Another conference loss for the Nittany Lions, who built a strong resume outside of the conference. Penn State is 2-4 in the Big Ten, perhaps the toughest conference in the country with 12 teams ranked in the top-50 of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. The Nittany Lions entered the game leading the conference in steals per game and turnover-margin in conference games, but the offense will need more efficiency.

Minnesota: Another quality win added to the ledger for the Gophers. As Minnesota builds its NCAA tournament portfolio, Wednesday’s win currently counts as Quadrant 2 win in the NET rankings. It’s the second Quadrant 2 win this season to go along with Quadrant 1 wins against Ohio State and Michigan. The road doesn’t get any easier in the Big Ten, but the Gophers are battle tested as they go back on the road.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Carr, who played all 40 minutes, scrambled for a loose ball after a rebound and went straight down the middle of the court for a layup on the other end while being fouled. He converted the free-throw to give Minnesota its biggest lead of the game at 10 with a minute remaining.

LETDOWN

The Gophers shot 6 of 20 from the 3-point line in the game and were 1 of 13 in the second half. Gabe Kalscheur, who leads the team in 3s this season, was 0 for 7 in the game and is 7 for 34 in his past five games.

UP NEXT

Penn State’s alternating January schedule has it back home against No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday. The Nittany Lions lost 106-74 at Ohio State in December.

Minnesota is at Rutgers on Sunday. The Gophers are winless in five road games this season, including losses in their first three Big Ten road games.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
PSU Nittany Lions 46
MINN Golden Gophers 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Penn State  
19:37 +2 Lamar Stevens made turnaround jump shot 2-0
19:17 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 2-3
19:10   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
19:08   Offensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
18:42   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Offensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
18:40 +2 John Harrar made dunk, assist by Seth Lundy 4-3
18:40   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
18:40   John Harrar missed free throw  
18:40   Defensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
18:22 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 4-5
17:56   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
17:57 +1 Lamar Stevens made free throw 5-5
17:57 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-5
17:41   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:39   Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler  
17:31 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 9-5
17:07 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made layup 9-7
16:42 +2 John Harrar made layup, assist by Seth Lundy 11-7
16:26   Gabe Kalscheur missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Penn State  
16:06   Shooting foul on Tre' Williams  
16:05 +1 Myreon Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
16:05   Myreon Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:42   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
15:31   Marcus Carr missed dunk, blocked by Lamar Stevens  
15:29   Offensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
15:16   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Myles Dread  
15:23 +2 Izaiah Brockington made layup 14-7
15:23   Shooting foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
15:23   Izaiah Brockington missed free throw  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Tre' Williams  
15:23   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
15:21   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
14:57 +1 Jarvis Omersa made 1st of 2 free throws 14-8
14:57 +1 Jarvis Omersa made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-9
14:45   Lamar Stevens missed layup, blocked by Jarvis Omersa  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
14:36 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup, assist by Marcus Carr 14-11
14:36   Shooting foul on Myles Dread  
14:36 +1 Daniel Oturu made free throw 14-12
14:26 +2 Izaiah Brockington made jump shot 16-12
14:10   Personal foul on Myles Dread  
14:03   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:56 +2 Daniel Oturu made dunk 16-14
13:39   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
13:21   Mike Watkins missed jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
13:05 +2 Daniel Oturu made jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 16-16
12:52   Jamari Wheeler missed layup  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
12:31 +3 Payton Willis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 16-19
12:06 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 19-19
11:39 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Payton Willis 19-22
11:12 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 21-22
10:50   Daniel Oturu missed layup  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
10:44   Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
10:42   Personal foul on John Harrar  
10:25 +3 Marcus Carr made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Kalscheur 21-25
10:11 +2 Myreon Jones made jump shot 23-25
9:46   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Carr, stolen by Izaiah Brockington  
9:39   Seth Lundy missed jump shot  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Michael Hurt  
9:16 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made floating jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 23-27
9:03   Curtis Jones Jr. missed jump shot  
9:01   Offensive rebound by John Harrar  
8:51 +2 John Harrar made layup 25-27
8:39   Jarvis Omersa missed layup  
8:37   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
8:38   Shooting foul on John Harrar  
8:38 +1 Alihan Demir made 1st of 2 free throws 25-28
8:38 +1 Alihan Demir made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-29
8:26 +2 Myreon Jones made layup 27-29
8:08   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
7:47 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 29-29
7:14   Shooting foul on Lamar Stevens  
7:14   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:14   Daniel Oturu missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:14   Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
7:08   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
7:08   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
7:08 +1 Daniel Oturu made 1st of 2 free throws 29-30
7:08 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-31
6:46 +2 Mike Watkins made layup, assist by Jamari Wheeler 31-31
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Gabe Kalscheur, stolen by Mike Watkins  
6:20 +3 Seth Lundy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamari Wheeler 34-31
6:04   Alihan Demir missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins  
6:02   Offensive rebound by Minnesota  
5:54   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Myreon Jones  
5:46 +3 Curtis Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myreon Jones 37-31
5:25   Jarvis Omersa missed layup  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
5:21   Jarvis Omersa missed layup  
5:21   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
5:21   Jarvis Omersa missed layup, blocked by Mike Watkins  
5:19   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
5:14   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
4:53 +2 Seth Lundy made layup, assist by Mike Watkins 39-31
4:32   Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler  
4:32 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 39-32
4:32 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-33
4:13   Myreon Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:11   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
3:59   Marcus Carr missed layup  
3:57   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
3:53 +2 Daniel Oturu made layup 39-35
3:40   Shooting foul on Alihan Demir  
3:40 +1 Seth Lundy made 1st of 2 free throws 40-35
3:40 +1 Seth Lundy made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-35
3:23   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
3:10   Personal foul on Tre' Williams  
3:10   Mike Watkins missed free throw  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
3:08   Personal foul on Izaiah Brockington  
3:06 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 41-36
3:06 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-37
2:43   Mike Watkins missed layup, blocked by Daniel Oturu  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
2:32   Alihan Demir missed jump shot  
2:30   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
2:22   Seth Lundy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:20   Defensive rebound by Marcus Carr  
2:00 +3 Alihan Demir made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Carr 41-40
1:34 +2 Mike Watkins made layup 43-40
1:12   Shooting foul on Izaiah Brockington  
1:12 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 43-41
1:12 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 43-42
45.0 +3 Myreon Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Curtis Jones Jr. 46-42
7.0 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 46-44
1.0   Izaiah Brockington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Penn State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
PSU Nittany Lions 23
MINN Golden Gophers 31

Time Team Play Score
19:41 +2 Payton Willis made layup, assist by Alihan Demir 46-46
19:23 +2 Myreon Jones made layup, assist by Lamar Stevens 48-46
19:02   Alihan Demir missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Defensive rebound by Seth Lundy  
18:47   Shooting foul on Payton Willis  
18:47 +1 Lamar Stevens made 1st of 2 free throws 49-46
18:47 +1 Lamar Stevens made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-46
18:31   Traveling violation turnover on Daniel Oturu  
18:12 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 52-46
17:44   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
17:33 +2 Seth Lundy made layup 54-46
17:19   Marcus Carr missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by John Harrar  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
17:12 +2 Alihan Demir made layup 54-48
17:02 +2 Lamar Stevens made jump shot 56-48
16:34   Shooting foul on Seth Lundy  
16:34   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:34 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-49
16:23   Bad pass turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Marcus Carr  
16:20   Bad pass turnover on Jarvis Omersa  
16:05   Personal foul on Marcus Carr  
15:59   Lost ball turnover on Myreon Jones, stolen by Gabe Kalscheur  
15:51   Marcus Carr missed layup  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
15:45   Daniel Oturu missed dunk  
15:43   Offensive rebound by Jarvis Omersa  
15:45   Shooting foul on Mike Watkins  
15:45 +1 Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws 56-50
15:45 +1 Marcus Carr made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-51
15:30   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
15:28   Offensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
15:23   Shooting foul on Jarvis Omersa  
15:23 +1 Mike Watkins made 1st of 2 free throws 57-51
15:23 +1 Mike Watkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-51
15:09 +2 Marcus Carr made layup 58-53
14:41   Lamar Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
14:24   Payton Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Mike Watkins  
14:08   Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Gabe Kalscheur  
13:59   Marcus Carr missed jump shot  
13:57   Offensive rebound by Daniel Oturu  
13:52   Shooting foul on Jamari Wheeler  
13:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Mike Watkins  
13:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Daniel Oturu  
13:52   Daniel Oturu missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:52 +1 Daniel Oturu made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-54
13:38   Personal foul on Jarvis Omersa  
13:23   Personal foul on Gabe Kalscheur  
13:24   Bad pass turnover on Myles Dread  
13:09   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:07   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
13:02   Myles Dread missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:00   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
12:46   Daniel Oturu missed jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Curtis Jones Jr.  
12:30   Lamar Stevens missed jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by Payton Willis  
12:21   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Offensive rebound by Gabe Kalscheur  
12:16 +2 Gabe Kalscheur made jump shot 58-56
11:57   Myreon Jones missed jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir  
11:42   Gabe Kalscheur missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens  
11:36   Curtis Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:34